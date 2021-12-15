Purveyor: Linda Grams

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

History: Growing up, Linda Jackson-Shaw would bake anything, and she spent years experimenting in the kitchen. Once the pandemic hit, Jackson-Shaw found comfort in returning to baking. One night at a family dinner, it was suggested that she start selling her graham cracker treats at farmers markets. In May 2021, she officially launched her namesake business.

Specialties: Linda Grams' signature item is graham crackers topped with pecans. Currently, the family-owned business is working to perfect its recipes for vegan and nut-free options, in addition to experimenting with holiday-themed graham crackers and cheesecake treats. While Jackson-Shaw declares that the gourmet crackers make the best s'mores, they also pair well with coffee, tea, wine, ice cream and cheese.

Production: Jackson-Shaw keeps her recipe top-secret. While Jackson-Shaw is the head baker, her husband, Lionel, and their three children, Raymond, Maya and David, all play a role in getting Linda Grams from the kitchen onto shelves.

Buy: Find Linda Grams at the RVA Black Farmers Market and online.