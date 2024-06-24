River City Roundup

Cap off Caribbean-American Heritage Month with this Saturday’s festival at Dorey Park. Other reasons to celebrate this week include 25 years of Page Bond Gallery, the closing concert of the Friday Cheers season, triumphant women onstage at Virginia Rep and more. Enjoy!

The South was once home to over 2,000 varieties of apples, according to Diane Flynt’s 2023 book, “Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived,” in which she explores how the fruit’s past is intertwined with America’s brighter and darker history. Flynt, who will explore the subject at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture at noon on Thursday, June 27, connects the subject to her own experience growing apples at Foggy Ridge Cider in Carroll County. In-person tickets are $10, and there’s a free streaming option.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

After landing a spot on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart and making an acclaimed Grand Ole Opry debut, Sam Barber is bringing his soulful country sound to Brown’s Island on June 28 for the last concert of the Friday Cheers summer season. The event kicks off with Richmond’s own Villages at 6:20 p.m., followed by singer-songwriter Jake Kohn at 7:15 p.m. Barber closes out the night beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, $15 at the door (free admission for ages 12 and under).

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

June is Caribbean-American Heritage Month, and Richmonders will soon get to experience a taste of the culture locally. Featuring reggae and soca performances, crafts and activities, and traditional dishes from jerk chicken to comforting curries, the fourth annual Caribbean American Heritage Festival returns to Dorey Park on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Presented by the Adopt Haiti Project, the event offers free admission, with donations welcome and food and beverages available for purchase.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Page Bond Gallery, celebrating its 25th year in 2024, has relocated to 5601 Cary Street Road and is showcasing the aptly named “Jubilee” exhibition, which continues through Aug. 3. Prior to the recent move, Bond started exhibiting work by contemporary artists at the New Gallery on Main Street in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and after transitions, she moved to a purpose-designed New York-style gallery on West Main Street in Richmond. This show features eight women artists who’ve not previously exhibited in the city. It’s exciting and new.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

A hot summer evening is a great time for some fun with office politics, replete with perky pop tunes from Dolly Parton and a bully of a boss who gets his comeuppance. It’s all fodder for Virginia Repertory Theatre’s latest production, “9 to 5: The Musical.” Based on the 1980 comedic film and adapted for Broadway in 2009, “9 to 5” is the story of three co-workers (Alia Bisharat Glidden as Judy, Katie Goffman as Doralee and Susan Sanford as Violet) who band together to deal with mistreatment at work and a boss from hell (Devon Goffman). The musical continues through Aug. 4 at the November Theatre, and tickets start at $39.

—Tharon Giddens, Copy Editor-at-large

