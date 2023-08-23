In the Pocket

The following is an online extra from our September 2023 issue.

× Expand Photo by Stephanie Ganz

Apple-Dubliner Turnovers

Apples and cheddar are a delicious, tangy-sweet combination. Dubliner, a cheddar-esque, hard, aged cow’s-milk cheese, is a perfect stand-in for cheddar in these easy apple turnovers that come together quickly, thanks to frozen puff pastry.

Cooking spray

2 firm apples (such as Honeycrisp, Evercrisp or Braeburn), peeled, cored and diced

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (14-ounce) package puff pastry (such as Dufour’s)

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1 cup Dubliner cheese, grated

1 egg, lightly beaten

Demerara sugar, for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, combine apples, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Stir and allow to sit while you prepare the puff pastry.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry and cut into 8 equal squares.

Divide the apples evenly among the puff pastry squares and top each with a generous pinch of Dubliner (you should have an ounce of cheese for each turnover). Pull one corner of the puff pastry up over the filling and seal on the other side to make a triangle. Transfer triangles to a baking sheet, leaving at least 2-3 inches between each turnover. Use two baking sheets if necessary. Using a very sharp paring knife, poke two small venting holes on the top of each pastry. Brush with egg wash, and sprinkle with Demerara sugar.

Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes before serving.