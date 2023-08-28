Best & Worst 2023: Services

BEAUTY

Photo by Jay Paul

Best Locally Owned Hair Salon

Luminary Hair Co.

402 N. 25th St., 804-344-7072

Luminary Hair Co. wants everyone who walks through its doors to leave feeling pampered, beautiful and safe to be themselves. With a pricing model based on stylist levels, ranging from apprentice to senior stylist, owner Carly Moenich was determined to cultivate an “open and inclusive space” when the shop came into her possession in 2017.

2. Circle Square Salon

3. Katie Blue Salon

Best Locally Owned Barbershop or Men’s Haircut

High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor

It’s more than just a barbershop. Repeat winner High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor works to cultivate a comfortable environment, according to co-owner David Foster. The shop specializes in “being accessible, offering a great experience,” Foster says. “We work hard to be impactful.”

2. Barber of Hell’s Bottom

3. Tie: Fadez & Bladez Barber Shop; Main Street Barber; Parkside Barber Shop & Grooming Lounge

Photo courtesy Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

Best Locally Owned Spa

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa seeks to provide guests with a luxurious spa experience at its five locations. With services like bath soaks, facials, massage therapy and a variety of body treatments, Scents of Serenity is an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

2. Vitality Float Spa

3. Spa Three Ten

Best Local Business for Children’s Haircuts

Kidtopia Salon

13106 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-594-5896

According to owner Ashley Wrobel, Kidtopia Salon served a massive influx of customers last summer. In preparation for the new school year, Kidtopia opened an 800-square-foot addition, including new chairs, a bigger waiting and play area, and more space for hosting parties every day of the week.

2. Tie: High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor; Pigtails & Crewcuts

3. Great Clips

Best Locally Made Beauty Product

Maven Made

Maven Made was born out of owner Bethany Frazier’s personal journey for a skincare solution and lifelong interest in cosmetics. Known for her facial serum and other skin and body products, Frazier says she thinks about her customers when making her products. “It’s helping heal other people’s skin and just making their skin feel good and look good.”

2. Tie: Bright Body; High Point Originals

3. Brandefy

Photo by Kenzi Flinchum courtesy Atelier

Best Locally Owned Lash and/or Brow Salon

Atelier

2307 W. Cary St., 804-799-2484

Co-founder Ivy Mazza says they’re always looking for ways to improve their craft. “We’re always trying to learn new things and figure out better ways to provide excellent services to our clients,” Mazza says. Those services include eyebrow grooming and permanent makeup, all in a warm and welcoming environment.

2. Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge

3. Tie: Curly Willow Spa; Sage & Vine Aesthetics (formerly Lash Out Beauty Bar)

Best Locally Owned Nail Salon

Fusion Nail Spa

2909 W. Cary St., 804-355-2626

For a unique nail salon-going experience, Fusion Nail Spa is a tried-and-true option. Patrons laud the salon’s customer service and positive atmosphere, which keep them coming back for nail services of all varieties.

2. Royal Nails & Day Spa

3. Carytown Nails and Spa

AUTO

Best Car Detailer

Mr. Hoffs Auto Detailing

4843 Waller Road, 804-355-4633

For nearly four decades, owner Dean Hoffman has kept prices low and relied on word-of-mouth referrals to his mom-and-pop shop specializing in ceramic coatings. “It’s very, very personal service,” he says. Although he often works on new models, he’s a whizz at full restoration projects. “And it’s always on time. We never ever miss our deadline,” he says.

2. Concours Auto Detailing Ceramic Coating

3. Splash-n-Dash Car Wash & Detailing

Photo courtesy Wallace Automotive Inc.

Best Local Mechanic

Wallace Automotive Inc.

607 Research Road, 804-897-07007427 W. Broad St., 804-501-0700

The son of legendary drag racer “Pee Wee” Wallace, owner Bruce Wallace grew up working on engines in his father’s garage. His golden rule approach to service means using only dealership-quality parts and keeping customers informed with progress photos and digital repair estimates.

2. Ironwood Automotive

3. Tie: Axselle Auto Service; Paradise Garage

Best Car Body Shop

Bruce’s Super Body Shop

2551 Homeview Drive, 804-527-2886; 11200 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-794-2639

What makes a body shop super? Founder Bruce Hutchins, owner of “the only body shop in the country to have been awarded DuPont’s 5 Star Rating,” might know the secret. With two locations in Richmond, Bruce’s Super Body Shop specializes in auto body collision repair and restoration services. Their DuPont Chromapremier Color Match System “guarantees a perfect paint match every time.”

2. Koontz Paint & Body Works

3. English Body Works

× Expand Photo by Mike Litten

Best Towing Service

Broyles Auto & Wrecker Service Inc.

1601 Mountain Road, 804-266-4931

Open 365 days a year, family-owned Broyles has the heavy-duty equipment to tow a large passenger airplane — and they did in the ‘90s — but Mike Litten, the director of operations, says their “meticulously cleaned” trucks also have to be comfortable enough for a customer, like his wife, to ride in.

2. B & K Towing

3. Tie: Browder’s Towing & Service Center Inc.; Mobile Repairs Service Center

Photo by Brekken Rose courtesy Flagstop Car Wash

Best Car Wash

Flagstop Car Wash

With 15 locations across the region, “Richmond’s home of unlimited washes’’ has been locally owned and operated since 1981. Flagstop offers an unlimited wash club, free vacuums, mat cleaners, glass cleaner, towels and air fresheners. “Flagstop plans to add even more locations and continue to offer RVA the best express washes, with the best staff and the most free amenities,” says President and CEO Jamie Nester.

2. Tommy’s Express Car Wash

3. Car Pool Car Wash

Best Locally Owned Tire Shop

Allen Tire Trusted Auto Care

Allen Tire Trusted Auto Care offers tires, oil changes, inspections and repairs. Customer reviews praise the quality of work, honesty of the staff and reasonable prices. “Whether you need new tires, routine maintenance or a major repair, you can trust Allen Tire to take care of your car and provide you with excellent service,” says sales manager John Bortree.

2. Vonderlehr Tire Pros

3. Tuckahoe Tire Country

PETS

Best Pet-friendly People Destination (Restaurant, Store, Etc.)

Stony Point Fashion Park

9200 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-7467

“We would like to paws and thank our pets and pet owners for allowing us to unleash our excitement about this award!” enthuses Spencer Dawkins, Stony Point Fashion Park’s general manager. Pups are warmly welcome to visit the Stony Point dog park, restaurants and shops with their people.

2. Brambly Park

3. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

× Expand Photo courtesy River City Veterinary Hospital

Best Veterinary Practice

River City Veterinary Hospital

5220 W. Broad St., 804-308-8920

With the practice now settled into a new state-of-the-art facility, Dr. Heather O’ Sullivan looks forward to welcoming new clients. She says that what makes the hospital unique is collaboratively working with owners for their pets’ best care, “along with the sense of warmth and community that we endeavor to offer everyone who walks through the doors.”

2. Locke A. Taylor D.V.M. Veterinary Hospital

3. Betty Baugh’s Animal Clinic

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

Richmond SPCA

2519 Hermitage Road, 804-521-1300

“We’re grateful to the readers of Richmond magazine and all the adopters who walk through the doors of our humane center in search of their next pet,” says Tamsen Kingry, Richmond SPCA’s chief executive officer. “In 2022, the Richmond SPCA celebrated 20 years of being no-kill, and it is heartwarming to look back over two decades at how many matches have been made and how many lives we’ve saved.”

2. Richmond Animal League

3. Richmond Animal Care & Control

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Best Dog Training Company

Rachel Koehler Dog Training

11223 Washington Highway, Glen Allen, 804-441-2484

Rachel Koehler’s lifelong love for animals transformed into a profession following a stint with a pet day care facility that offered training. “I love to see the dogs figure the training out,” she says. She turned professional as a trainer in 2017. “A trained dog is more likely to stay in a home and live a better and more exciting life than an untrained dog.”

2. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

3. Richmond SPCA

Best Locally Owned Pet Store

Dog Krazy

Since opening in Fredericksburg in 2006, Nancy Guinn has expanded to six locations, including Carytown, Stony Point and Short Pump. Dogs seem to love the shops. Guinn recalls one Jack Russell terrier that jumped out a car window and headed into the store. A neighboring shop owner’s bulldog meandered in through the open door. “The second time, I put him to work behind the desk greeting customers!”

2. Fin & Feather Pet Center, Inc. (Lakeside)

3. RedRidge Pet Market

Best Pet Day Care or Boarding Facility

Photo courtesy Toby Town RVA

Toby Town RVA

2100 Maywill St., 804-799-0200

The family-run business, founded in 2019, is named for owner/founder Gloria Ruggeri’s “fur soul mate,” a little doxie who went across the Rainbow Bridge too soon. But, she says, everyone has a Toby. “Some of the things that set us apart from other dog facilities are our celebration of doggy birthdays and other milestones.”

2. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

3. Diamond Dog House

Best Pet Grooming

Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

3800 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, 804-719-8622; 614 Johnston Willis Drive, Midlothian, 804-800-1818

The Hughes’ love for dogs and cats led them to open their Glen Allen and Midlothian pet spas decades ago. Michael, their son, is now head of the pack. “There are oodles and oodles of doodles these days, and they need a lot more work than most owners expect,” says Hughes.

2. Ridge Dog Shop

3. Dog Krazy

HEALTH

Multicategory Winner

Virginia Family Dentistry

Caring for families since 1974, the practice’s staff members at 16 locations offer orthodontic, periodontic, pediatric, endodontic, prosthodontic and general dentistry services, all with the aim of treating patients as well as they would their loved ones. “That means we treat our patients with respect and kindness, and we don’t push treatments they don’t need,” says Tyler Perkinson, dentist and chairman of the board.

Best Family Dental Practice

1. Virginia Family Dentistry

2. River Run Dental

3. RVA Dental Care

Best Place for Teeth Whitening

1. Virginia Family Dentistry

2. River Run Dental

3. Tie: Northside Dental Co.; RVA Dental Care

Best Dietitian/ Weight Loss Program

Weight Watchers

The weight loss program has helped mil­lions achieve their goals, providing weight loss and management programs for 60 years. WeightWatchers offers a behavioral approach to lose weight and keep it off, all while eating the foods you love. Participants can choose a plan that fits them and find support both virtually and in person at studios around the Richmond area.

2. Virginia Weight & Wellness

3. Medi-Weightloss

Best Urgent Care

Patient First

Patient First has been serving urgent-care needs in Virginia and three other mid-Atlantic states for more than 40 years, including nine locations in Richmond. “We are grateful to our patients for their trust in Patient First, and we appreciate all those familiar and new friendly faces who have turned to us for medical care over the years,” says Taylor Robertson, director of community relations.

2. CareNow (formerly BetterMed)

3. KidMed

Best Physical Therapy Practice

OrthoVirginia

804-915-1910

At each of its 10 locations in the Richmond area, OrthoVirginia strives to develop individual treatment programs through a thorough examination and discussion of patient goals. They provide musculoskeletal evaluations and treatment plans, exercise programs and more. “Therapists work to develop ongoing relationships with patients,” says Kristin Irwin, regional therapy director.

2. Sheltering Arms

3. Center for Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine

Best Locally Owned Pharmacy

Westwood Pharmacy

5823 Patterson Ave., 804-288-1933

Serving for more than 50 years, Westwood Pharmacy stands as a pillar of the community, offering unwavering personalized services such as free delivery, patient compliance packaging, immunizations and wellness advice. “Our family is here to take care of your family,” says Dr. Shannon Dowdy, Westwood’s pharmacist in charge.

2. Westbury Apothecary

3. Buford Road Pharmacy

Best Optometry/Ophthalmology Practice

Virginia Eye Institute

804-287-2020

Founded in 1976, Virginia Eye Institute is one of Virginia’s oldest and largest ophthalmology practices, with eight locations and one ambulatory surgery center. Staff seek to “enhance lives by delivering world-class, comprehensive eye care services,” says Melisa Casanova, marketing manager.

2. Grove Eye Care

3. Patterson Eye Clinic

Best Orthodontics Practice

Gardner & La Rochelle Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond; 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-282-0505

Serving Richmond since 1998, the practice aligns the teeth of children, teens and adults. “From fantastic results to an outstanding overall orthodontic experience, we make smiles happen every day,” says Karen Coleman, marketing coordinator.

2. James River Orthodontics

3. Doswell Orthodontics

Best Family Doctor/General Practice

Commonwealth Primary Care

Staff at all eight offices are dedicated to screenings and preventive services to head off diseases, as well as comprehensive care for the sick. “All this is done with an understanding of the patient as a whole person, within the context of their family and community, not as just another diagnosis,” says Judy Tetlow, human resources director.

2. Seven Hills Family Medicine

3. Midlothian Family Practice

Best Alternative Medicine Practice

Richmond Integrative & Functional Medicine

1 Park West Circle, Suite 301, Midlothian, 804-893-3920

Since 2017, the practice has specialized in helping patients who sought medical help elsewhere without success. Functional medicine focuses on finding the root of underlying illnesses, says Dr. Aaron Hartman, founder.

2. Seven Hills Family Medicine

3. Tie: InnoVitamin Solutions; Richmond Natural Medicine

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Best Chiropractic Practice

Ariya Family Chiropractic Centers

804-526-7125

With six locations in Richmond, staff prioritize providing the best patient experience in chiropractic care. “The comfort and ease that we provide along with our extensive examination process, with the most advanced technologies, allows us to deliver the most precise and effective care,” says Dr. Nisha Saggar, co-founder.

2. River City Chiropractic

3. Tie: Atlee Chiropractic Center; Holland Family Chiropractic

Best Concierge Medicine Practice

PartnerMD

804-282-2655

In 2023, PartnerMD celebrates 20 years of providing fee-based primary care medicine in Richmond. Members pay for 24-7 access to a doctor and personalized attention. The practice takes time to get to know the patient, not just medically but also personally, says Chris Garnett, chief marketing and sales officer.

2. WellcomeMD

3. Whole Health Physicians

Best Hospital

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011

Since 1966, St. Mary’s has been proud to continue its mission of delivering quality, compassionate care to all who come through its doors. “As our community and industry continues to grow and change, we continue to evaluate how we can improve our campus and the overall patient experience, including investing in the latest technologies,” says Bryan Lee, president of the facility since 2021.

2. Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

3. VCU Medical Center

GENERAL

Best Dry Cleaner

Puritan Cleaners

804-355-5726

A repeat winner in this category, Puritan Cleaners provides services seven days a week through its 13 locations across the metro area and to the 5,000 customers who use its free delivery service. Its new wash, dry and fold service “saves the Richmond community time and money,” says Gary Glover, the company president. “Our friendly and well-trained staff deems it a privilege to serve their neighbors and friends.”

2. Tie: Princess Cleaners; The Village Cleaners

3. Bill’s Cleaner’s and Laundry

Best Bank

Wells Fargo

800-869-3557

Customer service and the convenience of numerous locations make this financial institution a local favorite, but Wells Fargo also has invested heavily in the community. Its philanthropic initiatives in Richmond include a $7.5 million grant in October 2022 to LISC Virginia to boost home ownership for Black and Hispanic families. “We acknowledge the importance of building relationships with key stakeholders to help fulfill our mission of strengthening historically marginalized communities,” says Kenrick Thomas, senior communications consultant.

2. Truist

3. Atlantic Union Bank

Best Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union

804-323-6800

This repeat winner offers myriad financial services and promotes financial wellness through programs such as RPS Saves, a savings and financial literacy initiative for students in Richmond Public Schools. Its newest branch was scheduled to open in Church Hill in July. “We’re on a mission to help our members achieve their version of financial success, and we’re deepening this commitment as we expand in Richmond,” says Deb Wreden, executive vice president for product and delivery strategy.

2. Navy Federal Credit Union

3. Henrico Federal Credit Union

Best Mortgage Lender

CapCenter

800-968-5844

This Glen Allen-based lender touts its zero closing costs for loans and provides realty, mortgage and insurance services in Virginia, D.C., Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Maryland. According to its website, CapCenter has served more than 50,000 clients since launching in 1997; Gary Piacentini founded the business with an aim for “the highest levels of integrity” in every transaction.

2. Wells Fargo

3. Tie: Truist; Virginia Credit Union

Best Accountant, CPA or Tax Advisor

Keiter

4401 Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen, 804-747-0000

Tax, auditing and consulting services are at the core of Keiter’s business, but its heart is in the community and in client care, according to Michael Gracik Jr., Keiter director. Keiter provides services to more than 100 metro Richmond nonprofits. “The Richmond community has been great to us, and we want to make sure that we give back to the community,” Gracik says.

2. WellsColeman

3. Harris, Hardy & Johnstone PC

Best Law Firm

Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

866-940-4751

Representation of injured clients is the forte of the Allen family of attorneys, who have been a mainstay of the metro Richmond legal community for more than 110 years. “As a third-generation Allen, I cannot tell you how proud I am of this firm and what we have accomplished,” says Edward L. Allen, president and managing partner of the firm. “We are dedicated to the communities we serve, and we have devoted many hours to honoring and uplifting members of those communities.”

2. Williams Mullen

3. McGuireWoods

Best Private Wealth Advisor/Financial Planning Firm

Davenport & Co.

One James Center, 901 E. Cary St., Suite 1100, 800-846-6666

Celebrating its 160th anniversary this year, Davenport is one of the nation’s oldest employee-owned investment firms. With more than 450 associates, it offers professional money management and financial planning, brokerage and other services. The Richmond-based institute serves clients in five states. “We have the resources to help our clients establish effective wealth management strategies,” says Communications Manager Kristine Becker.

2. Salomon & Ludwin

3. Tie: Edward Jones; Wells Fargo