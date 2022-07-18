River City Roundup

Over the coming days in the River City, Norah Jones sings at Virginia Credit Union Live, and The Branch Museum hosts its own evening of song. There’s also a one-woman show at the Firehouse Theatre and a rally to end gun violence at the Randolph Community Center. Enjoy your week!

Take a break for a mini musical interlude with Richmond-based singer-songwriter Steve Nuckolls on acoustic guitar at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design on Wednesday, July 20, at 6 p.m. Nuckolls is an award-winning member of the Nashville Songwriters Association and the Virginia Organization of Composers and Lyricists, whose music reflects his Southwest Virginia roots. Audience members can talk with the artist and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and wine during the hourlong performance in the Main Gallery. Seating for the concert is at private tables for two ($70) or four ($140).

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Groove with the crowd at Virginia Credit Union Live as Norah Jones performs on Friday, July 22. Known for her songs “Don't Know Why” and “Turn Me On,” Jones’ smooth vocals and piano stylings can often be heard as you wait in line for your grande macchiato at Starbucks. But she’s more than a quick fix — Jones has 25 music awards, including a few Grammys, to her credit. The jazzy vocalist performs at 7:30 p.m.

—Madison McCallum, Editorial Intern

The life of stage and film star Alla Nazimova is one of those stories that could become a topic for a TV series. A Jewish Crimean immigrant, Nazimova became a Broadway and Hollywood silent film megastar and director. Her Sunset Boulevard mansion, the Garden of Alla, hosted glittering occasions with Greta Garbo, Charlie Chaplin and many others. She loved men and women and didn’t stick with convention, which unsettled the Hollywood establishment. New York-based actor-director Romy Nordlinger, a former Richmonder, is sharing Nazimova’s story in a one-woman show, “Garden of Alla,” at the Firehouse Theatre July 23 and 24.

—Harry Kollatz, Jr., Senior Writer

It’s easy to feel helpless in a country with more guns than people. So the nonprofit 4th Element Services is partnering with the Randolph Community Center to host its first annual RVA Youth Stop the Violence and Gun Violence Prevention Field Day event on Saturday, July 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will include resources for families, a basketball tournament, kickball, a sack race, tug of war and a bounce house along with vendors and food. With gun violence reaching epidemic proportions in Richmond, the free event aims to educate and provide resources to those at risk.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

Other Suggestions

Family band Hanson bops into The National on Friday, July 22.

“The Addams Family” snaps into Dogwood Dell July 22-24 and July 29-31.

“She Stoops to Conquer” continues through July 31 as part of the Richmond Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft Hall.

