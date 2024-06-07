Cosplayers Unite!

× Expand Photo by Chris DC Nerd

Cosplay World Richmond celebrates its third anniversary June 15-16 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Attendees can join in on the fun by donning their best costumes in their favorite pop culture or original creations. The event features professional cosplayers, vendors, contests and workshops for honing the craft. Featured guests include Cassandra Ariel, Ludus Cosplay and DJ Croft.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16; plus, there’s an official after-party at 9 p.m. on June 15 at Fallout.

Single-day, full weekend and VIP ticket options are available ($20 to $120). Admission is free for kids 9 and under with a paid adult. Tickets to the after-party are $20 ($25 at the door).

cosplayworldrichmond.com