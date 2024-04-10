A Monumental Race

× Expand The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K hit the ground running in 2000 and is only picking up speed as it approaches its 25th anniversary on April 20.

With 20,000 runners and cheering crowds lining the 6.2-mile course along Monument Avenue, The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger, “RVA’s biggest block party,” is consistently recognized as one of the country’s most popular 10Ks.

Jon Lugbill, executive director of Sports Backers, the nonprofit that organizes the event, says he remembers the days before smartphones when he measured out the course with his Jeep’s odometer. Since then, the race has gone on despite port-a-potty fires, rainstorms and a global pandemic. Over the years, runners have come from all 50 states and numerous countries. People of all ages and fitness levels have laced up their shoes for this health-focused run that promotes togetherness. Participants can set their own pace, whether a saunter with friends or a race for a personal best time. A 90-year-old holds the record as the oldest finisher, while a 6-year-old is the youngest. This year, youths ages 4-12 will receive their own chip timers for the first time.

The Dress Up & Run Contest is an event highlighted by groups of human-sized M&M’s, superheroes and Ted Lassos running in full costume. Lugbill recalls a personal favorite, a runner dressed as Indiana Jones who dragged a giant inflatable boulder behind him.

Spirit groups are also a big part of the race, cheering from the sidelines, grassy median or the porches of the historic street’s stately homes. The Jammin’ Grannies motivate runners with their humor and high energy. The assemblage of 40-somethings dressed as over-the-top grandmas dance nonstop.

Jammin’ Grannies founder Jayne Purcell says, “We are honored to be part of such a special Richmond tradition.”

The Monument Avenue 10K also attracts serious athletes, such as Olympians track medalist Paul Chelimo and long-distance finalist Megan Wright. In 2008, the 10K was an official event for the USA Men’s Track and Field National Championships. It also continues to attract collegiate runners.

The elite Six Point Two Crew includes multiyear participants. This year, runners who have participated in all 25 events will receive a special anniversary gift after crossing the finish line. The notable achievement includes 65-year-old Ray Flournoy, who was formerly an assistant store manager at Ukrop’s in 2000 and brought out hundreds of employees. Today, he volunteers as a racing coach with the Sports Backers Marathon Training Team.

Flournoy has participated in dozens of events around the country including the New York City Marathon but insists Richmond is the best running city.

“You can’t beat the community in Richmond,” he says. “All the out-of-towners say how fantastic it is. It’s so well organized. There’s such great sponsorship. You have people who are super fast and those who are out there who have set a goal and are trying it for the first time.”

Registration for the Monument Avenue 10K is $60 to $65 for adults and $50 to $55 for youth at sportsbackers.org.