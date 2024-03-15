Henry Gets Real

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

Historic St. John’s Church is where, on March 23, 1775, Hanover County’s Patrick Henry stood to persuade the Second Virginia Convention to stand against British rule. You can be in the room where it happened for a 249th anniversary commemorative reenactment of the event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 23. Henry’s exact words weren’t recorded, but he launched into a stemwinder that put “Give me liberty or give me death” into the history books. Whatever he declared caused a reluctant group of Virginia leaders to become revolutionaries.

Tickets are $12 to $15.

historicstjohnschurch.org