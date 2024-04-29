River City Roundup

Happy Cinco de Mayo! Find fun, festive events commemorating the 1862 triumph of Mexico at the Battle of Puebla all over RVA, including the beloved ¿Qué Pasa? Festival on Brown’s Island May 4; check out other holiday happenings in our list below. Also this week, we’ve got a big plant sale, folk music, an antique show, Arts in the Park and “Samurai Armor” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Enjoy!

I learned a long time ago that some of the best places to learn about antiques are events like the annual Antiques at the Tavern, May 3-5 at historic Hanover Tavern. The sixth annual antique show and sale benefiting the property features period furnishings, collectibles, folk art, ceramics, art, books and jewelry offered by 20 hand-selected dealers. Check out the preview reception and get some early shopping done on May 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Shop the show May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and stay for guest speaker David Williams’ lecture on “Red Mulberry Southern Furniture & Recent Discoveries” in the tavern’s Bradley Theater at 5:30 p.m. The event wraps up Sunday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ticket options range from $10 to $35.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Rain or shine, Arts in the Park is back at the Carillon in Richmond’s Byrd Park for its 53rd year. More than 350 artists from around the country will set up shop outdoors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5. An annual tradition for my family and me is a game of “Find Gene Cox,” where we scout for the retired NBC 12 anchor and husband of painter Eleanor Cox. Plus, food vendors are on-site to fuel a full day of art enjoyment. Parking near Byrd Park can get hectic so, as always, there’s a free shuttle from City Stadium. Admission is free.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

I am a sucker for pretty much anything that sprouts from the earth. Plants are all over the sunny corners of my house, and I’m fascinated by their growth and resilience. If you, too, enjoy the greener side of life, Shine Farms is calling. The local, women-powered produce purveyor is hosting a mega plant sale at its Mechanicsville property on May 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fellow growers Hazel Witch Farm — known for its beautiful bouquets — Real Roots Food Systems and RVA Homegrown Natives will be there as well. Attendees can expect to find seedlings, perennial and native plants, compost, kids’ activities, and a 100% chance of leaving with a new plant friend. Bonus: coffee from Recluse Roasting Project and pastries from Sub Rosa Bakery. Admission is free.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

One of the largest festivals of its kind in Virginia, the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival is returning to Brown’s Island on May 4. Outgrowing its former event site, the popular celebration of Latin American culture relocated to the island last year. Attendees can look forward to event staples including traditional dishes, live music and dance performances. An artisan market, demonstrations and all-ages activities round out the experience. Admission is free.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

There is no telling when the picking ends and the grinning begins on May 4, when Robin and Linda Williams bring their time-honored folk music to The Shady Grove Coffeehouse at the Unitarian Universalist Community Church in Glen Allen. For five decades, the duo has performed thousands of concerts across three continents, in venues large and small, and written music for well-known artists including Mary Chapin Carpenter. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

My current media obsession is “Shōgun,” FX’s grand historical drama about colonial influence in 1600s Japan. As the limited series aired its final episode last week, the timing couldn’t be better for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ newest exhibition, “Samurai Armor,” on display through Aug. 4. The Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller collection of masks, helmets and full suits of armor constitutes one of the largest collections of historical Japanese protective shielding in the world, with pieces from across Japan’s 12th- to 19th-century era of the samurai showcasing incredible artistry and technique. Tickets to the exhibition are $10 to $15.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions

5 More Fiestas on Cinco de Mayo

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.