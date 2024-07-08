River City Roundup

Whether in soup or sandwich form, tomatoes and cheese are a winning combination. And for those who can’t get enough, there are two events this week celebrating these culinary essentials: the Hanover Tomato Festival and a mystic Truckle Cheesemongers experience. Also on tap in the days ahead: the All White Southern Soul Music Festival, a performance from The Hot Seats and more. Enjoy!

This event may be one of the strangest mashups I’ve seen in a while, but as a lover of both cheese and the occult, I’m intrigued to my melting point. Did you know that there’s an ancient practice where cheese curds are read to predict the future? If, like me, you were out of the loop and your mind is blown, prepare to get schooled. On July 10, Richmond’s Truckle Cheesemongers hosts Tyromancy: Cheese Fortune Telling. Patrons can expect to learn a little and (I predict) eat a lot of cheese during this nonticketed event.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

The Hot Seats, whose tunes are something of an enduring Richmond tradition, are performing their special blend of music, joined by the Rumble Trio, at Carytown’s cabaret-style Révéler Experiences beginning at 8 p.m. on July 11. If you’ve not seen The Hot Seats before, this is an excellent place to experience their stylings. They ramble the gamut from bluegrass to ragtime, among other unconventional twists on the familiar. Your toe tapping may turn into dancing. Tickets are $15.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Since I was a kid, it has been an annual tradition for my mother and me to attend the Hanover Tomato Festival. I’ve witnessed firsthand the evolution of this event from a tiny fundraiser to a two-day celebration. It’s been a few years since I scored my personal favorite — tomato cookies — but there are countless other edible offerings infused with the ripe red fruits, plus bags available for purchase. Add to that arts and crafts vendors, themed activities, and live music, and you’ve got one juicy community party. The free festival runs from 5 to 9 p.m. July 12 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 at Pole Green Park.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Richmond’s celebration of Southern soul, an R&B subgenre that’s endured since its peak in the 1960s and ’70s, returns to the Altria Theater this Saturday, July 13. The fourth annual All White Southern Soul Music Festival features acts including King George (pictured above), Pokey Bear, Nellie Tiger Travis, and the Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band In Gratitude. Tickets start at $80.50, and the show starts at 7 p.m.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Other Suggestions

