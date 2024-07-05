Community Harvest

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

Hanover County celebrates its famous fruit with the Hanover Tomato Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. July 12 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 at Pole Green Park.

This free event offers all things tomato with tastings, inspired cuisines, themed activities for families and locally grown produce available for purchase. Food, agricultural, and arts and crafts vendors will also be in attendance, showcasing goods such as handmade dog treats and candles. Entertainment is provided courtesy of Random Play Productions, ’80s tribute band The Deloreans, and Ron Moody and the Centaurs.

Marcy Durrer, recreation program director for Hanover County Parks and Recreation, says, “The Hanover Tomato Festival is about community, agriculture and, of course, tomatoes — but really it’s about community.”

hanovertomatofestival.com