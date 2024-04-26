Back to the Island

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

After a relocation to Brown’s Island in 2023, the 23rd year of the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival will again be held on the freestanding concert mecca surrounded by the James River. The annual celebration of Latin American culture is set for noon to 8 p.m. on May 4.

Hosted by the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the free event promotes cultural and educational awareness and supports locally owned Hispanic businesses. The festival features traditional dishes, specialty drinks, and music and dance performances. The artisan market offers homemade crafts, live artist demonstrations and more. A kid’s area includes arts and crafts activities as well as educational displays. It’s one of the largest festivals of its kind in Virginia; more than 25,000 attendees are expected this year.

quepasafestival.com