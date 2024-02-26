River City Roundup

As February comes to a close, there are still opportunities to celebrate Black History Month, including a recently opened exhibition at the gallery at Main Street Station. Also happening this week are “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Altria Theater, the Richmond Home + Garden Show, a block party with the Flying Squirrels, and “Indigenous Perspectives” at the Library of Virginia. Enjoy!

Broadway in Richmond brings the touring production of Aaron Sorkin’s 2018 adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” to the Altria Theater Feb. 27-March 3. The cast is headed by Richard Thomas as the lawyer Atticus Finch, who defends a Black man, Tom Robinson (Yaegel T. Welch), accused of rape by a white woman, Mayella Ewell (Mariah Lee). Mary Badham, who portrayed Scout in the 1962 film, in this production is the pain-addled and difficult Finch neighbor, Mrs. Henry Dubose. This variation on the classic poses the question, if there is good in everyone, what keeps them from showing it? Tickets start at $38.50.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

See what’s trending in home and landscape design and talk with more than 250 local professionals who can assist with bringing your projects to life at the Richmond Home + Garden Show at the Richmond Raceway Complex, March 1-3. Meet Virginia Chamlee (pictured above), author of “Big Thrift Energy,” and Jeff Devlin, host of HGTV’s “Stone House Revival,” and pick up some of Devlin’s woodworking tips at his two demonstrations on Saturday afternoon. New this year is the Ask the Pros panel discussion on the Fresh Ideas Stage. Admission is $7 in advance, $9 at the door and free for children ages 12 and under. There’s free entry for all active military personnel, veterans, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, medical professionals and teachers on March 3.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Maybe it’s time for a Richmond twist on that old adage about March: in like a Ram, out like a Squirrel. On Saturday, March 2, the Richmond Flying Squirrels host an annual block party to build excitement for another season of minor league baseball. In addition to offering a first chance to grab home-game tickets, including the April 9 home opener against the Akron RubberDucks, Nutzy’s Block Party will feature food trucks, music, vendors, a car show, monster trucks, a petting zoo, mascot autographs and more. The event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and parking at The Diamond is free.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Touring The Well Collective’s “Race in Richmond” exhibition is an exploration of diversity and identity within our community. The photographic and interactive experience highlights the stories and everyday lives of Black individuals. With the prompts “I know that racism exists because …,” “I am racist because …” and “Humanity is …,” the exhibit encourages introspection and cultivates additional connection to the photo and video displays. “Race in Richmond” originally exhibited at The Well Collective last fall and opened inside Main Street Station’s gallery space Feb. 20. Co-curator Ron Stokes says the intention of relocating was to keep the conversation going and to reach a wider audience. The exhibition is on view from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and continues through March 11.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The latest exhibition at the Library of Virginia, “Indigenous Perspectives” explores the history, challenges and traditions of the commonwealth’s Indigenous communities through excerpts from conversations with members of the state’s 11 recognized tribes. Curators combined oral tradition, personal narratives and carefully selected artifacts into five central themes for visitors to explore: sovereignty, identity, land and environment, culture and community, and the future. “Indigenous Perspectives” is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and continues through Aug. 17.

—Lambrini Phillos, Editorial Intern

