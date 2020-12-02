The Great Enlightenment

× Expand Photo by Nicole Plummer

Wander through Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden at twilight as the sky darkens, and thousands of lights shimmer around you in rainbow colors. Look for mythical creatures among the trees and marvel at dancing reflections on the lake.

Return visitors will see familiar sights at this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, but there are a few changes: All displays will be outdoors, and tickets must be purchased online. Hot chocolate, coffee and soups will be available, and on certain evenings, the Jingle Bar in the Rose Garden will offer mulled wine, spiked cider and boozy hot chocolate. Don’t miss the model train outside the Garden Keeper’s Cottage and the spectacular Darlington Oak at Bloemendaal House.

GardenFest is open from 4 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 10, except Dec. 24-25.