The Salsa of Summertime

The following is an online extra from our July 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Sweet Corn Salsa

By Michelle Parrish, owner of Soul n' Vinegar

3 ears of fresh yellow sweet corn

6 medium tomatillos, small dice

1/4 medium Vidalia onion, small dice

1 red pepper, roasted and peeled

1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Juice of 1 lime

Preheat oven to 450 (or use your grill or broiler). Shuck the corn and rub the ears with a light amount of olive oil and a generous pinch of both salt and black pepper. Roast the corn for about eight to 10 minutes, or until the kernels plump and spots of golden-brown begin to appear. Allow the corn to cool slightly before cutting the kernels off the cob. Turn over a small bowl inside a larger one, and place each cob on the smaller bowl, shaving the kernels off in a downward motion with a sharp knife so that they fall into the larger bowl. Toss the corn with the rest of the ingredients and season with salt, pepper, olive oil and lime juice to taste. Spoon over chili, soup, salad or serve alongside grilled meat or veggies. Garnish with a few whole cilantro leaves.