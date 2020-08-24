Best & Worst 2020

× Expand Illustration by Em Roberts

When we launched our 33rd annual Best & Worst survey, the country had just come to a screeching halt. We knew this year would be different — some would say the “worst” — but we could not predict just how much things were about to change. Though life may look a lot different these days, what hasn’t wavered is our readers’ love for Richmond’s small businesses and unique character. At times like these, the region needs our love more than ever.

Click the categories below to learn more about this year's winners.

Contributors: Chad Anderson, Rodrigo Arriaza, Craig Belcher, Nicole Cohen, Sarah Elson, Stephanie Ganz, Kate Garber, Tharon Giddens, Jessica Ronky Haddad, Piet E. Jones, Harry Kollatz Jr., Mandy Loy, Eileen Mellon, Anika Mittu, Cameron Oglesby, Dan Reeves

*The editorial staff compiled and vetted the results before they were shared with the advertising staff.