Best & Worst 2023: News & Personalities

Charcuterie at Celladora Wines (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Best Thing About the City

The Food Scene

Richmonders love food, whether nationally recognized restaurants, creative pop-ups or longstanding faves. “One of the best parts about my job is getting to meet all the wonderfully talented people behind the scenes,” says Richmond magazine Food Editor Eileen Mellon. “From farmers to industry institutions to concepts on the rise, I’m continuously inspired by the local food and beverage community.”

2. The James River, the James River Park System and its trails

3. The people

Biggest Gripe About the City

Parking difficulties

Given Richmond’s challenges, the winning complaint being a place to berth Bessie comes as a relief. In April, the City Council struck down rules requiring new buildings to provide dedicated off-street parking. Councilman Andreas Addison told the Energy News Network that this decision will “reinvent paved space” through the introduction of shared parking in off-street lots; until now, specific zoning codes held sway.

2. Potholes, poor road conditions

3. Traffic

Best Thing About the ’Burbs

Peace and quiet

Talk about minding your p’s and q’s — calls up the memory of Oliver Wendell Douglas of “Green Acres” breathing deep and declaring to his Manhattan-loving wife, “Fresh air!” Her retort, “Times Square!” And, what, you don’t like firecrackers going off for no reason at three in the morning? Or the shouts of excited skateboarders at about the same hour as they go careening down your street? City mouse, country mouse, the beat goes on.

2. The shopping

3. The schools

Biggest Gripe About the ’Burbs

Photo by Justin Vaughan

Traffic

A 2019 Texas A&M Transportation Institute study cited by the Greater Richmond Partnership concluded that ours remained “one of the nation’s least-congested large urban areas,” with commuters spending an annual 35 hours in traffic (the national average is 54 hours). Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Transporation is working through a punch list of interchange and intersection projects.

2. Overdevelopment/sprawl, too many people

3. Lack of sidewalks, walkability

Best Celebrity Export (Richmonder Who Made It Big)

Jason Mraz

The Mechanicsville native and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter is on tour with his “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.” A performer from the start, Mraz attended the School of Performing Arts in the Richmond Community and has returned for SPARC’s “Live Art” event. In 2018, speaking with Richmond Richmond magazine, Mraz said, “I chose this career so I wouldn’t have to have a real job and [could] feel like a kid my whole life. And I do.”

2. Lucy Dacus

3. Russell Wilson

Best Local Celebrity Sighting

Ethan Hawke

Movie star Ethan Hawke proved a welcome sight, whether at the Byrd Theatre answering questions about his passion project “Blaze,” a 2018 film about the life and legacy of the late singer-songwriter Blaze Foley, or being spotted around Fulton Hill in 2021 due to his role in the film “Raymond and Ray,” in which he co-starred with Ewan McGregor. We hope that there aren’t too many sunrises before we see him around here again.

2. Tie: Chris Brown; Andrew Freiden

3. Ewan McGregor

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Best Place for a Sunday Drive

Route 5

In about 10 minutes’ drive along Virginia Route 5, the eastern scenic route out of town, you are in the countryside. The narrow curves follow a historic course, while running along the difficult cultural terrain of Colonial plantation aristocracy. Preservationists work to maintain farmland and splendid views from encroaching cul de sacs. The dappled, tree-lined route between Richmond and Williamsburg is often lovely, especially with seasonal colors coming or going.

2. Charlottesville

3. River Road

Worst Spot for Traffic

Short Pump

Short Pump’s roads are awful — a five-year study that ended in 2022 cited more than 1,800 collisions on I-64 and Broad Street in the area — but help is coming. Among Henrico County’s planned improvements are a diamond-pattern interchange at I-64 and Gayton Road and updates to the interchange between Short Pump and Innsbrook. The projects will cost an estimated $250 million in county, state and federal funds.

2. Interstates 95 and 64 interchange

3. Hull Street Road

Best Moment for an Elected Official in 2022

Jennifer McClellan’s election victory

“Serving as the first Black woman in Congress from Virginia is the honor of my lifetime and an incredible responsibility to ensure that I am not the last,” Jennifer McClellan says. “I will continue my leadership on the issues that matter most to my constituents, just as I did for nearly 18 years in the Virginia General Assembly.”

2. Gov. Glenn Youngkin taking office

3. Rep. Abigail Spanberger winning in a newly redrawn district

Photo courtesy Office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Worst Moment for an Elected Official in 2022

Anything to do with Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The Republican Youngkin had approval ratings above 50% in a June Roanoke College survey, sparking talk of a presidential bid for 2024. But, he also has been at the center of partisan controversies, including deleting online resources for LGBTQ+ youth from a state website in July.

2. Anything to do with Joe Morrissey

3. Donald McEachin’s death

Best Thing About Going Back to the Office

Photo by Julianne Tripp

Being with people again

There are many upsides to in-person work, from the sense of belonging and the cooperative spirit nourished by face-to-face social interaction to freedom from the distractions of kids and pets during virtual meetings. Richmond has 92% office occupancy, compared with 81.4% nationally, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reported for the first quarter of 2023.

2. Free food and drink

3. Nothing

Worst Thing About Going Back to the Office

Commuting, traffic, parking

Chronic congestion on the roads and too many vehicles vying for too few parking spaces are a given around Richmond. But apparently it could be worse: The TomTom Traffic Index indicates that Richmond places 59th for worst traffic congestion in North America, and 337th internationally.

2. Having to wear “real clothes” again

3. Being with people again

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Best Local Construction Project

The Diamond District

A $2.4 billion plan to convert the 61-acre Diamond District into a true jewel for Richmond came together with approval in May for the Diamond District Development Agreement. The plan calls for a new Richmond Flying Squirrels stadium, a replacement for Sports Backers Stadium, affordable housing, and retail and green space. “The Diamond District will be a transformational new neighborhood for Richmond,” Richmond City Councilwoman Katherine Jordan says. “It’s gratifying to see the project embraced so positively.”

2. Children’s Tower at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

3. Regency mall improvements

Worst Local Construction Project

Cary Street Road sewer project

Problems rarely take care of themselves, but this particular traffic headache has been resolved. The project began in January and involved replacing sewer lines that had deteriorated to the point of imminent failure, according to Richmond officials. Gas infrastructure was also repaired and improved in the area, all well ahead of the targeted completion date of August.

2. Route 10 in Chester

3. Sheetz on Forest Hill Avenue