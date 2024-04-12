Display of Power

× 1 of 2 Expand Yokohagidō Tōsei Gusoku armor × 2 of 2 Expand Somen full face mask Prev Next

Curious about what it looked like to be a samurai? A new exhibition coming to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts explores the pride and pageantry of this elite military class through more than 140 objects including attire, weapons and equipment made between the 14th and 19th centuries. Artistic artifacts such as woodblock prints and textiles are also present, as are accessories for the samurai’s horses.

“The legend of the Japanese samurai endures and influences contemporary American popular culture, where the samurai is a symbol of epic stature,” says Li Jian, the VMFA’s curator of East Asian art. “The works of exquisite artistry found in the exhibition will bring these heroic figures and their captivating history to life.”

“Samurai Armor From the Collection of Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller” opens April 20 and continues through Aug. 4. Tickets are $10 to $15.

