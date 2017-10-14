Swinging the Vote

× Expand Students at the University of Richmond lead a voter registration effort. (Photo courtesy University of Richmond) Richmond’s student voting population has the potential to sway the partisan pendulum during the gubernatorial election on Nov. 7. There’s just one caveat: They need to show up. Roughly 2 million qualified Virginia voters are millennials this election, as Democratic candidate Ralph Northam faces Republican Ed Gillespie in the contest for governor. That’s a big number, considering that during the last four gubernatorial elections, only about 2 million people across the state cast a ballot, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Monday, Oct. 16, is the last day to register to vote in Virginia. Click here to register, check your voter status or change your address online. According to Virginia21, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to increasing millennial engagement with political issues, the vote differential between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Ken Cuccinelli in the 2013 gubernatorial election was only 56,435 votes. Virginia's college enrollment is more than 530,000, according to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. “Currently, 30 percent of the eligible voting population in Virginia are millennials, and that alone could sway a victory for someone,” says Laura Bryant, a junior at Virginia Commonwealth University and the Virginia21 student leadership chairwoman. “Mark Herring, in 2013 I believe, only won by a few hundred votes, which is about the size of an average class at VCU alone. Imagine if an entire campus turned out.” According to Nancy Thomas, director of the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education at Tufts University in Massachusetts, an encouraging campus climate is “critical” to student political engagement. “Unless students are involved 365 days of the year, these little races or midterm elections — students aren’t interested in them as much,” Thomas says. “One of the things we’re pushing is for campuses to pay attention to this stuff all of the time, not just episodically and only at presidential elections.” The Richmond region could be of particular importance to a victory for either gubernatorial candidate. In the 2016 presidential election, Virginia’s polling places closed at 7 p.m., but the vote was too close to call until nearly four hours later. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton eventually cinched Virginia’s 13 electoral votes, but by less than a 5-percent margin over now-President Donald Trump. Clinton’s win in the commonwealth was dictated by small spots of blue amidst a sea of red across the state map. With the exception of Northern Virginia, the Richmond metro area and portions of the Hampton Roads region, the state voted almost exclusively Trump. In Richmond, however, Clinton gained 78.43 percent of the citywide vote — and in the race for governor, the winner is decided by popular vote, not the electoral college. Notably, Richmond has not one, but three colleges – Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Richmond and Virginia Union University — and university officials have made strides to encourage students to register, and vote, in the off-year election too. In the 2016 presidential election, voting analyses indicated the majority of Trump’s support, and subsequent electoral college victory, stemmed from majority-white precincts without a high percentage of college-educated voters. “There’s a difference between someone who says, ‘I voted,’ and somebody who says, ‘I’m a voter,’ ” Thomas says. “One is more about their identity and the other is just an act. It’s when students see themselves as having an identity as a voter, or somebody who cares about a political issue — that’s the pivotal moment.” In the Virginia gubernatorial election, Northam, the current lieutenant governor, has largely relied on support from national and state-level Democratic leadership, with Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama hitting the campaign trail on his behalf. Northam is leading Gillespie by 7 points, according to a recent poll by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University — but numbers aren’t always an accurate indicator of what election results will be, as evidenced by the 2016 race upsetting most polling data. “It's going to be a close race in November, and we're going to need students on college campuses across Virginia to mobilize, to volunteer, to make calls, and to get people out to the polls,” Northam says in an emailed statement. “Students have a chance to make sure that their future, and the future of Virginia, is one of progress, inclusion, economic security, health, and equal rights for all Virginians.” Gillespie, a mainstream candidate who served as Republican National Committee chairman and was White House counsel for George W. Bush, narrowly defeated the firebrand, former Trump campaign manager Corey Stewart in the gubernatorial primary — squeaking out a win by less than a 2 percent differential of about 4,500 votes.

In early October, Trump tweeted his support of Gillespie, and Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to campaign on Gillespie’s behalf Oct. 14 in Southwest Virginia. Virginia’s election will be scrutinized across the country by political analysts, as it is one of two gubernatorial elections this year, and some experts say the outcomes could function as an early referendum on Trump’s presidency. Campaign spokesman Dave Abrams says via email that Gillespie was part of the first generation in his family to attend college, and paid his way through by parking cars and tending bar, “so he knows how important a college education is.” “Virginia is home to world-class colleges and universities, and Ed enjoys talking with, and hearing from, the students who attend them,” Abrams says. “He knows how critical it is that we make it easier for graduates to find a good paying job right here in Virginia after they graduate.” Thomas, the director at Tufts University, recently led the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education’s “National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement” (NSLVE) — a four-year analysis of student voting behaviors at colleges and universities across the country from 2012 to 2016. UR and VCU both participated in the study, which involved about 10 million students (roughly half of all U.S. college students) at more than 1,000 institutions across all 50 states. Thomas says she thinks a candidate’s appeal, or lack thereof, is an important factor in student voting turnout — but timing is, too. “My sense was many more campuses were politically active during the [2016] election than maybe they’d been in 2012,” Thomas says. “I definitely think candidates are motivating, and I think what we saw from our data that registration rates were fairly static, but voting rates did change, which tells you basically something was going on in the month of October that drew students to the polls.” Chuck Klink, vice president for the Division of Student Affairs at VCU, and Student Government President Destinee Moragne co-authored an email on Oct. 2 congratulating students on VCU’s individualized NSLVE institution report. “For the 2016 election, the VCU student voting rate was 61.5 percent, surpassing the national average for all participating institutions of 50.4 percent,” the email stated. “The 2016 voting rate was also an increase of 4.7 percent from 2012.” Klink’s email also noted two events leading up to Election Day in the Student Commons to register students and encourage them to make a pledge to vote. Dean of Student Affairs Reuban Rodriguez says VCU will be sending out another email to the campus community on Election Day highlighting that, “although it is not a day off, that there should be some latitude for students being able to vote.” For the first time, there will be a polling place in the heart of campus, located in the Student Commons at 907 Floyd Ave, Rodriguez says. Registered voters in Precinct 214 — students and the general public — will need to enter through the Main and Cherry Street doors to access the Commonwealth Ballroom of the Commons. Polls open at 6 a.m. On the opposite side of Broad Street at Virginia Union University, spokeswoman Pamela Cox says the school has also hosted a series of initiatives to spur political engagement on campus. According to the NSLVE study, voter turnout rose between 2012 and 2016 at private four-year institutions, but fell at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by nearly 10 percentage points. (The study mentions this statistic should be taken in context, as HBCUs had an unusually-high benchmark voting average in 2012). Although VUU was not one of the study’s participating institutions, it is both a private four-year school and an HBCU. “Registering to vote is one of [students’] most important rights as a citizen of the United States,” Cox says. “We bring current lawmakers to campus so our students can ask questions and learn, first-hand, about current political topics and the responsibilities of those in elected office.” × Expand Virginia Union University has invited a variety of political figures to campus, including U.S. Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, shown here with VUU President Hakim Lucas. (Photo courtesy Virginia Union University) Cox says VUU launched a social media campaign and registration drive in September with an appearance by the Rev. Jesse Jackson. The university also hosted visits from all levels of local government, including U.S. Reps. Dave Brat (R-7th) and Donald McEachin (D-4th), state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-9th) and Del. Jeff Bourne (D-71st), and Chris Hilbert, Richmond City Council president and 3rd District representative. UR, another private four-year institution, also participated in the NSLVE study with VCU, but university spokeswoman Sunni Brown could not comment on the institution report by press time.