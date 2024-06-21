From Callaloo to Tambu

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Founded in celebration of Caribbean culture, the fourth annual Caribbean American Heritage Festival returns June 29 to Henrico’s Dorey Park. Hosted by the nonprofit Adopt Haiti Project, the family-friendly affair features a costume parade, performances, traditional dishes, crafts and interactive activities. Admission is free, but the festival’s fundraising initiatives support school supply drives for students in both Richmond and Haiti.

“The proceeds will go directly to our endeavors in Haiti to send kids to school and furnish them with school supplies,” says Special Projects Coordinator Sha-Ron Pierre-Louis. “We are looking for volunteer [support], and monetary donations always help.”

The festival runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ahpva.org