Purveyor: Twisted Carrot Farm

History: Owner and operator Sarah Hoffman debuted Twisted Carrot Farm and Market last year as a way to bridge her two loves — farming and cooking. A UVA graduate, she originally moved to Richmond in 2016 to apprentice with Moseley’s Broadfork Farm. “It ultimately just comes down to a real love for food,” the former restaurant worker says.

Specialties: Hoffman, who launched the bakery program at Tuckahoe Seafood, grows a variety of produce, along with offering value-added products such as salsa, preserves, pickles and soups. Her goal is to establish pop-up markets in local food deserts in the near future. “I really want to focus on food access, community outreach and education,” she says.

Production: Twisted Carrot’s produce is grown on a half-acre farm in Hanover using sustainable growing practices, and in a small urban garden in the city. The prepared foods are made at a kitchen in Lakeside Town Center.

Buy: Find at Lakeside Farmers’ Market, Carytown Farmers Market and online.