Ice Ice Baby

Crushed ice and coconut come to play in these refreshing summertime sips

Not A Piña Colada

Longoven

The bustle of Scott’s Addition dissipates after Plantation 3 Star Rum and Clement Mahini Coco join forces in this balanced, patio-exclusive cocktail.

Blue Hawaiian

Alewife

This sea-foam-colored rendition is reminiscent of a snow cone until you take your first sip of the playful tropical concoction.

Peychaud’s Colada

Tiny Victory

A perspiring can of Coco Lopez overflows with coarsely ground ice diamonds for a thirst-quenching coconut bomb. Did we mention how adorable it is?

