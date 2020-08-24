Best & Worst 2020: Shopping & Services

× Expand With four locations, Glow Med Spa is a multicategory winner for its wide range of beauty services. (Photo courtesy Glow Med Spa)

Glow Med Spa

Owner Shia Noth opened Glow 16 years ago as a waxing studio and has since expanded to a full-service medispa with four locations. Waxing is still Glow’s forte and due to pandemic restrictions, is currently the only service the spa provides, says Alexis Nance, front desk manager. In addition to being known for its pain-free Brazilians, readers chose Glow for its brow-shaping expertise. In better times, Glow offers facials, massage, Botox injections, chemical peels and more with all estheticians trained to Noth’s exacting standards.

Best locally owned spa

1. Glow Med Spa

2. Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

3. Rituals Salon & Spa

Best locally owned salon for brow shaping

1. Glow Med Spa

2. Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

3. Tie: Bombshell; HAIR the Salon; Miracle Brows; Rituals Salon & Spa

Best medispa

1. Glow Med Spa

2. Tie: Club West Med Spa; Spa 310

Best local retail customer service

Tie: Dear Neighbor; Relics to Rhinestones; Tweed

2415 Jefferson Ave., 804-819-1729; 5726A Patterson Ave., 804-668-7373; 4035 Lauderdale Dr., 804-249-3900

Opened in 2016, Dear Neighbor first began as a gift and jewelry store and then transitioned to selling lingerie and vintage clothing. “It’s really important for us to greet everybody with a smile and make everybody feel like they are a neighbor and feel welcome,” owner Kristy Cotter says. With COVID-19, Dear Neighbor switched its focus to selling care packages online and is now open by appointment.

Relics to Rhinestones sells home decor, gifts, jewelry and baby products. Now offering private shopping appointments, the store also provides curbside service and home delivery. Owner Valerie Boyer was able to stay optimistic this spring because of customer support. “When we were closed, a lot of them bought gift cards,” she says. “They were there to support us.”

Carol Viall opened Tweed in 2004. Today the store is known for its large selection of gifts, many of which can be personalized. Tweed is open and asks customers to practice social distancing and wear face masks. In addition to curbside pickup, the shop is offering delivery within a 10-mile radius.

Best toy store

World of Mirth

3005 W. Cary St., 804-353-8991

Thea Brown fell in love with World of Mirth when she started working there in 2004, and became store owner in 2018 with the hope of keeping the imagination and vintage quality of the shop alive. “From the bottom of our hearts, we can’t wait for everybody to be able to come back in and play,” she says.

2. Toys That Teach

Best shopping center

Short Pump Town Center

Opened in 2003, Short Pump Town Center encompasses more than 140 stores.The two-story open-air mall is currently hosting the #Inthistogether campaign, encouraging nonprofits to contact the mall for use of the parking lot for donations, social outreach or medical care.

2. Carytown

3. Stony Point Fashion Park

× Expand Photo courtesy The Jefferson Hotel

Best hotel

The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., 888-918-1895

When the landmark hotel closed in March due to the pandemic, employees worked with guests to move reservations to a later date, being flexible with contracts and cancellations. “By centering our focus on the safety and comfort of our team members and guests,” says Jennifer Crisp, the hotel’s public relations manager, “we could begin to plan what our operation would need.” The Jefferson welcomes its first guests back this month.

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Graduate Richmond

Best after-school care program

YMCA

While school may look different this fall, Lindy Bumgarner, director of marketing and communications for Richmond YMCA, says, “What is going to stay the same is our ability to provide a safe and enriching environment.” Their after-school care combines arts, crafts and sports with academic enrichment. This spring, the YMCA served 400 children of first responders with its Camp Hope program, where they honed safety protocols.

2. Sabot at Stony Point extended day

× Expand Photo courtesy Sabot at Stony Point

Best preschool education

Sabot at Stony Point

3400 Stony Point Road, 804-272-1341

In 1993, Sabot Preschool began to follow the Reggio Emilia philosophy, a nontraditional student-centered approach to education that emphasizes experiential learning, based on the students’ interests. “It’s always new ... it’s not a set curriculum,” says Marty Gravett, director of early childhood education. “We once had a consultant say, ’You aren’t pursuing academics, you’re pursuing the intellectual.’ It’s the life of the mind.”

2. Primrose School

3. Tie: River Road Baptist Church; St. Stephen’s Preschool; Weinstein JCC; Woodlake United Methodist Preschool

Best day care provider

Ms. Babs’ Nursery School

2319 Grove Ave., 804-353-6019

Founded by Babs Cafarella as an in-home day care in 2003, the school moved to its current Fan location in 2005 and expanded most recently in 2019, today serving up to 90 children a day. Closed for about two months this spring, Ms. Babs’ is slowly reopening with new safety measures, says owner Joe Cafarella. “When the kids run through the threshold, there’s a reason why they are excited to be here,” he says.

2. Tie: Primrose School; Tuckaway

3. LeafSpring School

Best tutoring service

Kumon

Jessica Yuan, owner of the Henrico-West Tower Kumon franchise, says the worksheet-based tutoring program provides customized lesson plans that allow students to work at their own pace. Yuan says she has seen a slight increase in interest since schools shut down in mid-March and her business has been conducting sessions online. "Parents are worried about how the next [school] year will start, and they want to prepare,” she says.

× Expand Photo by Stacey Wilkerson

Dogma

3501 W. Cary St., 804-358-9267

Celebrating 20 years in business, “The majority of us have been here since the early 2000s, so we’ve all continued to learn and sharpen our craft,” says store manager Didi Tremblay of Dogma’s grooming services. “We’ve just been in a constant state of improving our skills, so we’ve all kind of grown together that way.” Tremblay adds that while navigating the pandemic has been difficult, the overwhelming support of their clients has been the silver lining.

Best pet grooming

1. Dogma

2. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

3. Dog’s Day Inn

Best locally owned pet store

1. Dogma

2. Tie: Fin & Feather Pet Center; Lora Robins Gift Shop, Richmond SPCA

3. Dog Krazy

× Expand (At right) Dr. Anthony O’Sullivan of River City Veterinary Hospital (Photo by Kelley Blake)

Best vet

River City Veterinary Hospital

5305 W. Broad St., 804-308-8920

River City Vets opened in 2014 and provides services to dogs, cats, small mammals and even chickens. “We value the close relationships with all of our clients, as well as the trust they instill in our team,” says Dr. Anthony O’Sullivan. “We strive to guide them through options and find a treatment that best suits their family’s needs.”

2. Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital, Richmond SPCA

3. Tie: Betty Baugh’s Animal Clinic; Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital

Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

3800 Mountain Road, 804-609-1718; 614 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-735-7849

Though the need for pet boarding has decreased during the pandemic, owner and “Head of the Pack” Michael Hughes says demand for Holiday Barn’s grooming and training services has increased. “We’re lucky because our business process doesn’t have to be interactive or close to people,” Hughes says. To reduce contact, new pet portals allow for safe transfers of furry friends during pet pickup and drop-off.

Best pet day care

1. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

2. Dog’s Day Inn

3. Diamond Dog House

Best pet boarding

1. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

2. Dog’s Day Inn

3. Diamond Dog House

× Expand (From left) Fuzzy Cactus co-owner Drew Schlegel, Bar Manager Paul Kirk and co-owner Michael Cipollone (Photo by Jay Paul)

Best new local business

Tie: Fuzzy Cactus and Grisette

221 W. Brookland Park Blvd., 804-716-6213 3119 E. Marshall St., 804-562-6207

Fuzzy Cactus opened in August 2019 in Brookland Park. Aiming to be an affordable, welcoming neighborhood bar with live music, inexpensive drinks and bar food, it was a hit, and co-owner Patty Conway credits the “strong neighborhood customer base” with keeping the business afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grisette also opened last August, and chef/owner Donnie Glass says the Church Hill restaurant was just hitting its stride when forced to close temporarily in March. The restaurant is now open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday inside and outside. Citing his investment in a staff of career restaurant professionals, Glass says, “We built Grisette to be consistently great every single night we were open.”

Best locally owned hair salon

HAIR the Salon

1423 W. Main St., 804-353-0903

Charles Flood and Crys Auerbach created HAIR the Salon together in 2014 with the hope of setting down roots in Richmond. They pride themselves on being one of the only nontoxic, all-natural and organic salons in the area. “We’re beyond blessed,” Flood says, thanking the salon’s loyal customers for their support.

2. Mango

3. Circle Square Salon

Best place for children’s haircuts

Pigtails & Crewcuts

In 2007, after taking his 3-year-old son to Pigtails & Crewcuts on Gayton Road, Reggie Bristow was so pleased with his experience he asked to open a second location in Willow Lawn. Now, 13 years later, he owns both stores, crediting his success to his customers and employees. “We’re here to provide excellent service and for kids to have a fun time getting haircuts,” he says.

2. Tie: Kidtopia; Rituals Salon & Spa

Best locally owned barbershop or men’s haircut

High Point Barbershop

When David Foster co-founded High Point Barbershop in 2014, he hoped to build a culturally diverse experience for his customers and fellow barbers. “Our goal from the start was to create a unique environment that anybody felt comfortable coming into, no matter what background, no matter how you look,” he says. A third location of the barbershop is in the works for the West End.

2. HAIR the Salon

3. Parkside Barber Shop

Best locally owned nail salon

Atir Natural Nail Care Clinic

Rita Lampkin built Atir Nail Care from a small business run out of her home. For 30 years, she’s been advocating for nail care as a hygiene regimen, saying, “It’s not just something you do for special occasions.” Lampkin says she owes everything to her clients, who have stayed with her through it all, "including pandemics.”

2. Escape Nails & Spa

3. Fusion Nail Spa

× Expand Photo courtesy Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

Best law firm

Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

1809 Staples Mill Road, 804-353-1200

This personal-injury firm has been running strong for over a century, with eight locations from Fredericksburg to Petersburg. Managing partner Jason Konvicka says the firm’s longevity comes down to the quality of care its lawyers offer clients. “We try to treat all of all the folks who call us with compassion and care and treat them like family,” he adds.

2. McGuireWoods

3. Williams Mullen

Best credit union

Virginia Credit Union

A focus on its customers has made Virginia Credit Union a repeat winner in this category. The credit union offered webinars during the height of the pandemic to help its members deal with personal finance issues. “Our commitment to financial education didn’t stop just because we couldn’t get together,” says Cherry Dale, Virginia Credit Union’s financial education director.

2. Navy Federal Credit Union

3. Call Federal Credit Union

Best mortgage lender

Truist (formerly BB&T/SunTrust)

Formerly known as BB&T and SunTrust, this mega-firm now ranks as the sixth-largest commercial bank in the nation after the two companies merged in late 2019. Truist has more than 40 branch locations in the Richmond area, though many still bear the BB&T or SunTrust names.

2. CapCenter

3. Tie: C&F Mortgage; Prosperity Home Mortgage

× Expand Photo courtesy Atlantic Union Bank

Best bank

Atlantic Union Bank

A repeat winner in this category, Atlantic Union Bank creates opportunities for individuals and businesses “by offering fair financial solutions and honest advice,” says Beth Shivak, director of corporate communications. Atlantic Union, formerly known as Union Bank & Trust, reported in April during the initial spike in the pandemic that it had processed more than $1.7 billion in loans to businesses through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

2. Truist (formerly BB&T/SunTrust)

3. Wells Fargo

× Expand The James Center (Photo courtesy Davenport & Co.)

Best private wealth advisors

Davenport & Co.

One James Center, 901 E. Cary St., Suite 1100, 804-780-2000

Founded in 1863, Davenport & Co. is based in Richmond, but its offices can be found across five states. Specializing in services that include brokerage, professional money management and financial planning, the employee-owned firm prides itself on its relationships with clients. “We know there is more to our business than delivering high-quality financial services,” says Communications Manager Kristine Becker, “it is about building meaningful relationships.”

2. Salomon & Ludwin

3. Wells Fargo Advisors

Best car wash

Car Pool

With eight area locations, Car Pool has been keeping Richmond cars spotless since 1977 with its signature hand-finished car washes. Says company COO Tyree Brown, “The main goal is to bring pleasure and joy in a small part of people’s day, and the car wash is just our vehicle to be able to do that.”

2. Flagstop

3. Dave’s Auto Spa

Best locally owned tire shop

Vonderlehr Tire Pros

2526 Chamberlayne Ave., 804-321-7861

Now entering its 99th year, Vonderlehr Tire Pros has lasted in Richmond through four generations. When asked why customers rave about its service, owner and operator Richard Spain says it’s simple: “We treat people like we’d like to be treated. We don’t push products, we sell them what they need, we don’t oversell. We earn our customer’s trust, and that’s all people want.”

2. Tie: Allen Tire; Mincz Tire & Automotive

3. Tie: Crumpton Tire & Auto; Dyke Tire Pros; Leete Tire & Auto Center

Best local mechanic

Leete Tire & Auto Center

What started in 1942 as a small Petersburg tire and battery shop has grown into a full-service auto repair business with six Richmond-area locations. Company Vice President Wes Tatum says it’s all thanks to committed staff members and their personable service. “We pride ourselves on having good people and having the same faces year after year,” he explains.

2. Paradise Garage

3. Tie: Allen Tire; Decatur’s Garage; Simply Import Auto Service

Best car body shop

Koontz Paint & Bodyworks

1105 N. Sheppard St., 804-358-3330

Based in Scott’s Addition, Koontz Paint & Bodyworks has offered Richmonders high-quality car repairs for a decade and provides free estimates and lifetime warranties on all repairs for its customers. Through an affiliation with Boulevard Tire, the shop also offers its patrons brand-name tires and services such as oil changes and other vehicle tuneups.

2. Bruce’s Super Body Shop

3. Tie: A Auto Body; Conner Brothers Body Shop

× Expand Photo courtesy McGeorge Toyota

Best local new car dealership

McGeorge Toyota

9319 W. Broad St., 804-655-0361

McGeorge Toyota is no stranger to this category, racking up its eighth straight win this year. Customer service is key for the dealership, which began offering contactless car drop-offs and delivering purchased cars to the homes of customers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s just the culture of the dealership,” Finance Director Ed Adams says. “The customer comes first.”

2. Crown Acura

3. Hyman Bros. Subaru

Best place to buy a pre-owned car

Carmax

The local used-car sales giant takes this category yet again, touting low prices and tens of thousands of vehicles across more than 215 locations nationwide. “Now more than ever, we know our customers need a safe and personalized shopping experience that allows them to shop on their terms, whether online, in store or a combination of both,” the company says in a statement.

2. McGeorge Toyota

3. Hyman Bros. Automobiles

× Expand Photo courtesy AAA

Best towing service

AAA

Every minute counts when you’re stuck on the side of the road. That’s why AAA has been there for its members for more than a century, lending a helping hand when they need it most. “Our culture of service, respect and commitment to quality applies to every interaction with our members and also our fellow associates,” says spokesperson Martha Meade.

Best locally owned women’s boutique

Penelope

Curbside pickup and online sales have kept Penelope accessible during the pandemic. Since the business opened 33 years ago, President Missy Wheeler says, “I know for a fact that in all of our stores, our customers are our friends.” Carrying brands such as Kendra Scott and Julie Vos, Wheeler says there’s also an expansive line of Pandora jewelry that transcends the company’s popular charms.

2. Mod & Soul

3. Tie: Quinn; Verdalina

Best locally owned shoe store

Saxon Shoes

11800 W. Broad St., 804-285-3473

In June, Saxon Shoes was on QVC and HSN, and the attention couldn’t have come at a better time, as President and CEO Gary Weiner says COVID-19 has affected the business. While the store has reopened, Saxon’s website has been overhauled. “We added a lot of new product and a lot of brands that you just don’t see in a lot of other places that we’ve sourced ourselves from Europe,” he says.

2. Road Runner Running Store

× Expand Clementine (Photo by Tony Smith)

Clementine

3118 W. Cary St., 804-358-2357

Co-owner Lyn Page says Clementine donates unsold clothing to local nonprofits. “Not only are customers getting a good buy on great clothes, but they can feel good knowing they are helping to protect the environment and support Richmond,” she says. The consignment boutique is renowned for its handbag selection. “We work with consigners all over the country, so it does allow us to acquire merchandise and brands that you may not necessarily find in Richmond,” Page says.

Best consignment shop

1. Clementine

2. Ashby

3. Indigo Avenue

Best consignment shop for handbags

1. Clementine

2. Baggio

Best men’s shop for suits

Franco’s Fine Clothier

5321 Lakeside Ave., 804-264-2994; 11800 W. Broad St., 804-364-9400

For 48 years, Franco’s Fine Clothier has been locally owned and operated, and that in itself has given the store the flexibility to assist clients quickly during the pandemic. “We stock and have hanging over a thousand suits right now,” says co-owner Kevin Reardon. “We can stop on a dime and change and get things done right away.”

2. Alton Lane

3. Peter-Blair

Best vintage clothing store

Bygones

2916 W. Cary St., 804-353-1919

Bygones recently overhauled its website for ease of virtual shopping. And even with the strain of the pandemic, it began donating a percentage of proceeds every month to a different nonprofit that supports Black and marginalized communities after protests started in late May. Owner May Cayton says, “We’ve been in business 40 years, and we’re trying to evolve and stay relevant and just give people a place where they can come and be surrounded by beautiful old things.”

2. Halcyon Vintage Clothing

3. Ashby

Best dry cleaner

Puritan Cleaners

Puritan Cleaners President Gary Glover says his team members have been “putting in extra effort to make sure our customers are taken care of in these extraordinary times,” whether that means free home delivery, 24-hour drop boxes or an expansion of their curbside services. Plus, a new Puritan app is launching soon, providing instant access for customers.

2. Bellevue Dry Cleaners

3. HandCraft Cleaners

× Expand Photo by Alston Thompson

Best new locally owned store

Quinn

5003 Huguenot Road, 804-360-4660

Opened in January 2019, Quinn (formerly Monkee’s of Richmond) is an independent retailer offering a thoughtful collection of statement pieces, shoes and accessories. Co-founder and Creative Director Lynne Butz says, “Over 90% of our product lines are woman-owned. This year we also launched The Responsible Shop, featuring sustainable products.” Another new addition, Curate by Quinn, is a personalized direct delivery gift box service.

× Expand Photo courtesy Wegmans

Wegmans

12501 Stone Village Way, 804-419-9900; 12200 Wegmans Blvd., 804-377-4100

With more people cooking at home due to the pandemic, Wegmans serves its customers beyond groceries by providing online recipes, cooking videos, and ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook items. Marcie Rivera, spokesperson for Wegmans, says, “Our prepared foods are restaurant-quality and include a wide variety of options that are made fresh daily: pizza, salad, sushi, subs, soups, and chef-prepared entrees and sides.”

Best grocery store

1. Wegmans

2. Kroger

3. Ellwood Thompson’s

Best grocery store for prepared foods

1. Wegmans

2. Whole Foods Market

3. Ellwood Thompson’s

Best grocery customer service

Publix

“Throughout our history, our associates and customers have helped Publix grow from a single store into the largest employee-owned company in the United States,” says Publix spokesperson Tracey Oakley via email. “We remain deeply dedicated to customer service and community involvement and being a great place to work.”

2. Wegmans

3. Tie: Ellwood Thompson’s; Trader Joe’s; Whole Foods Market

Best eyewear store

Grove Eye Care

Trish Conley, practice manager at Grove Avenue Eye Care, says they take great care in choosing the eyewear they sell. “We have patients coming in and asking for certain types of styles, and we are listening,” she says. “You might find red cat-eye frames next to something conservative. We don’t just carry one look.”

2. Carytown Optical

3. Tom Kirkland Opticians

Best bike shop

Carytown Bicycle Co.

3112 W. Cary St., 804-440-2453

“Our motto is, we exist for cyclists ­­­— all of them,” says John Hessian, co-owner of Carytown Bicycle Co. Owned and staffed by cyclists, the store offers custom-built bikes along with repairs. Customers can trade in their bicycles for credit to spend on a new bike. Due to COVID-19, the shop is currently operating on a drive-up basis, with employees bringing merchandise to customers waiting outside.

2. Agee’s Bicycles

3. Outpost Richmond

Best locally owned bookstore

Chop Suey Books

2913 W. Cary St., 804-422-8066

Ward Tefft created Chop Suey Books because he believed Richmond was missing a bookstore with highly curated, affordable literature that found its roots in the community. “There wasn’t anything quite like what we wanted to do,” he says. Now, 18 years later, Tefft is grateful to his customers for sticking with the shop through difficult times.

2. Fountain Bookstore

3. Bbgb

× Expand Photo courtesy Instacart

Best local grocery store home delivery service

Instacart

In an emailed statement, grocery delivery provider Instacart says it has become an essential service for millions across the U.S. and Canada during the pandemic: “Customer order volume has been up by as much as 500% year over year, over the last several months.” Local grocers partnering with the service include Aldi, Food Lion, The Fresh Market, Kroger, Publix, Wegmans and more.

2. Publix

3. Kroger

Best maker of fine custom jewelry

Vera’s Fine Jewelers

16701 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-794-5671

“The best thing ... is to take an idea that the customer has with the sentimental stone that they may have, and create something especially for them,” says co-owner Vera Caniglia.

2. Carreras Jewelers

3. Tie: Kambourian Jewelers; Lustre by Adolf; Nine Roses Jewelers; Sun & Selene

Best jewelry store

Fink’s Jewelers

11800 W. Broad St., 804-377-8589

Founded in 1930 by Nathan Fink, Fink’s Jewelers is operated by the third and fourth generations of the family. During the pandemic, store manager Viki Robinson says Fink’s has stayed in contact with its customers by offering curbside assistance and Zoom consultations.

2. Schwarzschild Jewelers

3. Cocoanut Jewelry

Best flower shop

Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds

423 Strawberry St., 804-213-0232

“I just love being the neighborhood florist in the Fan,” says owner Deanna King. A key point to remember during the pandemic is to order florals in advance due to global flower shortages, she advises.

2. Vogue Flowers

3. Tie: Coleman Brothers Flowers Inc.; Strange’s

× Expand Photo courtesy Strange's

Best plant store

Strange’s

12111 W. Broad St., 804-360-2800; 3313 Mechanicsville Turnpike, 804-321-2200

“A silver lining that has come from the pandemic is the amount of families that have gone outside and worked in the yard together,” says Strange’s HR Director Margaret Gouldin. “We’re grateful to supply a product that brings people together during such uncertain times —­ that’s the true beauty of gardening.”

2. The Great Big Greenhouse

3. Sneed’s Nursery

Best local sporting goods store

Disco Sports

1400 Starling Drive, 804-285-4242

Disco Sports sells equipment for pursuits ranging from baseball to dance, embroiders team names and logos on uniforms, and creates trophies. For co-owner Gail Held, whose children grew up in the store, it’s a family tradition, and she recalls a customer who told her how the store was part of his family’s life, too. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Disco Sports is currently providing delivery and curbside pickup.

Best commercial gallery in which to buy art

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Road, 804-278-8950

Owner Jennifer Kirby says customers enjoy Crossroads’ laid-back atmosphere. “Shoppers can bring their kids in, they come in after their tennis match,” she says. “It’s not something you have to come dressed up to."

2. Quirk Gallery

3. Tie: 1708 Gallery; Page Bond Gallery

Best local record store

Plan 9 Music

3017 W. Cary St., 804-353-9996

Plan 9 began as a large collection of records. “For years, all of my disposable income … was spent on either live music or albums,” says owner Jim Bland. Plan 9 is active in the local music scene and hopes to resume in-store performances post-pandemic.

2. Deep Groove

× Expand Photo courtesy Mongrel

Mongrel

2924 W. Cary St., 804-342-1272

Owned by Mark Burkett and Stan McCulloch, Mongrel found inspiration for its name from McCulloch’s mixed-breed dog and the diversity of the store’s products and customers. “You’d have West End-type matrons looking at cards next to a punk rocker,” McCulloch says. While the store was closed during quarantine, McCulloch says he felt supported by customers on social media. “We had people contacting us, and of course we had people asking us when we were going to open again,” he says.

Best card and gift shop

1. Mongrel

2. Hallmark

3. Tweed

Best shop to find items made in RVA

1. Mongrel

2. Tweed

3. Ashby