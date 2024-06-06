Beyond the Golden Ticket

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Tom Topinka × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Jason Tesauro Prev Next

For country singer-songwriter Carrie Brockwell, the turning point was when she was 11 and played the title character in the Fort Gregg-Adams production of “Annie.” “I can just remember belting out ‘Tomorrow’ and feeling the lights on my face and hearing the crowd and saying, ‘This is it,’” says the recent graduate of Appomattox Regional Governor’s School. Since then, she’s earned a Golden Ticket to compete on “American Idol” and won a Josie Music Award for her self-written debut EP, “Impressions.” Now signed to the artist development firm PCG Universal, the 17-year-old recently released the upbeat single “Ever Stop Loving You,” co-written with veteran country songwriter Britton Cameron. She’s slated to issue her second EP, “Page Turner,” at the end of the year. The musical theater major is also planning to enter Nashville’s Belmont University in the fall to study the music business (and be closer to the action). Locally, she’s performing at Chesterfield’s The Reserve at the Highlands on June 14, at In Your Ear Studios for Shockoe Sessions Live on July 2 and at The Tin Pan on July 12. She’ll also join the Richmond Symphony during a Nov. 30 Pops concert. Richmond magazine recently chatted with this engaging star on the rise.

Richmond magazine: When did you start singing?

Carrie Brockwell: I’ve been singing ever since I can remember. I had a little solo in my preschool graduation and was singing in the church talent show. Performing was always what I was drawn to.

RM: What are your inspirations?

Brockwell: My dad and my uncle were in a cover band for a while, The Redneck Pool Party. [Laughs] That was my first look into [music]. They had a female lead singer, Nicole Andrews, and she was incredible. I can remember in elementary school hearing them play Tom Petty and the Eagles in rehearsal through the floor when I was doing my homework. … And I was also inspired by listening to the radio. Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood — these powerful female voices were a big thing in my life. I just wanted to be like them.

RM: What was the “American Idol” experience like?

Brockwell: I had always loved the show from when I was a kid, and in 2021, my dad saw the open auditions were happening and that the first age you can audition is 15. It was the best experience ever. It definitely helped to open my eyes to the music business and what the world outside of high school looks like. To go into that audition and get three “yes” votes and the opportunity to go to Hollywood, I was like, “Man, people of this stature are saying this to me. ... Maybe I can seriously pursue this.”

RM: Was it difficult dealing with the sudden attention?

Brockwell: Being 15 at the time of “Idol,” it was challenging. The filming had happened way before it aired. So, I was getting cards and signs in my yard rooting me on. It was a whole second wave of emotions because you have to go over it all over again. I couldn’t tell anybody. It’s a big mental challenge having to keep that in and watch people rooting for you, and me knowing how it was going to end.

RM: You’ll be studying in Nashville in the fall. Are we going to lose you to Music City?

Brockwell: [Laughs] I don’t think so. This is my home, and I love Chesterfield and I love Richmond. And the music scene here is great, too.