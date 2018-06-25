Diner en Blanc: A 30-year Tradition

× Expand Diner en Blanc returns to Richmond for a second year on July 7; tickets are now sold out. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Many hold mixed feelings toward Diner en Blanc, an all-white-themed international dining event with a secret location, which returns to Richmond for its second year on July 7. Some claim they don’t understand it, that it’s snobbish, or even pretentious. But hey, it’s back, and sold out for the second year in a row. Maybe it’s simply misunderstood?

The secret affair requires diners to be truly on board and embrace the tradition. There are strict rules to abide by in order to “make the magic happen”: All attendees must arrive with a date, and tickets may only be purchased in pairs — no flying solo.

“It’s about sharing the experience and breaking bread with a friend and sharing this with someone, so no one comes alone,” says event organizer Enjoli Moon, also assistant film curator for the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. Event co-hosts include Christine Wansleben of cooking school Mise en Place and Ayana Obit. “It’s a space to come together, and people are forced organically to connect.”

Guests must also wear all white, bring their own white table, two white chairs, a white tablecloth, white dinnerware and a picnic basket with their food of choice.

The event began in Paris in 1988, created by François Pasquier and a handful of friends as a way for people to engage with one another over food. The present-day Paris event attracts over 10,000 people each year, and Diner en Blanc is celebrated on six continents. There are even people who dedicate their whole summer to traveling to some of the 80 cities and 30 countries that host the one-of-a-kind affair.

For skeptics and those shaking their heads at the requirements, hold tight.

“It’s a little unorthodox,” acknowledges Moon, but, she says, “The event is in 30 countries because guests find the work is worth it. When you invest in the experience, you are more prone to connect with people around you and genuinely engage in the full experience.”

Its proponents maintain that Diner en Blanc isn’t about putting strain on those attending, it’s about connecting people in a unique way, igniting creative expression and promoting individuality. It’s about giving the power to the people, while providing an elegant space to show off your finest white attire (take that, Diddy), meet others and connect.

“You have this framework, and the way people are able to show up as themselves in that framework is amazing,” says Moon.

Although there are no requirements for the food brought to Diner en Blanc, Moon says people typically bring three courses. Last year guests could bring their own alcohol; however, due to the 2018 event location, BYOB is not permitted this time around. Chloe Wine Collection will have vino and bubbly, including Moet, available for purchase.

The day of the event, ticket holders meet at a designated location, board a chartered bus and are transported to the chosen destination, revealed minutes before arrival.

“[The event is] meant to bring all these people together to introduce Richmond to something new but also [to] introduce the world to RVA because it has international spotlight," says Moon. "It also allows RVA to be presented on a scale alongside larger metropolitan cities, and it’s a really exciting opportunity."

Last year’s inaugural event at the Science Museum of Virginia hosted over 1,000 people. The 2017 event was an experiment to see how the event would be received, with the turnout a clear sign of the event's success.

This year 1,200 tickets were available, and the event sold out June 20, when the last round of tickets was released.

“"It's beautiful to sell out again, and it shows Richmond is ready for a nontraditional party experience," says Moon. “It helps to bring different corners of the community together. People sometimes get left out of the RVA narrative, and this is a way to invite them that is easy, fun and engaging. We're happy RVA is responding is such a positive way."

Last year attendees traveled from Miami, Atlanta, New York City, D.C. and Baltimore for the Richmond event. There are plans for Diner en Blanc to return to Richmond for future events.