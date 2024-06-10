River City Roundup

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 16, and RVA is celebrating its patriarchs with events all over town, including a Crawfish Fest in Midlothian. Check out additional dad-centric happenings in our list below. Also this week, we’re Groovin’ in the Garden, discovering hidden history and cosplaying. Enjoy!

Veteran Southern rockers Drive-By Truckers are swinging through Richmond today for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Groovin’ in the Garden series. The show is part of the Truckers’ Southern Rock Opera Revisited tour, which finds the band taking a fresh look at all 94 minutes of its 2001 double album. Tickets start at $39 for the 7:30 p.m. show. And while Tuesday’s Ben Folds performance is sold out, there are still tickets for the Fleetwood Mac tribute act Rumours ATL on Aug. 22.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

I’ve been known to join in on some cosplay, but my fan-based creations are nothing compared to some of the elaborate ensembles professionals and dedicated creatives have put together. If you’re interested in learning how to get started or just want to see some cool costumes, check out Cosplay World June 15-16 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. It features special guests, vendors, contests and workshops for honing the craft. Tickets are $20 to $120. There’s also an official after-party at Fallout on June 15 (tickets are $20, $25 at the door).

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

On June 15, RVA Hidden History Storytellers will lead you to places where most people during the Civil War didn’t want to end up: prisons and hospitals. The Uncivil Wards History Tour features Richmond’s warehouses, built to hold dry goods or tobacco, that underwent conversion into medical facilities and holding spaces for prisoners-of-war. A number of these structures remain and serve more peaceful purposes today. Tours commence by the Libby Prison history marker at the corner of South 20th and East Cary streets in Shockoe Bottom. Tickets are $20.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

If you’re looking for an experiential, no-stores kind of gift, and your pop happens to be fan of crisp beers and succulent seafood, the Father’s Day gods have provided. On Sunday, June 16, Triple Crossing Beer’s Midlothian location is hosting Brews & Boils: RVA Crawfish Fest. The mudbuggin’ good time kicks off at 1 p.m., and until 5 p.m. attendees can indulge in all the spicy crawfish their hearts desire. Tickets are $60 and include two beer tickets. My suggestion: Wash it down with a pint of Bohem, Triple Crossing’s Czech pale lager.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

Singer-songwriters Jon McLaughlin and Leo Sawikin perform at The Tin Pan on June 12.

T-Pain brings his “Mansion in Wiscansin Party” to Doswell’s Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park on June 13.

Newly renovated Loso hosts Love Club founders Constantine Giavos and Alex Delany for a groovy night of sonic proportions on June 13. See you on the dance floor.

Country singer Carrie Brockwell plays Chesterfield’s The Reserve at the Highlands on June 14.

Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities presents the third annual Jubilation in June, with events throughout the weekend hosted at Intermediate Terminal and Dogwood Dell, June 14-16.

Curated by Katrina Walker, “Mirrors: The Intersection of Movement, Music and Introspection” continues through June 22 at Art Works.

Further Fun for Fathers

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.