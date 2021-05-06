Richmond Food News: Week of May 3-7

For all the events dedicated to moms, including cider and cheese tastings and spring markets, head below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Always Save Room
Richmond native and formally trained pastry chef Justin Christopher Ross is taking the local dessert game up a notch. After launching his Black-owned online business JC Desserts a few months ago, the 30-year-old’s almost-too-beautiful-to-eat creations, including jewel-like handmade chocolates, are raising eyebrows and gaining fans. (Richmond magazine)
The Eliminators
What do you do when you hear the words “Pack your knives and go” from Bravo “Top Chef” judge Padma Lakshmi? If you’re Richmond chef and restaurateur Brittanny Anderson, you form a culinary supergroup and take the loss in style. The Metzger Bar & Butchery, Brenner Pass, and Black lodge chef-owner and three fellow chef-testants made their first appearance as “The Eliminators” during a collaborative dinner in Richmond last weekend and have plans for more meals and a podcast in the future. (Richmond magazine)
All Glory to Garlic
A bulbous allium that often elicits the question “Is there ever too much?” in the kitchen, garlic is a superstar ingredient. This month, writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz celebrates garlic in all its glory with a dash of history, local dishes and a recipe from Oro pop-up Chef Laine Myers. (Richmond magazine)
ICYMI
Living a vagabond lifestyle, Sprezza Cucina, Aloha Catering and Young Mother are bringing rustic Italian-, Hawaiian- and Japanese-inspired fare to the RVADine pop-up circuit. (Richmond magazine)
Grilling asparagus is so last summer. Head this way for a recipe from Blue Atlas sous chef John Hartman that calls for a raw preparation of the seasonal stalks. (Richmond magazine)
Explore the origin of mint juleps (hint, it’s close to home) in this month’s Open Tab, along with recipes from Linden Row’s Parterre, Jake’s Place in Ashland and, of course, Julep’s New Southern Cuisine — BYO crushed ice. (Richmond magazine)
Joining the mix of RVA restaurateurs and chefs making their small-screen debuts is Hamid Noori, chef-owner The Mantu in Carytown. On Thursday, May 13, tune in to catch the Afghan native's appearance on Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay.” According to the episode description, Noori will pair up with international chef Lien Lin in an “attempt to throw Bobby a curve ball with a dish he's never heard of.”
Cheesesteak fans and pro-Whiz purists, rejoice. Str8 Out of Philly and its giant half-sandwiches are back in action. After having shuttered its Church Hill storefront, the shop has settled in at 405 N. First St. in Jackson Ward.
Bringing puns and an array of the distinctive doughnut-shaped baked goods, the U.S. chain Nothing Bundt Cakes plans to open its first Richmond location at 11845 W. Broad St. in Short Pump. (Richmond BizSense)
Rise and shine, break out those shades and prepare to reconnect with local purveyors and makers across the region, because the time has come — farmers market season is upon us. From the newly rebranded RVA Big Market in Bryan Park to the RVA Black Farmers Market, many kick off this weekend. Stay tuned for more market coverage in the next issue of Richmond magazine.
Brewer’s Cafe owner Ajay Brewer is set to move his 6-year-old coffee shop from its current location in Manchester to 1012 Hull St., just a couple of blocks away. The new digs will feature a full bar, along with a ramped-up menu that will include items from the shuttered Brewer’s Waffles. Look for a yet-to-be-named juice bar to come to life in the former Brewer’s Cafe space. (Richmond BizSense)
The 3rd Street Diner, an almost 30-year-old Richmond stalwart and a respite for those looking to soak up booze or curb their midnight munchies, will no longer reside at its established corner at East Main and North Third streets. The building was recently purchased by a husband-and-wife team who plan to introduce a new restaurant concept. As for the diner? Partners say they are currently searching for a new, nearby location. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
RVA Love
Panoramic views, an in-house pilsner from Tabol Brewing on tap, and a chic, modern vibe earned Quirk Hotel’s rooftop bar a spot on Forbes’ recent list of high-in-the-sky retreats for celebrating springtime.
Upcoming Events
- RVA Community Fridges Free Herbs Pop-up, 2025 Venable St. (May 6): Swap seeds and gardening tips during this informative pop-up.
- Mother's Day Weekend at the Richmond Moon Market, Triple Crossing Fulton (May 8): A collection of the "weirdest, wildest and most wonderful" local makers and purveyors
- 2nd Anniversary Celebration & Community Day, Market at 25th (May 8): A celebration featuring the VMFA Walk-in Museum trailer, live music and food trucks
- Gala5, Gallery 5 (May 8): A five-course dinner from The Nile paired with a local cocktail, mead, or wine, with proceeds benefiting the gallery
- Spring Pop-up Market, Blue Bee Cider (May 8): A Mother’s Day edition of the seasonal market, featuring Karmalita’s Confections, Dayum This Is My Jam and more
- Mother’s Day Market, Brambly Park (May 8): A special market with an appearance from Fat Rabbit Cakes, which will be stocked with fresh flowers, vases and sweet treats
- The Big (Dainty) Mother's Day Celebration, Truckle Cheesemongers (May 9): Special select cheeses, cider flights and fresh flowers
- At Season's Peak: Corn, Publix Aprons Cooking School at Nuckols Place (May 10): Learn how to whip up dishes where corn steals the show during the hands-on class.
- Vegan Beer Dinner, Vasen Brewing Co. (May 11): The Scott’s Addition brewery hosts Ipanema Cafe for a multicourse dinner.
- Pink Boots Society Collaboration Brew Release, Starr Hill Brewery (May 12): Debut of the 2021 women-made brew; for every pint sold, Starr Hill will donate $1 to the Society.
In Other Food News ...
- If you're reading this, chances are you're a sucker for photos that capture the essence of food, from a magical meal to beautifully grown produce. Forbes recently unveiled the winners of its 10th annual Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021, and they're worth a peek.