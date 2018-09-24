Recap: For Every Saison, Fall 2018

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Maymont Foundation and local chefs collaborate on a five-course dinner and autumn-inspired beer pairings | Photos by Eileen Mellon

On Sunday, Sept. 23, a crisp evening capping off the first full day of fall, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and Maymont teamed up once more to host the third edition of the For Every Saison beer dinner in the Robins Nature & Visitor Center. The dinner showcased the ongoing relationship between local farmers and chefs and the Richmond brewery, highlighting the food and flavors on the plate and on tap. The event featured returning chefs Walter Bundy of Shagbark; Adam Hall of Saison; Joe Sparatta of Heritage and Southbound; Lee Gregory of Alewife, The Roosevelt and Southbound; and first-timer David Dunlap of Maple & Pine.

The next For Every Saison dinner takes place May 5, 2019, a Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring five courses influenced by Mexican and Central American cuisine. Tickets are $150, and all proceeds benefit Maymont.

