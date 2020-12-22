Purveyor: Artann’s

× Expand Photo by Lauren Baldwin

History: After spending years baking pastries at Panera, Fredericksburg native Mike Street discovered a new passion in his search for a second job. “I was just thinking, what would work on a hot summer day where people can sit down and snack or have a picnic in the park, and hummus and pita bread came up.” Street began taking his products to local farmers markets and launched Artann's, an ode to his Lebanese heritage, in Fredericksburg nine years ago before relocating to Richmond in 2013.

Specialties: Using fresh herbs and veggies whenever possible, Street has adapted his hummus recipe to be more accessible. “There’s no tahini in the hummus, everything is made with olive oil, so it’s friendly for people with nut allergies,” he explains.

Production: Street makes both his hummus and pita bread out of his home kitchen, offering a lineup of flavors that range from jalapeno to chocolate chip, along with seasonal varieties including apple, pumpkin and strawberry.

Buy: Find Artann’s hummus at St. Stephen’s Farmers Market, as well as at seasonalroots.com.