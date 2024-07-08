River City Roundup

Whether in soup or sandwich form, tomatoes and cheese are a winning combination. And for those who can’t get enough, there are two events this week celebrating these culinary essentials: the Hanover Tomato Festival and a mystic Truckle Cheesemongers experience. Also on tap in the days ahead: the All White Southern Soul Music Festival, a performance from The Hot Seats and more. Enjoy!
The Magic of Cheese
This event may be one of the strangest mashups I’ve seen in a while, but as a lover of both cheese and the occult, I’m intrigued to my melting point. Did you know that there’s an ancient practice where cheese curds are read to predict the future? If, like me, you were out of the loop and your mind is blown, prepare to get schooled. On July 10, Richmond’s Truckle Cheesemongers hosts Tyromancy: Cheese Fortune Telling. Patrons can expect to learn a little and (I predict) eat a lot of cheese during this nonticketed event.
—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor
Stringing Along
The Hot Seats, whose tunes are something of an enduring Richmond tradition, are performing their special blend of music, joined by the Rumble Trio, at Carytown’s cabaret-style Révéler Experiences beginning at 8 p.m. on July 11. If you’ve not seen The Hot Seats before, this is an excellent place to experience their stylings. They ramble the gamut from bluegrass to ragtime, among other unconventional twists on the familiar. Your toe tapping may turn into dancing. Tickets are $15.
—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer
Fresh Fruit
Since I was a kid, it has been an annual tradition for my mother and me to attend the Hanover Tomato Festival. I’ve witnessed firsthand the evolution of this event from a tiny fundraiser to a two-day celebration. It’s been a few years since I scored my personal favorite — tomato cookies — but there are countless other edible offerings infused with the ripe red fruits, plus bags available for purchase. Add to that arts and crafts vendors, themed activities, and live music, and you’ve got one juicy community party. The free festival runs from 5 to 9 p.m. July 12 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 at Pole Green Park.
—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Soul Power
Richmond’s celebration of Southern soul, an R&B subgenre that’s endured since its peak in the 1960s and ’70s, returns to the Altria Theater this Saturday, July 13. The fourth annual All White Southern Soul Music Festival features acts including King George (pictured above), Pokey Bear, Nellie Tiger Travis, and the Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band In Gratitude. Tickets start at $80.50, and the show starts at 7 p.m.
—Mark Newton, News Editor
Other Suggestions
- The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts presents Art After Hours: Samurai Soul featuring cultural activities, karaoke, refreshments and more on July 13.
- Stand-up comedian Micah “Bam-Bamm” White performs during Dogwood Dell’s Festival of Arts July 13.
- Musical retrospective “The Best of Times: A Musical Celebration of Richmond Triangle Players” continues at the theater through July 13.
- Rain — A Tribute to The Beatles takes the SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours stage at River City Sportsplex on July 13.
- It’s the final week to catch “Murrmur: Blurs and Senses,” “Patrice Renee Washington: Tendril” and “Traces of Ecstasy” at the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University; all three exhibits close July 14.
- Forest Hill Park’s Music in the Park concert series continues with the Super Sugar Beats on July 14.
River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors.