Best & Worst 2023: Shopping

Best Locally Owned Place to Buy Eyewear

Carytown Optical Shoppe

3343 W. Cary St., 1st Floor, 804-353-7665

“We want people to have glasses that make them happy every time they look in the mirror,” says owner Cynthia Allen. Services include eye exams, contact lens fittings, and eyeglass service and repair. Carytown Optical Shoppe has been a part of Richmond for 37 years and “would never be anywhere else.”

2. Grove Eye Care

3. Brooks Optical

Best Comic Book Store

Velocity Comics

819 W. Broad St., 804-303-1783

Owner Patrick Godfrey says, “Our regulars keep us on top.” The store carries new and old comics and buys collections to restock. Godfrey says the staff works hard to help fans find their best options and, according to reviews, the team really know comics. Velocity offers hold and subscription services so collectors don’t need to worry about being beaten to your favorite book.

2. Paper Tiger

3. Third Eye Comics

Best Art Gallery

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Road, 804-278-8950

“The original goal was to be the best in Richmond, and maybe in Virginia, by having the widest selection of local art,” says owner Jenni Kirby, “but now that we have seemingly accomplished that, our focus is to give back to the community by supporting visual artists in the area.” Kirby adds, “Richmond is a great town of art lovers.”

2. Reynolds Gallery

3. Artspace

× Expand Photo by Ethan Hickerson

Best Retail Customer Service

Homme Essentials

1006 Lafayette St., 804-918-5395

Homme Essentials wants to “connect with the customers on a deeper level and provide an educated perspective on the clothes and goods we choose,” says co-owner Alan Long. He attributes the store’s success to the staff’s “love for the clothes. They are very caring and passionate. Everyone cares 100%, all the time.”

2. Tie: Mongrel; World of Mirth

3. Tie: Dillard’s; The Shops at 5807

Best Place to Buy a Preowned Car

CarMax

11090 W. Broad St., 804-346-2277; 901 Murray Olds Drive, 804-379-7264

CarMax is happy to be “delivering the honest and transparent car-buying experience customers want and deserve,” says Location General Manager Mike Evans. “For 30 years CarMax has been proud to support its hometown — Richmond, Virginia.”

2. McGeorge Dealerships

3. Carvana

Best New-car Dealership

McGeorge Toyota

9319 W. Broad St., 804-655-0361

Marketing Manager Courtney Taylor of McGeorge Toyota says, “Our success comes from the genuine attitude of our team, which cares more about the customers than they do themselves. (It’s) not just about putting a customer in a car.” Taylor is proud of his team’s work and loves to see “different generations of families return to our dealership.”

2. West Broad Honda

3. Tie: Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian; Richmond Ford Lincoln

Multicategory Winner

Mongrel

2924 W. Cary St., 804-342-1272

A mainstay of Richmond for 31 years, Mongrel offers gifts “for every breed of human,” says Store Manager Julia Martinez-Miller. Lovers of the city can find Richmond-themed items including skyline T-shirts, mugs and pint glasses as well as locally made candles. The store also carries home accessories, posters, drinking games and even fun socks. “I feel like I am in a privileged position,” says Martinez-Miller. “It feels very special to work at a staple in the community.”

Best Local Gift Shop

1. Mongrel

2. The Shops at 5807

3. World of Mirth

Best Shop With Richmond-made Goods (Not Food)

1. Mongrel

2. Lineage

3. Studio Two Three

× Expand Photo courtesy Shelf Life Books

Best Locally Owned Bookstore

Shelf Life Books

2913 W. Cary St., 804-422-8066

“We love books, we love words and we love Richmond,” says co-owner Chris McDaniel. Being in Carytown has helped “attract customers that appreciate the personal service, curated selection of books and local flavor.” The shop offers events like haiku slams, book signings and the annual BrewHoHo author party in December.

2. Fountain Bookstore

3. Book People

Best Fair-trade Products

Ten Thousand Villages

3201 W. Cary St., 804-358-5170

Ten Thousand Villages supports over 130 artisan collectives in 38 countries while assuring there is no child labor, that women get paid a fair wage and all have safe working conditions. “Being a nonprofit has been financially challenging, especially during and since COVID. We are still holding strong, and our customers are what keep us going,” says store manager Aisha Eqbal.

2. AlterNatives Boutique

Best Casual or Costume Jewelry

Penelope

When Penny Searcy opened her Lynchburg jewelry shop in 1988, she never imagined it would grow to be nine stores, including four around the Richmond area. Now operated by her two daughters, Missy and Sarah, Penelope Jewelry is a local favorite, featuring an extensive collection of casual jewelry from renowned brands like Pandora, Vera Bradley, Brighton and Julie Vos.

2. The Shops at 5807

3. Tie: Lou Lou Boutiques; KEVA Style

Best Florist

Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds

423 Strawberry St., 804-213-0232

Deanna King, owner of Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds says, “We continue to use the freshest flowers and the highest standards in our designs. We enjoy being active in our community and appreciate our clients very much.” The shop has grown from a gift shop to a full-service florist doing higher volumes of daily deliveries, corporate events and workshops.

2. Coleman Brothers Flowers Inc.

3. Strange’s

Best Locally Owned Plant Store

Strange’s

Locally owned and operated since 1947, Strange’s offers a full-service floral department, house plants, landscaping plants, herbs, gardening equipment and more. “Our overall objective has remained the same for several decades — to provide the local Richmond gardener with the highest quality plants,” says HR Director Meg Gouldin.

2. The Great Big Greenhouse & Meadows Farm Nurseries

3. Sneed’s Nursery

× Expand Photo courtesy Emily Warden Designs

Best Maker of Custom Jewelry

Emily Warden Designs

2225 Hanover Ave., 804-353-1508

Jeweler Emily Warden says that providing a one-of-a-kind jewelry buying experience for customers is her goal. She recently moved to a new, larger location and appreciates the continued support of her handmade custom jewelry. “It feels amazing. It shows that we are doing something right,” she says.

2. Sun & Selene

3. Vera’s Fine Jewelers

Best Fine Jewelry Store

Schwarzschild Jewelers

804-355-2136

With three locations in the Richmond area, Schwarzschild Jewelers offers quality jewelry and timepieces, presented with an upscale shopping experience. “We are a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated company, and the continued support of the community is unmatched anywhere,” says Marketing Operations Manager Tracy Garner.

2. Lustre by Adolf

3. Cowardin’s Jewelers

Best Locally Owned Toy or Game Store

World of Mirth

3005 W. Cary St., 804-353-8991

World of Mirth is the perfect place for locals to “release their inner child,” says owner Thea Brown. With classics like LEGO sets plus the newest toys, World of Mirth has something for every toy lover. The store’s vibrant interior complements the staff’s enthusiasm as they help you select the best toys for your friends and family.

2. One Eyed Jacques

3. RVYay Toys

Best Bike Shop

Carytown Bicycle Co.

Founded in Carytown in 2007, Carytown Bicycle Co. has since added two locations and been purchased by the franchise Specialized Bikes. In addition to bikes, the shop offers clinics and hosts racing events. “All the gear in store is personalized and selected by the crew based on what they ride and use in the greater Richmond area,” says Manager Logan Robinson.

2. Outpost Richmond

3. Agee’s Bicycles

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Best Local Sporting Goods Store

Green Top

10150 Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland, 804-550-2188

Green Top may have been part of the Richmond community for 75 years, but the staff has “over 1,250 years of combined experience,” says CEO Blaine Altaffer. Green Top offers anglers and hunters 67,000 square feet of outdoor equipment. Says Altaffer, “We deliver that small-town-shop customer service legacy with the inventory selection of a major retailer.”

2. Disco Sports

3. Dance’s Sporting Goods

× Expand Photo courtesy Plan 9 Music

Best Record Store

Plan 9 Music

3017 W. Cary St., 804-353-9996

Plan 9 Music continues to thrive by selling a wide selection of music. “We try to hit all kinds of genres of music. I’m really proud of how we can handle the plethora of music. I love diversity,” says owner Jim Bland. The shop buys and sells new and used albums (including 45s and 78s), cassettes, CDs, stereo equipment and band merchandise. Plan 9 is also an enthusiastic Folk Festival sponsor.

2. Deep Groove Records

3. Vinyl Conflict

Multicategory Winner

Franco’s Fine Clothier

5321 Lakeside Ave., 804-264-2994; 11800 W. Broad St., 804-364-9400

Although there’s no perfect pattern to success, according to Franco Ambrogi himself, the community is everything. “People have been very kind to us, and we’re proud of that,” Ambrogi says. “We try to be the best in everything we do. Do we always succeed? Probably not, but we try really hard to take care of our customers, our community and neighbors.”

Best Locally Owned Men’s Clothing Store

1. Franco’s Fine Clothier

2. Peter-Blair Accessories

3. Homme Essentials

Best Place to Buy a Suit

1. Franco’s Fine Clothier

2. Alton Lane

3. Beecroft & Bull

Best Thrift Shop

Diversity Thrift

1407 Sherwood Ave., 804-353-8890

Diversity Thrift has grown to be a community staple. Stocking everything from clothing to tchotchkes and especially furniture, Diversity’s Sherwood Avenue location is packed with buried treasure to round out your life and home while supporting a local nonprofit.

2. Goodwill

3. Hope Thrift

Best New Store

Furbish Thrift

2833 Hathaway Road, 804-505-3117

Bill Harrison’s mission at Furbish Thrift, which he opened in March, is to sell home goods to support animal-care foundations. “Knowing that we are helping economically disenfranchised people keep their pets and senior citizens purchase food for their pets is a good feeling. Your pet is your family. We are doing everything we can to hold families together,” Harrison says.

2. Homme Essentials

3. Tie: Brick & Mortar Mercantile; Sassy Jones

Best Locally Owned Women’s Clothing Store

Nellie George

5714 Grove Ave., 804-288-0894

Coming up on its 10th birthday, Nellie George is honored to serve the Richmond community with fun and fresh pieces for every occasion. “We mostly try to find new pieces and new lines that aren’t everywhere,” says manager Hannah Spinner. “We love color and print, so we’re always trying to find new things and things that are unique to the eye.”

2. Madras

3. Tie: Dear Neighbor; Phoenix

Best Consignment Shop

Clementine

3118 W. Cary St., 804-358-2357

Lyn Page, owner and partner of Clementine, says the store can’t take all the credit in becoming a community favorite. “We give the most credit to our consignors all over the country, who bring us their best clothes,” Page says. With the growth in popularity of secondhand fashion, Clementine and sister stores Clover and Ashby are piloting a new pickup service, with details to come later this year.

2. Indigo Avenue

3. Revival Consignment

× Expand Photo courtesy Lex's of Carytown

Best Place to Buy a Formal Dress

Lex’s of Carytown

3018 W. Cary St., 804-355-5425

Demand for formalwear ground to a halt during the pandemic, which spurred Lex’s of Carytown to enter new territory: bridal. “We pivoted to nontraditional, smaller, lower price and you could buy off the rack,” says Lisa McSherry, president and owner. With proms and formal events now back in style, there’s only going up from here.

2. Nellie George

3. Glitter and Lace Formals

Best Vintage Clothing Shop

Bygones Vintage Clothing

2916 W. Cary St., 804-353-1919

You can’t beat experience. Owner May Cayton says that even after 44 years, Bygones is still able to find beautiful items of clothing and jewelry. Known for its meticulous front window displays and 100 years of vintage selections, the passion is still there after all these years. “We, obviously, love what we sell,” Cayton says.

2. Halycon Vintage

3. Blue Bones Vintage

Best Shopping Center or Mall

Short Pump Town Center

11800 W. Broad St., 804-364-9500

For over 20 years, Short Pump Town Center has offered more than just stores and restaurants. Kids love the play areas, adults appreciate special events like concerts and wine tastings, and everyone enjoys the annual holiday festivities. “We look forward to continuing to offer the community the best selection in retail, dining and entertainment for years to come,” says Senior General Manager Marvin Snyder.

2. Chesterfield Towne Center

3. Stony Point Fashion Park

Best Locally Owned Shoe Store

Saxon Shoes

11800 W. Broad St. Suite 2750, 804-285-3473

Special Projects Coordinator Amanda Weiner says Saxon Shoes isn’t just her family’s tradition, but Richmond’s, too. Building on the success of the past 70 years, the pandemic launched Saxon Shoes into the digital age with a new website and “boosted” social media. “I’m third generation, but there’s something really special about it. It’s not just buying shoes,” Weiner says.

2. Fleet Feet

3. Kicks Boomin