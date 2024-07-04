× Expand Photo by Clark A. Frierson

Looking for laughs? This year, the Dogwood Dell Festival of Arts presents stand-up comedian Micah “Bam-Bamm” White on July 13.

White has been making audiences laugh with his universally appealing comedy for nearly 30 years. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, he moved to Richmond in 1996 to be closer to family. Since then, he’s become a beloved figure in the River City. In addition to dishing out jokes, he’s a community activist, heading up the RCJC Has Talent program at the Richmond City Justice Center, dedicated to helping incarcerated people prepare for reentry into society. It’s an intense, eight-week job preparation course that also offers support and guidance on the process of rights restoration.

White’s performance is part of the festival’s free programming and starts at 8 p.m.

