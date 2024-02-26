River City Roundup

As February comes to a close, there are still opportunities to celebrate Black History Month, including a recently opened exhibition at the gallery at Main Street Station. Also happening this week are “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Altria Theater, the Richmond Home + Garden Show, a block party with the Flying Squirrels, and “Indigenous Perspectives” at the Library of Virginia. Enjoy!
The Intersection of Law and Morality
Broadway in Richmond brings the touring production of Aaron Sorkin’s 2018 adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” to the Altria Theater Feb. 27-March 3. The cast is headed by Richard Thomas as the lawyer Atticus Finch, who defends a Black man, Tom Robinson (Yaegel T. Welch), accused of rape by a white woman, Mayella Ewell (Mariah Lee). Mary Badham, who portrayed Scout in the 1962 film, in this production is the pain-addled and difficult Finch neighbor, Mrs. Henry Dubose. This variation on the classic poses the question, if there is good in everyone, what keeps them from showing it? Tickets start at $38.50.
—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer
Feather Your Nest
See what’s trending in home and landscape design and talk with more than 250 local professionals who can assist with bringing your projects to life at the Richmond Home + Garden Show at the Richmond Raceway Complex, March 1-3. Meet Virginia Chamlee (pictured above), author of “Big Thrift Energy,” and Jeff Devlin, host of HGTV’s “Stone House Revival,” and pick up some of Devlin’s woodworking tips at his two demonstrations on Saturday afternoon. New this year is the Ask the Pros panel discussion on the Fresh Ideas Stage. Admission is $7 in advance, $9 at the door and free for children ages 12 and under. There’s free entry for all active military personnel, veterans, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, medical professionals and teachers on March 3.
—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor
Spring Training
Maybe it’s time for a Richmond twist on that old adage about March: in like a Ram, out like a Squirrel. On Saturday, March 2, the Richmond Flying Squirrels host an annual block party to build excitement for another season of minor league baseball. In addition to offering a first chance to grab home-game tickets, including the April 9 home opener against the Akron RubberDucks, Nutzy’s Block Party will feature food trucks, music, vendors, a car show, monster trucks, a petting zoo, mascot autographs and more. The event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and parking at The Diamond is free.
—Mark Newton, News Editor
Harm to Healing
Touring The Well Collective’s “Race in Richmond” exhibition is an exploration of diversity and identity within our community. The photographic and interactive experience highlights the stories and everyday lives of Black individuals. With the prompts “I know that racism exists because …,” “I am racist because …” and “Humanity is …,” the exhibit encourages introspection and cultivates additional connection to the photo and video displays. “Race in Richmond” originally exhibited at The Well Collective last fall and opened inside Main Street Station’s gallery space Feb. 20. Co-curator Ron Stokes says the intention of relocating was to keep the conversation going and to reach a wider audience. The exhibition is on view from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and continues through March 11.
—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Evolution of a People
The latest exhibition at the Library of Virginia, “Indigenous Perspectives” explores the history, challenges and traditions of the commonwealth’s Indigenous communities through excerpts from conversations with members of the state’s 11 recognized tribes. Curators combined oral tradition, personal narratives and carefully selected artifacts into five central themes for visitors to explore: sovereignty, identity, land and environment, culture and community, and the future. “Indigenous Perspectives” is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and continues through Aug. 17.
—Lambrini Phillos, Editorial Intern
Other Suggestions
- Test your knowledge of Black History Month Trivia at the Mayes-Colbert Ettrick Recreation Center in Chesterfield on Feb. 27.
- Local filmmakers Headwaters Down Productions screen their documentary “Tidal River” at The Byrd Theatre on Feb. 27.
- The Weinstein JCC’s Jewish Family Theatre presents “Fires in the Mirror” Feb. 28-March 10.
- Richmond’s Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School hosts the inaugural Generation Dream XV Black History Month Edu-Concert Feb. 29.
- The exhibition “Visions of Progress” continues through Feb. 29 at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia.
- Catch the Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road Tour at Basic City Beer Co. on March 1.
- Maymont celebrates World Wildlife Day with talks and animal training and enrichment sessions on March 2.
