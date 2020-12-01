Symphony Holidays

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Symphony

Celebrate the season from home or in person with the Richmond Symphony’s concert series of holiday classics. At 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, trumpets, French horns, trombones and tubas take center stage as part of the family favorite “Let It Snow! The Brass Edition.” On Dec. 12 at 8 p.m., enjoy Vivaldi’s “Winter” from “The Four Seasons” and orchestral movements from Handel’s “Messiah” while conductor George Manahan presents “A Baroque Holiday.”

In-person tickets to performances at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center are limited. Each concert will be streamed through Jan. 8 on the symphony’s website.

$15 to $45.