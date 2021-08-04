Purveyor: Twisted Carrot Farm

The growing operation marries the owner's loves of farming and cooking

by

History: Owner and operator Sarah Hoffman debuted Twisted Carrot Farm and Market last year as a way to bridge her two loves — farming and cooking. A UVA graduate, she originally moved to Richmond in 2016 to apprentice with Moseley’s Broadfork Farm. “It ultimately just comes down to a real love for food,” the former restaurant worker says.

Specialties: Hoffman, who launched the bakery program at Tuckahoe Seafood, grows a variety of produce, along with offering value-added products such as salsa, preserves, pickles and soups. Her goal is to establish pop-up markets in local food deserts in the near future. “I really want to focus on food access, community outreach and education,” she says.

Production: Twisted Carrot’s produce is grown on a half-acre farm in Hanover using sustainable growing practices, and in a small urban garden in the city. The prepared foods are made at a kitchen in Lakeside Town Center.

Buy: Find at Lakeside Farmers’ Market, Carytown Farmers Market and online.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.