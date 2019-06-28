Ice Ice Baby

×
Photo by Jay Paul
Not A Piña Colada
The bustle of Scott’s Addition dissipates after Plantation 3 Star Rum and Clement Mahini Coco join forces in this balanced, patio-exclusive cocktail.
Photo by Eileen Mellon
Blue Hawaiian
This sea-foam-colored rendition is reminiscent of a snow cone until you take your first sip of the playful tropical concoction.
Photo courtesy Tiny Victory
Peychaud’s Colada
A perspiring can of Coco Lopez overflows with coarsely ground ice diamonds for a thirst-quenching coconut bomb. Did we mention how adorable it is?