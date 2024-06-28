Purveyor: September Sun Produce

× Expand September Sun Produce at Birdhouse Farmers Market (Photo by Jay Paul)

History: A Virginia native and former Richmond resident, Kendall King began farming vegetables a few years ago. After spending two seasons working for Bellair Farm, she launched her own venture in the rocky clay soil of Orange County in 2022. She currently lives on her property with her parents and sister. Seeking a deeper connection to the land, King says, “My path to farming has so many roots, and a big one was definitely that I took part in the fights against the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast [natural gas pipeline projects].” As a student organizer, she traveled across Virginia and was introduced to the agricultural countryside. “I was moved by seeing people who weren’t farmers fighting to protect the land … and thinking more about the climate crisis and what it looks like to be secure in an uncertain future, and food became more important.”

Specialties: Inspired by fellow farmers, September Sun Produce offers sliding-scale pricing for its Community Supported Agriculture produce plans, including the option to pay up front or in monthly installments. “I love the CSA model because you have a relationship that’s really connected with the people you’re providing food for,” King says. “I want the vegetables to be as accessible as possible.”

Production: Farming on a small but productive single acre, King avoids pesticides, herbicides, synthetic fertilizers or genetically modified organisms while growing everything from bok choy to green beans and arugula. She says her goal has always been to “get the most out of a smaller space while not compromising soil and long-term [plant] health.”

Buy: Tuesdays at the Birdhouse Farmers Market or online at septembersunproduce.com.