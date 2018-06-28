Richmond Food News: Week of June 25-29

Feedback: Spoonbread Deux

It’s baaack: Feedback, that is, our video series capturing diners' first impressions of new Richmond restaurants. For this latest edition I took a trip to Henrico to scope out Spoonbread Deux, the second location of Chef Michael Hall's Southern bistro concept, which opened June 18 at 3416 Lauderdale Drive. Spoonbread is one of many city restaurants (The Daily Kitchen & Bar, Mellow Mushroom, Casa Del Barco, West Coast Provisions among them) to spread the love to the western part of the region with a second location. Find out how Spoonbread Deux has been received by folks in the West End. (Richmond magazine)

Winner, Winner Vegan Dinner

Richmond has its fair share of veggie-friendly options, but NuVegan Cafe, the forthcoming fast-casual restaurant, brings a 100 percent vegan menu to the city when they open at 417 W. Grace St. on June 30. Envision vegan options with flair, and a focus on homey comfort food. I took leftovers of NuVegan's fried chick’n drummies and mac and cheese to my boyfriend and his roommate, and let’s just say they were devoured without question. They both had no idea it was vegan until I said something — carnivores, you’ve been warned. Learn how NuVegan started and why they chose Richmond. (Richmond magazine)

It's Blanc Again

Break out your finest all-white attire and put Diddy to shame for the second consecutive Diner en Blanc Richmond, provided you were lucky enough to grab a ticket to the sold-out soiree. The 30-year-old event is celebrated across the world and strives to connect people over fine food and wine, while also promoting individualism and creativity. The location is a secret revealed minutes prior to arrival, and guests bring their own picnic baskets filled with culinary delights of their choice. For all the Diner en Blanc deets, head this way. (Richmond magazine)

From Texas With Love

This past weekend I met with Daniel Vaughn, full-time barbecue editor for Texas Monthly magazine, for a taste of the Lone Star State in the commonwealth at ZZQ. We tried every side, every meat and (you'd better believe) all the desserts they had to offer. The conclusion: Things may be bigger in Texas, but ZZQ sure knows how to cook some damn sexy brisket. Discover how Vaughn began his smoky career, and check out more local BBQ coverage in our July issue, on newsstands now. Fun fact: Vaughn recalls his excitement long ago when a McDonald’s down the street from him began offering the McRib — my, how things can change over the years. (Richmond magazine)

A Chain With Heart

Food critic Todd Kliman hit up Tazza Kitchen to see what the chain restaurant, which now has six locations, four of them in Virginia, has to offer diners. The verdict is that, despite its "shiny corporate casing," the restaurant's focus on local, artisanal, seasonal ingredients and approachable pricing makes up for it. (Richmond magazine)

The Traveling Canner

If you’re an avid beer drinker, chances are you’ve noticed cans making a comeback. Canning was once a more expensive way to package beer, but a recent surge in mobile canning has brought the old-fashioned method back to life, and for less. Freelance writer and Richmond magazine Beer Sherpa Robey Martin fills us on in the local beer player responsible for the canning revival.

Farm to Scott’s

Add another stop to your brew tour in Scott’s Addition — Courthouse Creek Cider, a Goochland cidery, has chosen the beverage mecca of the city for its second tasting room, an undertaking that began in mid-summer 2017. The space, at 3300 W. Broad St. in the Highpoint Building, is set to open its doors on Friday, June 30. Owners Eric and Liza Cioffi say they are excited about the tasting room, but they will always be farmers at heart. “We are, and will always be, a true farm cidery, literally rooted on our 10-acre property in Goochland,” says Eric. “We are certain that our remote location will be a nice expression of who we are and what we do. Scott's Addition seemed like the right fit at the right time.” While sipping on cider, guests can view an active beehive and check out an apple press from the 1800s. The dual-level spot features an outdoor patio and a massive “cider garden,” which replicates Courthouse Creek's farm in Goochland — where all the magic happens. “We hope people enjoy the ciders and the Scott's Addition experience and then come see us at the farm in Goochland,” says Eric. “Both offer something different and unique.”

In Case You Missed It

Burgers and ice cream are quite the summer combo, and Citizen Burger Bar in Carytown recently formed a partnership with neighboring Bev’s Ice Cream to serve a variety of ice cream floats. Think original classics and then more adult-oriented boozy versions featuring Jack Daniel's, coke, a local draft stout or raspberry fizz. (You had me at Jack Daniel's.)

What’s the best way to kill two birds with one stone and get buzzed while soothing your sweet tooth? Lush Cupcakes, a local baker soon to open a shop, has a suggestion: one of their adults-only cupcakes such as the Blue Moon, infused with triple sec, OJ and orange vodka. The bakery recently made headlines for a forthcoming bill, effective July 1, allowing the cupcakes to get even boozier (up to 5 percent alcohol). Earlier this week the owner signed contracts, and the plan is to open at 3001 W. Clay St. by Aug. 1.

Longoven, the hotly anticipated brick-and-mortar from the pop-up masters, officially opened its doors in Scott's Addition on Thursday, June 28, after a long journey, offering an a la carte menu; a tasting menu will be unveiled later this summer.

The Chefs, They Are a-Changin'

John Maher, owner of Rogue, announced via the ‘Gram that he’s pulling his chef's coat out of the closet and returning to the kitchen to replace the current executive chef, Will Longoria, who is moving on "for some much-need rest and relaxation." Rogue will be closed from July 1-5 to prep the new food menu and a new cocktail list, always something to look forward to.

In other chef news, Michael McGhee, formerly of Culinard at Virginia College, has (literally) stepped up to the plate as corporate chef for the RVA Hospitality Group, which includes Little Saint, Tarrant's Cafe, Tarrant's West and Max's on Broad.

Rappahannock also welcomes a new executive chef: Justin Burchill, formerly of Tazza Kitchen. Burchill says he's excited for the new opportunity and to expand his culinary talents into the world of seafood.

Events

In Other Food News …