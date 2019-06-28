Ice Ice Baby

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Not A Piña Colada

Longoven

The bustle of Scott’s Addition dissipates after Plantation 3 Star Rum and Clement Mahini Coco join forces in this balanced, patio-exclusive cocktail.

× Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

Blue Hawaiian

Alewife

This sea-foam-colored rendition is reminiscent of a snow cone until you take your first sip of the playful tropical concoction.

× Expand Photo courtesy Tiny Victory

Peychaud’s Colada

Tiny Victory

A perspiring can of Coco Lopez overflows with coarsely ground ice diamonds for a thirst-quenching coconut bomb. Did we mention how adorable it is?