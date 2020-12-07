River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share the best things to see, do and experience this week, with holiday happenings dominating the roundup, including a streaming performance of “The Nutcracker,” Santa Claus on a golf course and the annual Tacky Light Run. There are reasons to celebrate this year, as well as reasons to reflect — the Virginia War Memorial will offer a virtual commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The imperial Japanese air force attack of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, killed more than 40 Virginians — either natives or sailors who shipped from here — among a total of approximately 2,400 fatalities. At least eight of Virginia’s dead were African American mess attendants and ships’ cooks. Whatever their roles, they are honored on the 79th anniversary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a special virtual program via the Virginia War Memorial. The event will include historical perspectives from Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle, Education Director Jim Triesler and archivist Heidi Sheldon, with a presentation of materials connected to this day that lives in infamy. A segment will also stream from the “Virginians at War” series pertaining to Pearl Harbor. The event is free, but registration is required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

In a year where photos with Santa have a new look, Independence Golf Club is offering another innovative way to meet the big man. The Selfies With Santa Drive-thru is set for Sunday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. For $30, receive 10 minutes for a selfie with Santa including a backdrop, a take-home ornament craft box and a take-home hot chocolate kit, without leaving the comfort of your vehicle. Kids can also deliver their letters to Santa in a drop-off box. After the event, the golf club is hosting a contest on its social media accounts, where you can share your selfies and be entered for a chance to win prizes.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

With its usual stage performance of the holiday classic canceled, this year Richmond Ballet will stream a recent performance of “The Nutcracker” online along with some bonus features. A Nutcracker gift box with cookies is available for $125, along with “other surprises.” Fair warning, you may see dancers in costume or a Russian bear when you pick up your box and its treats. If you’d like a peek behind the curtain, there is a streaming package for $40 that includes interviews and commentaries from the people who create the show. If it’s just the performance you want, it’s $25. Purchases must be made by Dec. 10.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

If drinking tea with Santa is part of your yearly holiday celebrations — and it has been for many Richmonders since the first Tea With Santa 84 years ago on the seventh floor of the Miller & Rhoads department store — you can continue the tradition with a virtual experience on Dec. 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 2 p.m. Now hosted by the Hilton Richmond Downtown and the Children’s Museum, the virtual Tea With Santa will include storytelling and singalongs with Santa and his elf, and a special visit from the Snow Queen. Tickets are required.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Make the season bright this weekend at the 2020 CarMax Tacky Light Run. There are various courses around Richmond open from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 11-13. You can also participate virtually. Dress up for the season with your tackiest Christmas sweater, costume or lights. Check the pandemic safety guidelines for participants. Register for $22, or $15 for ages 2-14. Proceeds benefit Kids Run RVA.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

