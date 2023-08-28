Best & Worst 2023: Services

BEAUTY
Photo by Jay Paul
Best Locally Owned Hair Salon
402 N. 25th St., 804-344-7072
Luminary Hair Co. wants everyone who walks through its doors to leave feeling pampered, beautiful and safe to be themselves. With a pricing model based on stylist levels, ranging from apprentice to senior stylist, owner Carly Moenich was determined to cultivate an “open and inclusive space” when the shop came into her possession in 2017.
2. Circle Square Salon
3. Katie Blue Salon
Best Locally Owned Barbershop or Men’s Haircut
High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor
It’s more than just a barbershop. Repeat winner High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor works to cultivate a comfortable environment, according to co-owner David Foster. The shop specializes in “being accessible, offering a great experience,” Foster says. “We work hard to be impactful.”
2. Barber of Hell’s Bottom
3. Tie: Fadez & Bladez Barber Shop; Main Street Barber; Parkside Barber Shop & Grooming Lounge
Photo courtesy Scents of Serenity Organic Spa
Best Locally Owned Spa
Scents of Serenity Organic Spa
Scents of Serenity Organic Spa seeks to provide guests with a luxurious spa experience at its five locations. With services like bath soaks, facials, massage therapy and a variety of body treatments, Scents of Serenity is an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
2. Vitality Float Spa
3. Spa Three Ten
Best Local Business for Children’s Haircuts
13106 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-594-5896
According to owner Ashley Wrobel, Kidtopia Salon served a massive influx of customers last summer. In preparation for the new school year, Kidtopia opened an 800-square-foot addition, including new chairs, a bigger waiting and play area, and more space for hosting parties every day of the week.
2. Tie: High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor; Pigtails & Crewcuts
3. Great Clips
Best Locally Made Beauty Product
Maven Made was born out of owner Bethany Frazier’s personal journey for a skincare solution and lifelong interest in cosmetics. Known for her facial serum and other skin and body products, Frazier says she thinks about her customers when making her products. “It’s helping heal other people’s skin and just making their skin feel good and look good.”
2. Tie: Bright Body; High Point Originals
3. Brandefy
Photo by Kenzi Flinchum courtesy Atelier
Best Locally Owned Lash and/or Brow Salon
2307 W. Cary St., 804-799-2484
Co-founder Ivy Mazza says they’re always looking for ways to improve their craft. “We’re always trying to learn new things and figure out better ways to provide excellent services to our clients,” Mazza says. Those services include eyebrow grooming and permanent makeup, all in a warm and welcoming environment.
2. Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge
3. Tie: Curly Willow Spa; Sage & Vine Aesthetics (formerly Lash Out Beauty Bar)
Best Locally Owned Nail Salon
2909 W. Cary St., 804-355-2626
For a unique nail salon-going experience, Fusion Nail Spa is a tried-and-true option. Patrons laud the salon’s customer service and positive atmosphere, which keep them coming back for nail services of all varieties.
2. Royal Nails & Day Spa
3. Carytown Nails and Spa
AUTO
Best Car Detailer
4843 Waller Road, 804-355-4633
For nearly four decades, owner Dean Hoffman has kept prices low and relied on word-of-mouth referrals to his mom-and-pop shop specializing in ceramic coatings. “It’s very, very personal service,” he says. Although he often works on new models, he’s a whizz at full restoration projects. “And it’s always on time. We never ever miss our deadline,” he says.
2. Concours Auto Detailing Ceramic Coating
3. Splash-n-Dash Car Wash & Detailing
Photo courtesy Wallace Automotive Inc.
Best Local Mechanic
607 Research Road, 804-897-07007427 W. Broad St., 804-501-0700
The son of legendary drag racer “Pee Wee” Wallace, owner Bruce Wallace grew up working on engines in his father’s garage. His golden rule approach to service means using only dealership-quality parts and keeping customers informed with progress photos and digital repair estimates.
2. Ironwood Automotive
3. Tie: Axselle Auto Service; Paradise Garage
Best Car Body Shop
2551 Homeview Drive, 804-527-2886; 11200 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-794-2639
What makes a body shop super? Founder Bruce Hutchins, owner of “the only body shop in the country to have been awarded DuPont’s 5 Star Rating,” might know the secret. With two locations in Richmond, Bruce’s Super Body Shop specializes in auto body collision repair and restoration services. Their DuPont Chromapremier Color Match System “guarantees a perfect paint match every time.”
2. Koontz Paint & Body Works
3. English Body Works
Photo by Mike Litten
Best Towing Service
Broyles Auto & Wrecker Service Inc.
1601 Mountain Road, 804-266-4931
Open 365 days a year, family-owned Broyles has the heavy-duty equipment to tow a large passenger airplane — and they did in the ‘90s — but Mike Litten, the director of operations, says their “meticulously cleaned” trucks also have to be comfortable enough for a customer, like his wife, to ride in.
2. B & K Towing
3. Tie: Browder’s Towing & Service Center Inc.; Mobile Repairs Service Center
Photo by Brekken Rose courtesy Flagstop Car Wash
Best Car Wash
With 15 locations across the region, “Richmond’s home of unlimited washes’’ has been locally owned and operated since 1981. Flagstop offers an unlimited wash club, free vacuums, mat cleaners, glass cleaner, towels and air fresheners. “Flagstop plans to add even more locations and continue to offer RVA the best express washes, with the best staff and the most free amenities,” says President and CEO Jamie Nester.
2. Tommy’s Express Car Wash
3. Car Pool Car Wash
Best Locally Owned Tire Shop
Allen Tire Trusted Auto Care offers tires, oil changes, inspections and repairs. Customer reviews praise the quality of work, honesty of the staff and reasonable prices. “Whether you need new tires, routine maintenance or a major repair, you can trust Allen Tire to take care of your car and provide you with excellent service,” says sales manager John Bortree.
2. Vonderlehr Tire Pros
3. Tuckahoe Tire Country
PETS
Best Pet-friendly People Destination (Restaurant, Store, Etc.)
9200 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-7467
“We would like to paws and thank our pets and pet owners for allowing us to unleash our excitement about this award!” enthuses Spencer Dawkins, Stony Point Fashion Park’s general manager. Pups are warmly welcome to visit the Stony Point dog park, restaurants and shops with their people.
2. Brambly Park
3. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Photo courtesy River City Veterinary Hospital
Best Veterinary Practice
River City Veterinary Hospital
5220 W. Broad St., 804-308-8920
With the practice now settled into a new state-of-the-art facility, Dr. Heather O’ Sullivan looks forward to welcoming new clients. She says that what makes the hospital unique is collaboratively working with owners for their pets’ best care, “along with the sense of warmth and community that we endeavor to offer everyone who walks through the doors.”
2. Locke A. Taylor D.V.M. Veterinary Hospital
3. Betty Baugh’s Animal Clinic
Best Place to Adopt a Pet
2519 Hermitage Road, 804-521-1300
“We’re grateful to the readers of Richmond magazine and all the adopters who walk through the doors of our humane center in search of their next pet,” says Tamsen Kingry, Richmond SPCA’s chief executive officer. “In 2022, the Richmond SPCA celebrated 20 years of being no-kill, and it is heartwarming to look back over two decades at how many matches have been made and how many lives we’ve saved.”
2. Richmond Animal League
3. Richmond Animal Care & Control
Photo by Jay Paul
Best Dog Training Company
11223 Washington Highway, Glen Allen, 804-441-2484
Rachel Koehler’s lifelong love for animals transformed into a profession following a stint with a pet day care facility that offered training. “I love to see the dogs figure the training out,” she says. She turned professional as a trainer in 2017. “A trained dog is more likely to stay in a home and live a better and more exciting life than an untrained dog.”
2. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts
3. Richmond SPCA
Best Locally Owned Pet Store
Since opening in Fredericksburg in 2006, Nancy Guinn has expanded to six locations, including Carytown, Stony Point and Short Pump. Dogs seem to love the shops. Guinn recalls one Jack Russell terrier that jumped out a car window and headed into the store. A neighboring shop owner’s bulldog meandered in through the open door. “The second time, I put him to work behind the desk greeting customers!”
2. Fin & Feather Pet Center, Inc. (Lakeside)
3. RedRidge Pet Market
Best Pet Day Care or Boarding Facility
Photo courtesy Toby Town RVA
2100 Maywill St., 804-799-0200
The family-run business, founded in 2019, is named for owner/founder Gloria Ruggeri’s “fur soul mate,” a little doxie who went across the Rainbow Bridge too soon. But, she says, everyone has a Toby. “Some of the things that set us apart from other dog facilities are our celebration of doggy birthdays and other milestones.”
2. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts
3. Diamond Dog House
Best Pet Grooming
3800 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, 804-719-8622; 614 Johnston Willis Drive, Midlothian, 804-800-1818
The Hughes’ love for dogs and cats led them to open their Glen Allen and Midlothian pet spas decades ago. Michael, their son, is now head of the pack. “There are oodles and oodles of doodles these days, and they need a lot more work than most owners expect,” says Hughes.
2. Ridge Dog Shop
3. Dog Krazy
HEALTH
Multicategory Winner
Caring for families since 1974, the practice’s staff members at 16 locations offer orthodontic, periodontic, pediatric, endodontic, prosthodontic and general dentistry services, all with the aim of treating patients as well as they would their loved ones. “That means we treat our patients with respect and kindness, and we don’t push treatments they don’t need,” says Tyler Perkinson, dentist and chairman of the board.
Best Family Dental Practice
1. Virginia Family Dentistry
2. River Run Dental
3. RVA Dental Care
Best Place for Teeth Whitening
1. Virginia Family Dentistry
2. River Run Dental
3. Tie: Northside Dental Co.; RVA Dental Care
Best Dietitian/ Weight Loss Program
The weight loss program has helped millions achieve their goals, providing weight loss and management programs for 60 years. WeightWatchers offers a behavioral approach to lose weight and keep it off, all while eating the foods you love. Participants can choose a plan that fits them and find support both virtually and in person at studios around the Richmond area.
2. Virginia Weight & Wellness
3. Medi-Weightloss
Best Urgent Care
Patient First has been serving urgent-care needs in Virginia and three other mid-Atlantic states for more than 40 years, including nine locations in Richmond. “We are grateful to our patients for their trust in Patient First, and we appreciate all those familiar and new friendly faces who have turned to us for medical care over the years,” says Taylor Robertson, director of community relations.
2. CareNow (formerly BetterMed)
3. KidMed
Best Physical Therapy Practice
804-915-1910
At each of its 10 locations in the Richmond area, OrthoVirginia strives to develop individual treatment programs through a thorough examination and discussion of patient goals. They provide musculoskeletal evaluations and treatment plans, exercise programs and more. “Therapists work to develop ongoing relationships with patients,” says Kristin Irwin, regional therapy director.
2. Sheltering Arms
3. Center for Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine
Best Locally Owned Pharmacy
5823 Patterson Ave., 804-288-1933
Serving for more than 50 years, Westwood Pharmacy stands as a pillar of the community, offering unwavering personalized services such as free delivery, patient compliance packaging, immunizations and wellness advice. “Our family is here to take care of your family,” says Dr. Shannon Dowdy, Westwood’s pharmacist in charge.
2. Westbury Apothecary
3. Buford Road Pharmacy
Best Optometry/Ophthalmology Practice
804-287-2020
Founded in 1976, Virginia Eye Institute is one of Virginia’s oldest and largest ophthalmology practices, with eight locations and one ambulatory surgery center. Staff seek to “enhance lives by delivering world-class, comprehensive eye care services,” says Melisa Casanova, marketing manager.
2. Grove Eye Care
3. Patterson Eye Clinic
Best Orthodontics Practice
Gardner & La Rochelle Orthodontics
1206 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond; 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-282-0505
Serving Richmond since 1998, the practice aligns the teeth of children, teens and adults. “From fantastic results to an outstanding overall orthodontic experience, we make smiles happen every day,” says Karen Coleman, marketing coordinator.
2. James River Orthodontics
3. Doswell Orthodontics
Best Family Doctor/General Practice
Staff at all eight offices are dedicated to screenings and preventive services to head off diseases, as well as comprehensive care for the sick. “All this is done with an understanding of the patient as a whole person, within the context of their family and community, not as just another diagnosis,” says Judy Tetlow, human resources director.
2. Seven Hills Family Medicine
3. Midlothian Family Practice
Best Alternative Medicine Practice
Richmond Integrative & Functional Medicine
1 Park West Circle, Suite 301, Midlothian, 804-893-3920
Since 2017, the practice has specialized in helping patients who sought medical help elsewhere without success. Functional medicine focuses on finding the root of underlying illnesses, says Dr. Aaron Hartman, founder.
2. Seven Hills Family Medicine
3. Tie: InnoVitamin Solutions; Richmond Natural Medicine
Photo by Jay Paul
Best Chiropractic Practice
Ariya Family Chiropractic Centers
804-526-7125
With six locations in Richmond, staff prioritize providing the best patient experience in chiropractic care. “The comfort and ease that we provide along with our extensive examination process, with the most advanced technologies, allows us to deliver the most precise and effective care,” says Dr. Nisha Saggar, co-founder.
2. River City Chiropractic
3. Tie: Atlee Chiropractic Center; Holland Family Chiropractic
Best Concierge Medicine Practice
804-282-2655
In 2023, PartnerMD celebrates 20 years of providing fee-based primary care medicine in Richmond. Members pay for 24-7 access to a doctor and personalized attention. The practice takes time to get to know the patient, not just medically but also personally, says Chris Garnett, chief marketing and sales officer.
2. WellcomeMD
3. Whole Health Physicians
Best Hospital
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011
Since 1966, St. Mary’s has been proud to continue its mission of delivering quality, compassionate care to all who come through its doors. “As our community and industry continues to grow and change, we continue to evaluate how we can improve our campus and the overall patient experience, including investing in the latest technologies,” says Bryan Lee, president of the facility since 2021.
2. Henrico Doctors’ Hospital
3. VCU Medical Center
GENERAL
Best Dry Cleaner
804-355-5726
A repeat winner in this category, Puritan Cleaners provides services seven days a week through its 13 locations across the metro area and to the 5,000 customers who use its free delivery service. Its new wash, dry and fold service “saves the Richmond community time and money,” says Gary Glover, the company president. “Our friendly and well-trained staff deems it a privilege to serve their neighbors and friends.”
2. Tie: Princess Cleaners; The Village Cleaners
3. Bill’s Cleaner’s and Laundry
Best Bank
800-869-3557
Customer service and the convenience of numerous locations make this financial institution a local favorite, but Wells Fargo also has invested heavily in the community. Its philanthropic initiatives in Richmond include a $7.5 million grant in October 2022 to LISC Virginia to boost home ownership for Black and Hispanic families. “We acknowledge the importance of building relationships with key stakeholders to help fulfill our mission of strengthening historically marginalized communities,” says Kenrick Thomas, senior communications consultant.
2. Truist
3. Atlantic Union Bank
Best Credit Union
804-323-6800
This repeat winner offers myriad financial services and promotes financial wellness through programs such as RPS Saves, a savings and financial literacy initiative for students in Richmond Public Schools. Its newest branch was scheduled to open in Church Hill in July. “We’re on a mission to help our members achieve their version of financial success, and we’re deepening this commitment as we expand in Richmond,” says Deb Wreden, executive vice president for product and delivery strategy.
2. Navy Federal Credit Union
3. Henrico Federal Credit Union
Best Mortgage Lender
800-968-5844
This Glen Allen-based lender touts its zero closing costs for loans and provides realty, mortgage and insurance services in Virginia, D.C., Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Maryland. According to its website, CapCenter has served more than 50,000 clients since launching in 1997; Gary Piacentini founded the business with an aim for “the highest levels of integrity” in every transaction.
2. Wells Fargo
3. Tie: Truist; Virginia Credit Union
Best Accountant, CPA or Tax Advisor
4401 Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen, 804-747-0000
Tax, auditing and consulting services are at the core of Keiter’s business, but its heart is in the community and in client care, according to Michael Gracik Jr., Keiter director. Keiter provides services to more than 100 metro Richmond nonprofits. “The Richmond community has been great to us, and we want to make sure that we give back to the community,” Gracik says.
2. WellsColeman
3. Harris, Hardy & Johnstone PC
Best Law Firm
866-940-4751
Representation of injured clients is the forte of the Allen family of attorneys, who have been a mainstay of the metro Richmond legal community for more than 110 years. “As a third-generation Allen, I cannot tell you how proud I am of this firm and what we have accomplished,” says Edward L. Allen, president and managing partner of the firm. “We are dedicated to the communities we serve, and we have devoted many hours to honoring and uplifting members of those communities.”
2. Williams Mullen
3. McGuireWoods
Best Private Wealth Advisor/Financial Planning Firm
One James Center, 901 E. Cary St., Suite 1100, 800-846-6666
Celebrating its 160th anniversary this year, Davenport is one of the nation’s oldest employee-owned investment firms. With more than 450 associates, it offers professional money management and financial planning, brokerage and other services. The Richmond-based institute serves clients in five states. “We have the resources to help our clients establish effective wealth management strategies,” says Communications Manager Kristine Becker.
2. Salomon & Ludwin
3. Tie: Edward Jones; Wells Fargo