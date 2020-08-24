Best & Worst 2020: Community & Classes

× Expand Photo courtesy SPARC

Best children's after school or weekend enrichment classes

SPARC

2106 N. Hamilton St., 804-353-3393

At SPARC, performing arts education is more than hitting your mark under the spotlight. Executive Director Ryan Ripperton says programs in acting, singing and movement help students find their inner light and use their voice. “Arts education gives a reminder they have the ability to be the change,” he says. Financial aid is available, and classes will take place virtually or in-person this fall.

2. Visual Arts Center of Richmond

3. VMFA

Best youth dance instruction

Central Virginia Dance Academy

9131-A Staples Mill Road, 804-501-0707

From college dance teams to the Joffrey Academy Trainee Program, Central Virginia Dance Academy Artistic Director Anne Wash says she loves when students continue their passion outside the studio. The studio teaches beginners to budding professionals, and Wash plans on in-person instruction this fall. “We are such a wonderful place of acceptance,” she says. “I believe everyone should be able to dance.”

2. Richmond Ballet

3. Tie: The Dance Studio; Grace Arts; Latin Ballet of Virginia; Legacy School of Dance; Richmond Urban Dance; Village Dance Studios; West End Academy of Dance

MULTICATEGORY WINNER

Visual Arts Center of Richmond

1812 W. Main St., 804-353-0094

From woodworking to pottery, VisArts helps thousands of children and adults harness their creativity. “If you were to take an adult class, you might see someone who is 19 and someone who is 70,” says Director of Education and Programs Jordan Brown. “What’s amazing is all of the students are trying to invest in themselves.” VisArts will resume limited in-person instruction this month.

Best youth arts instruction

1. Visual Arts Center of Richmond

2. Tie: ART 180; VMFA

Best place for adults to learn a new skill

1. Visual Arts Center of Richmond

2. VMFA

3. Fred Astaire Dance Studio

Best adult art classes

1. Visual Arts Center of Richmond

2. VMFA

3. Studio Two Three

Best youth music instruction

The Music Tree School of Music

3046 Stony Point Road, 804-571-1973

Co-owner Bill Hargis describes The Music Tree School of Music as “magical.” Whether students are taking one-on-one lessons or teachers are spontaneously jamming out together, the school is filled with music. Music Tree prides itself on instructors who take student growth seriously. “Teachers translate their passion to students,” says Hargis, who hopes for in-person lessons this fall.

2. GreenSpring International Academy of Music

Best boutique fitness center

SoulShine Studios

9200 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 111, 804-335-0593

Just three days after the coronavirus closed their doors, SoulShine Studios began virtual classes that attracted attendees from Paris to Israel. The studio offers classes in yoga and Nia, a blend of martial arts, dance and mindfulness. “There’s something we can see in people when they’re dancing and experiencing joy,” says co-owner Marybeth Grinnan. “It’s just emanating from people.”

2. The Hot Yoga Barre

3. Tie: BOHO Studios; Pure Barre

Best membership gym

Tie: ACAC; YMCA

William Thornton, YMCA of Greater Richmond’s association director of community health and wellness, says members take advantage of a wide range of classes from yoga to Zumba, enjoying a welcoming family environment at all Richmond-area locations. Also providing a wide variety of group exercise classes and equipment, ACAC offers upscale amenities at its two locations. In Short Pump, an adults-only rooftop pool and cafe provide a place to relax after a workout. Midlothian sports six indoor and outdoor pools and tennis courts.

2. Gold’s Gym

3. American Family Fitness

Best yoga studio

Humble Haven Yoga

Sweat is in at Humble Haven Yoga, where owner Suzanne Burns says heated classes make muscles more pliable during the session. The studio offers a range of unheated and heated classes including energizing Kundalini yoga and power vinyasa options. Burns encourages newcomers to try any class that piques their interest. “Everybody [did] their first yoga class at some point,” she says.

2. SoulShine Studios

3. The Hot Yoga Barre

Best run (5K, 10K or marathon)

Monument Avenue 10K

With help from live bands and porch parties where friends cheer for thousands of runners, race day atmosphere is electric, says 10K Event Director Meghan Keogh. A third of racers each year are first-timers. “This is something anybody can do with a little training,” Keogh says. Usually held in the spring, this year’s race is scheduled for Sept. 26.

2. Richmond Marathon

3. Richmond SPCA Dog Jog

Best children's summer camp program

MULTICATEGORY WINNER

Richmond SPCA

2519 Hermitage Road, 804-521-1300

For children who wish they had a pet, Richmond SPCA’s Critter Camp is a dream come true. Kids explore subjects from animal welfare issues to teaching dogs tricks. “Quite a few campers fall in love with an animal and end up going home with them at the end of the week,” says Chanel Moses, coordinator of humane education. While SPCA’s camps were canceled this year, children’s parties are back in session. Guests are greeted by a party dog and enjoy animal-themed crafts.

1. Richmond SPCA Critter Camp

2. Tie: Passages Adventure Camp; YMCA camps

3. SPARC

Best place for a child's party

1. Richmond SPCA

2. Children’s Museum

3. Maymont

Best indoor swimming facility

ACAC

ACAC Short Pump boasts a rooftop pool, while the Midlothian location offers indoor and outdoor swimming options including a lap pool, waterslides and a warm-water therapy pool. “The biggest ‘wow’ when people come in the building for both clubs is the pool,” says Marketing Director Wendy Greene.

2. YMCA

3. Weinstein JCC

Best neighborhood recreation association

Lewis Ginter Recreation Association

3421 Hawthorne Ave., 804-321-1659

“The appeal is community,” says Courtney Gibson, facilities director. “We [members] are all neighbors, our kids go to the same schools, it feels like we’re an extended family. And it’s a fun and relaxed atmosphere.” The community building was originally donated to the residents of the North Side neighborhood by philanthropist Grace Arents in the early 1900s.

2. Kanawha Recreation Association

Best new neighborhood for 50 and over/retired

Chickahominy Falls

10455 Cedar Lane, 804-256-8360

“[Chickahominy Falls] is Richmond’s first and only agri-community,” says Kirsten Nease, marketing manager. Centered around a working farm and nestled on the banks of the Chickahominy River, the 180-acre development includes eight distinct neighborhoods, a wooded preserve, walking trails, a social hub and a soon-to-be a completed clubhouse, designed to help seniors live healthier, more active lifestyles.

Best continuing care community

Westminster Canterbury

1600 Westbrook Ave., 804-264-6000

“I think basically, it’s just an excellent place to live a vibrant life throughout your elderhood, and it’s also a wonderful place to work in a variety of professions,” says Gayle Haglund, vice president of resource development. Westminster Canterbury provides independent living, assisted living, three levels of memory support care and skilled nursing care.

2. Cedarfield

3. Lakewood

Best neighborhood in the city of Richmond

The Fan

“The Fan was named because of the fan shape of the array streets that extend westward from Belvidere Street, on the eastern edge of Monroe Park, to Arthur Ashe Boulevard,” says Martha Warthen, president of The Fan District Association. “Our charming neighborhood is distinguished by its architecture, and eclectic mix of residential rowhouses, shops, restaurants and local businesses.”

2. Museum District

3. Church Hill

Best new neighborhood for families

MULTICATEGORY WINNER

Magnolia Green

“Magnolia Green has something for everyone,” says Michelle Atkins, marketing manager of the master-planned community where she also lives. “Magnolia Green offers a variety of home styles for all stages of life: single-family, townhomes, custom and low-maintenance homes, and most recently, apartments.” Amenities include an 18-hole golf course and full-service restaurant, blue-ribbon schools, a weekly farmers market, and year-round social events.

1. Magnolia Green

2. Hallsley

Best new neighborhood in Chesterfield

1. Magnolia Green

2. Hallsley

Best co-working space

Gather

Gather offers much more than physical office space and amenities, says James Crenshaw, managing partner and CMO. “It’s a space to work, make connections and build relationships with other like-minded professionals,” he says. Members enjoy flexible rate packages and perks including 24/7 access to all Gather locations, use of the conference rooms and a variety of special events.

Best martial arts instruction

Master Cho’s Tae Kwon Do and Martial Arts

Master Cho’s Tae Kwon Do and Martial Arts offers classes for students from preschool to adults taught by black-belt martial artists and expert instructors. “Our philosophy is: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work,” says Jason Mallory, manager and a senior instructor. Master Cho’s also offers birthday parties, and after-school and summer camp programs.

2. Tie: Grandmaster Dong’s Martial Arts; Revolution BJJ

Best adult dance classes

Richmond Nia

“One of my favorite things about Nia is that it is accessible and appropriate for everyone,” says Marybeth Grinnan about the fitness practice that mixes dance, yoga and martial arts. Locally, it’s offered at SoulShine Studios (co-owned by Grinnan) and ACAC. “It’s fun, and people always leave class feeling energized and alive,” she says. SoulShine offers online classes via Zoom daily; in-person class schedules are currently listed online.

2. Fred Astaire Dance Studio

3. Richmond Ballet

Best new outdoor recreation venue or facility

Topgolf

2308 Westwood Ave., 804-977-6371

With 70-plus climate-controlled hitting bays, a miniature golf course, Toptracer shot tracing, 200 HD TVs and more, Topgolf is a gamer’s paradise. “One of the things that we do is to create moments that mean something to our employees and customers,” says Cliff Twiggs, director of operations. “[Customers] feel the energy, see that people genuinely enjoy working here.”

2. Drive Shack

Best paint-and-sip art classes

Wine & Design

2707 W. Broad St., 804-359-9149

Owner Jessie Ewald says Wine & Design is an escape from the digital world. Class attendees can enjoy alcoholic beverages and appetizers while following along with an instructor to paint a take-home masterpiece. Upcoming virtual classes will paint a moonlit beach and a sunset over the Blue Ridge Mountains. “We call it fun art — not fine art,” Ewald says.

2. Muse Paintbar

3. Painting With a Twist

Best indoor recreation venue or facility

Tie: Tang & Biscuit; Triangle Rock Club; YMCA of Greater Richmond

Tang & Biscuit offers 10 regulation-size shuffleboard courts, pingpong tables, giant Jenga and more. According to Gary Chadwick, president and CEO, their mission statement says it all: “We believe in human connections and fun.” At Triangle Rock Club, more than 1,000 Richmonders are climbing the 47-foot walls and taking fitness and yoga classes. “A lot of what sets us apart is climbing itself,” says Kayla Phillips, club director. With 16 fitness centers and Camp Thunderbird, the YMCA helps thousands of people reach their fitness goals each year. “I think that the holistic perspective sets the YMCA apart,” says William Thornton, association director of community health and wellness.

2. Tie: ACAC; Peak Experiences; SCOR