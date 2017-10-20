Obama Stumps for Northam

× 1 of 4 Expand Former President Barack Obama urged support for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ralph Northam during a rally Oct. 19 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 2 of 4 Expand Obama praised Northam, a pediatric neurologist and former Army doctor, and Gov. Terry McAuliffe for their work on health care and efforts to expand the ACA in Virginia. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 3 of 4 Expand Virginia's election is "about whether we can support and embrace somebody who wants to bring people together,” Obama told the audience at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 4 of 4 Expand Speaking in support of Northam (right) and other Democrats, Obama said, "To all the young people out here — I think it's great that you hashtag, and meme — but I need you to vote.” (Photo by Jay Paul) Prev Next

In his first round of public appearances since leaving office, former President Barack Obama lauded the Democratic tickets in the upcoming Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections on Thursday night.

The Richmond Convention Center was packed with 7,500 people as Obama closed the evening event with a 34-minute speech urging Virginians to mobilize and vote for Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, the Democratic nominee, in his bid for governor against Republican lobbyist and political operative Ed Gillespie on Nov. 7.

“Do you believe that everyone should not be judged by the color of their skin, or who they love — but by the content of their character?” Obama asked, invoking a reference to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and garnering deafening cheers from the audience.

Throughout the night, local and state politicians reiterated the importance of Virginians’ votes in the off-year election by highlighting often intimate aspects of personhood: matters of race, women’s health, marriage equality, voting district lines, affordable health care, access to education and the right to vote at all.

“It's about whether we can support and embrace somebody who wants to bring people together,” Obama said as the audience launched into “yes we can” chants. “I've always believed in that sort of politics.”

Immediately to the left of the stage was an entire section of seats — the floor was standing-room only — for supporters and recipients dedicated to keeping, and expanding, the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) in Virginia. Some occupied wheelchairs, others required separate accommodations — but all were there in support of the ACA, one of the cornerstones of Northam’s campaign.

Obama praised Northam, a pediatric neurologist and former Army doctor, and Gov. Terry McAuliffe for their work on health care and efforts to expand the ACA in Virginia.

“When Ralph was tending to our wounded warriors, he wasn't thinking about whether they were Democrats or Republicans — he was thinking about how they were Americans defending our country,” Obama said. “'This is somebody who you will be proud to have as your governor. Ralph's whole life has been about honest, responsible service to others.”

Although Obama never mentioned Gillespie or President Donald Trump by name, he pointedly attacked the nature of divisive, “fear-based” tactics and politics. Gillespie recently released a wave of campaign ads that some perceived to be more in line with a Trump approach than with his own more moderate reputation.

In the ads, Gillespie links Northam to MS-13 gang violence by stating that the lieutenant governor cast the tie-breaker vote against a GOP-sponsored bill banning sanctuary cities in Virginia, which both candidates have agreed do not currently exist in the state. Northam said the measure was unnecessary; it ultimately passed the House and Senate, but was vetoed by McAuliffe. The ad also prominently displays the words “KILL. RAPE. CONTROL.” — the MS-13 moto, but also reminiscent of Trump-campaign-style rhetoric surrounding the Latino and immigrant communities.

“This is about whether we can support and embrace somebody who wants to bring people together,” Obama said. “Here's one thing I know — if you have to win a campaign by dividing people, you're not going to be able to govern them.”

Polls had shown Northam maintained a close, but consistent, lead over Gillespie for months, but the most recent poll indicated Gillespie may have a 1 point advantage, despite the Democrat’s nearly 2:1 spending on campaign ads.

Chelsea Jones, the Richmond field organizer for the Northam campaign, emphasized that McAuliffe won in 2009 by about 53,000 votes — about a quarter of the population in Richmond.

“It's close here — it's always close here, and that's why it's important that we get Democrats out to vote,” Jones said.

The night kicked off with a burst of energy on stage as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, former secretary of the commonwealth under McAuliffe, praised his former colleagues and Virginia Democrats.

"We've got a damn good team in Virginia — a good team, a team that has a given a voice to the voiceless,” Stoney said. “Democracy is made of the people — more than that of elected officials — you get what you put in. You put in good, you get good out; you put bad in, you get bad out.”

Stoney was instrumental during McAuliffe’s statewide push to reinstate voting rights to felons across the state last year, and he and McAuliffe both touted the achievement while reiterating how proud they were, and how significant the step was for Virginia.

“We have restored more rights that any state in the entire history of America,” McAuliffe said. “That's what you get when you elect Democrats to office, folks.”