Jones for Jazz

× Expand Photo by Jeff Gronkowski

Norah Jones might not be the musician you think of when you hear the word jazz, but she’s made a name for herself by bringing the genre into the 21st century. Known for her serene songs “Sunrise” and “Don’t Know Why,” she sends listeners on a musical trip with soothing lyrics and soft symphonies. She’s not afraid to expand her musical palette, having joined Americana band Little Willies, recorded a duets album with Green Day’s Billie Jo Armstrong and released two singles this year covering The Beatles’ “Let It Be” and “I’ve Got a Feeling.”

Jones comes to Virginia Credit Union Live July 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 to $102.50.

vaculive.com