Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 9-13

In fried chicken news, a plant-based version from 1115 Kitchen debuts this weekend. In the meantime, check out this towering crispy chicken slider from the recently opened Blue Atlas in Fulton Hill.

Light My Fire

Two former Saison heavyweights are headed to Goochland County to introduce a restaurant venture of their own. Follow the smoke to The Feed Store, where husband-and-wife team Adam Hall and Sara Kerfoot, he the former executive chef and she the onetime general manager of the Jackson Ward eatery, are serving barbecue and all the fixin’s for takeout starting this weekend at their rustic roadside palace in Maidens. (Richmond magazine)

Sugar High

From authentic Filipino desserts to a jiggly Japanese cheesecake, Richmond bakers and treat makers are here to satisfy our sweet tooth. Writer Stephanie Ganz and I checked in with several creative confectioners in the area to learn about their journeys, including a pandemic side hustle turned full-fledged business, and a concept selling ice cream by the pint and other treats from one of the city’s most acclaimed restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

Gobble, Gobble

Feeling unmotivated to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries or judgment here. We’ve compiled a roundup of spots around the region serving up holiday feasts for pickup or delivery — there’s vegan turkey legs, fried birds, seafood, oysters, all the sides a growling stomach can imagine, plus rum-pumpkin meringue and countless other sweet treats to cap off your celebration. (Richmond magazine)

Making Spirits Bright

The holidays are approaching at breakneck speed, and The Jasper is here to lift our spirits. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the crew at the Carytown bar is breaking out the ugly sweaters and preparing to pour up holiday cheer with the return of Miracle on Cary (see our coverage of the 2018 festivities for a preview). The menu for the to-go venture will drop soon, but definitely expect a Snowball Old-Fashioned to make an appearance.

Food truck 1115 Mobile Kitchen will park for the first time on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Buskey Cider. A fan of numerology and an avid skateboarder, owner Henry Fletcher hopes to unite meat eaters and vegans, one crispy chicken/"chicken" sandwich at a time. Find Southern influences on the menu and a balance of plant-based and carnivore-friendly offerings. P.S.: There’s a dipping sauce called “No Comply,” and I need to know more. (News release)

Stirrings in South Side

Craving roti, curry goat and oxtail? Find all three on the menu of the Jamaican eatery Irie Vibes, which recently opened a second spot at 11001 Midlothian Turnpike.

First Watch, the breakfast chain hailing from South Florida — with major Waffle-House-meets-farm-to-table vibes — has opened its seventh area location at 9949 Iron Bridge Road. (News release)

Best known for helming the kitchen of the swanky Quirk Hotel restaurant Maple & Pine — now rebranded as The Lobby Bar — David Dunlap is preparing to roll out a solo concept dubbed Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen. The restaurant-market combo is expected to open in early 2021. (Richmond BizSense)

Stay Rollin’

Hatch Local, the 9,000-square-foot food hall coming to South Side, may not be slated to premiere until the spring, but starting next weekend, Richmonders can get an edible sneak peek. A weekly pop-up series featuring prospective food hall vendors from Sincero to Redemption BBQ kicks off Sunday, Nov. 22, from 5 to 9 p.m. First on the rotating bill is Buttermilk & Honey. (News release)

ICYMI

Chef Mike Lindsey — formerly of EAT Restaurant Partners — will officially unveil Lillie Pearl on Friday, Nov. 13. Marrying flavors of West Africa and the South, it marks a new addition to the few Black-owned fine-dining restaurants in the region. (Richmond magazine)

Two University of Richmond alumni collaborated to create Tempered Coffee, single-serve java to go that's also environmentally friendly — think of it as the Prius version of a K-cup. (Richmond magazine)

Vegans looking for a shreddable, meltable local cheese, Rooted Delights has you covered. (Richmond magazine)

Barbecue and coffee will share a roof at North Side's The Smoky Mug. Grab a cup of joe from the cafe side of the venture, and look for its smoky counterpart to arrive early next year. (Richmond magazine)

Last weekend, The Veil Brewing Co. tapped the kegs at its new two-level, 30-draft-strong South Side outpost. Bonus: Y Tu Mama, a counter-service Mexican concept from the owners of Pepe’s, is on site for all the birria tacos you desire, complete with a convenient takeout window for easy grab-and-go service.

The Petersburg location of Croaker’s Spot is relocating from 39 River St. to The Farmers Market Building at 9 E. Old St. in December; stay tuned for an exact date.

Beginning in December, Birdhouse Farmers Market is going virtual for its first-ever winter market. Customers can head online to browse and buy a plethora of local produce from purveyors including Amy’s Organic Garden and Agriberry Farm, available for Tuesday pickup at the market's usual spot in Randolph.

In a couple weeks, Metzger Bar & Butchery will take a break for the winter. Before they head into hibernation, catch the team hosting a li'l farewell gathering from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22. Head to the Union Hill eatery for a midday party of grilled oysters, hot beverages and fun bites.

