River City Roundup

This week, the River City marks a series of anniversaries, including 10 years of The Broadberry and the 25th running of the Monument Avenue 10K. Other events in the days ahead include animal sounds at Bbgb, a sheepish affair at Scotchtown and a Mad Hatter visit to The Branch Museum. Enjoy!

I absolutely loved talking with author and illustrator (and Richmond native) Cece Bell about her new book, “Animal Albums From A to Z.” The expansive multimedia work includes handcrafted album art, lyrics and music featuring many Roanoke-area artists. After a big launch party at the Taubman Museum of Art, Bell is bringing a smaller-scale celebration to Bbgb book shop at 5 p.m. today, April 15. The free event features live music, book signings and a raffle.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

I’m following Alice to the second annual Mad Hatter Garden Party and Auction at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design on Friday, April 19, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Set in the galleries and garden of the Tudor Revival mansion, the design-centric evening features a veritable wonderland of art, fashion and handcraft by some of the who’s who of the Richmond creative community, including Art Style Design RVA, Hechizo, Susan Gunn, Rubin Peacock, Binford Harrell, Dale Quarterman, Greg Holzgrefe, Frankie Slaughter, Junious and Steven Glass. Experience live and silent auctions, music performances, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and more. And since no trip down the rabbit hole would be complete without it, the magical millinery confections created for the evening will be feted with the Mad Hatter’s Milliner’s Award. Tickets to the museum fundraiser are $125.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

If you’re a fan of local music, The Broadberry’s 10th Anniversary Block Party is the place to be. Taking place both inside and outside the venue on Saturday, April 20, the celebration features performances from The Infamous Stringdusters, No BS! Brass, Prabir Trio and The Mitras. For those less familiar with this outstanding lineup of local talent, it’s a unique opportunity to catch them all in one evening. The music starts at 4:30 p.m.; be sure to stick around for the 10 p.m. after party with DJ Ohcïn. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

From shearing to spinning, the Scotchtown Fiber Festival on April 20 is a great way to see how artisans craft wool. This annual event features artists, food trucks, children’s activities and a chance to tour Scotchtown, onetime home of “Give me liberty or give me death” orator Patrick Henry. Scotchtown has been restored by Preservation Virginia to the way it would have appeared during Henry’s lifetime. Tickets are $15.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

Every Richmonder I know has a 10K story, whether it’s coordinating group costumes, cheering for runners or slogging through winter training teams; I met my husband thanks to the race. The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K is one of the city’s signature events, and it doesn’t matter a whit if you’re a runner, a walker or just a person who likes a good party — all are welcome. Since the race began 25 years ago, participants have come from all 50 states and numerous countries; there are around 20,000 runners in any given year, making it one of the largest 10Ks in the U.S. The anniversary edition of the race takes place Saturday, April 20, and registration is still open.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

