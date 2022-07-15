Jones for Jazz

Grammy winner Norah Jones brings her smooth stylings to Virginia Credit Union Live

Norah Jones might not be the musician you think of when you hear the word jazz, but she’s made a name for herself by bringing the genre into the 21st century. Known for her serene songs “Sunrise” and “Don’t Know Why,” she sends listeners on a musical trip with soothing lyrics and soft symphonies. She’s not afraid to expand her musical palette, having joined Americana band Little Willies, recorded a duets album with Green Day’s Billie Jo Armstrong and released two singles this year covering The Beatles’ “Let It Be” and “I’ve Got a Feeling.”

Jones comes to Virginia Credit Union Live July 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 to $102.50.

vaculive.com