Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 24-28

A Taste of Urban Agriculture

The world of farming is transforming far beyond tractors, overalls and sprawling acres. Real Local RVA hosts its third annual Urban Farm Tour on Saturday, Sept. 29, to highlight farming in unexpected places and the importance of utilizing available green spaces. Four stops at area farms expose attendees to urban growing practices, offer opportunities to meet the growers, and include tastes from the farm prepared by Sugar & Twine, Ginger Juice, and Tazza Kitchen. The tour wraps up at Lakeside Farmers’ Market with a celebration featuring live music, food trucks and local purveyors. (Richmond magazine)

Culinary Kryptonite, Conquered

Most people have that one food they just don't want to see on their plates, a food that incites a negative reaction from the mere mention of its name. For Chef Alex Enggist of the Museum District's Little Saint, that food is carrots. In this online extra from the October issue of Dine, on newsstands now, writer Anna Moriah Myers takes a look at the steps chefs take to bring a dish to life, and how chefs sometimes learn to embrace their least favorite ingredients in creative ways. (Richmond magazine)

Bucking the Odds

The relationship between local farmers and area chefs is symbiotic, with some growers offering little-known crops that lend themselves to creative menu items. Dominic Carpin of delli Carpini Farm is a one-man show on his 12 acres in Beaverdam, and writer Genevelyn Steele shares why Carpin, who grows for restaurants including Shagbark, Caboose Market in Ashland and The Broken Tulip Social Eatery in Carytown, describes himself as a "high-risk, gambler farmer." (Richmond magazine)

For Every Saison

A collaboration between the Maymont Foundation, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and local chefs was the recipe for a fall-focused, five-course culinary event, the third For Every Saison beer dinner on Sept. 23. At each event, Hardywood brewers unveil a new saison brewed using ingredients foraged on Maymont grounds — this time around it was fennel, hibiscus and goldenrod. Relive the event and check out some pics, including a chanterelle bisque with black burgundy truffles from Chef Walter Bundy of Shagbark that I’m still craving. (Richmond magazine)

A Strawberry Street Farewell

After almost 30 years on its namesake street, Strawberry Street Cafe and its beloved bathtub salad bar may be coming to an end. The cafe has placed its space and all of its intellectual property — menus, equipment and licenses — on the market. Owner Ron Joseph seeks a buyer who will maintain the restaurant. (Richmond BizSense)

I Spy All the Pie

If you’ve traveled to Hokie country, you may have stopped in at Benny’s for their infamous “Virginia Slice” and 28-inch pies. The Blacksburg pizza joint will make its Richmond debut as Benny Affamato’s in the former Continental Divide space in The Fan, after six years of searching for a space in the city. The new restaurant is expected to open in spring 2019, and night owls will be pleased to learn they plan to dish out ’za until 3 a.m. (Richmond BizSense)

It only took a few months for the old Stuzzi spot at 1 N. Belmont, which closed in June, to house another pie venture, Fire & Hops. The owners are no pie newbies; they operate Sergio’s Pizza & Craft Beer in Chesterfield, an almost 30-year-old business, but diners can expect a different vibe at Fire & Hops with 24 taps, sliders, sandwiches and a patio. (Richmond BizSense)

New to Town

Oyster fan? For me, once I start throwing some juicy oysters back, it’s hard to slow down. Well, it seems I’m going to have to practice self-control when Salt Box Oyster Co., from chef/owner Matthew Tlusty, formerly of Limani Fish Grill, Julep’s and Max’s on Broad, opens his solo venture in mid-October at Willow Lawn. Diners can expect a wide range of seafood from around the world and a heavy dose of the briny bad boys. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Booze and sweet treats, a rather addictive combo that will soon be making its way to Stony Point: Tipsy Cupcakes RVA, from sisters Mesha and Shay Beards, is set to open on Nov. 1. and dish out flavors ranging from maple bacon to Patron margarita, along with “virgin” cupcakes. (News release)

EAT Restaurant Partners are spreading their dining offerings to Shockoe Bottom in the form of fried goodness. Chris Tsui, president of EAT, is set to open Hot Chick in the former River City Diner space at 7 N. 17th St. by early 2019. The restaurant’s focus: a celebration of all things fried chicken, including sandwiches and wings for lunch, dinner and brunch. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Join the (Beer) Family

At Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, they've opened up 2,000 spots in the annual lottery for their Family Tree Beer Club, which provides access to purchase an ever-expanding variety of the brewery's award-winning Gingerbread Stouts (GBS). The lowdown: members can pre-purchase Hardywood’s GBS: The Complete Set — which last year sold out in minutes — and enjoy offerings brewed exclusively for members plus a family reunion celebration at West Creek for premium members. “The beer club is giving us a line of communication to a group of some of our biggest fans and is a way to engage a smaller, tighter community of Hardywood beer enthusiasts,” says co-owner Patrick Murtaugh. Currently there are only 300 premium members and many of them out of state. The lottery added a standard tier this year, in addition to the premium, and is open until Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. Added bonus: beer-bragging rights when sipping on brews inspired by the sudsy suggestions of club members. “It’s fun to be creative, and we're constantly trying new things,” says co-owner Eric McKay.

National Coffee Day

Saturday is National Coffee Day, and area coffee shops are celebrating the nectar of the gods in full force. Head to Brewer’s Cafe for a latte and to check out the pop-up from Johnny Cupcakes, a nationally recognized, bakery-inspired T-shirt line based out of Boston. And get a sneak peek of the forthcoming Urban Hang Suite RVA, where owner and radio personality Kelli Lemon will be recording the 100th episode of her Coffee With Strangers RVA podcast. Tickets are $5.

Corked and Tapped

Petersburg is thirsty. On Saturday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., historic Downtown Petersburg will be transformed into a wine and beer lover’s destination for the 10th annual Festival of Grapes and Hops. Participating Petersburg-proud breweries include Trapezium and its sister brewery in Bedford, Beale’s, as well as Ammo. Sip on Virginia vintages from over 12 wineries including Prince Michel, Castle Glen Estates and Horton Vineyards, and indulge in food from Saucy’s BBQ, Happy Empanada and Scoop, to name a few. Tasting tickets purchased in advance are $20, and non-tasting tickets are $10.

RVA Love

Ardent Craft Ales and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery proudly returned to RVA from Denver with medals from The Great American Beer Festival, a competition featuring more than 800 breweries from across the country. Hardywood’s flagship brew, Singel, won silver in the Belgian-style ale category, and Ardent's Pilsner brought home the bronze medal in the German-style Pilsner category. Cheers! Side note: In celebration of the fresh accolades, Hardywood is offering 50 percent off all Singel draft pours through the weekend at both taprooms.

