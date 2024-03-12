Life Is Good

× Expand Photo by Elaina Finkelstein

After delivering a well-received closing set at the 2023 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival, award-winning songstress Ledisi returns to the River City at 8 p.m. March 19, bringing The Good Life Tour to the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre.

Ledisi remains tight-lipped on what to expect during the show. “I can’t say much about it; I want to bring the element of surprise,” she says. Fingers are crossed that she’ll perform fan favorites like “Pieces of Me” and “Alright,” and her new single, “Sell Me No Dreams,” but Ledisi says she loves all of her “babies” equally.

Her “Good Life” album drops this month, her first new music in three years, which she describes as being “for the grown folk.” Ledisi says Richmond audiences are always responsive and she’s never experienced a sour note here. That level of comfort offers showgoers a taste of the good life.

Tickets start at $56.

