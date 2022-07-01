When They Go Low

× Expand Photo courtesy Quill Theatre

Pranks, hijinks and big hair – Quill Theatre’s production of “She Stoops to Conquer” at the Richmond Shakespeare Festival has all three. This farce, originally performed in 1773, tells the story of two young men attempting to court Kate and her cousin, Constance. The young men’s plan is interrupted by mischief-maker Tony Lumpkin, whose antics lead to a ridiculous case of mistaken identity.

The production will be directed by James Ricks and performed on the Agecroft Hall lawn. It runs July 7-31, Thursday through Sunday, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25.

quilltheatre.org­