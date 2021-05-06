Richmond Food News: Week of May 3-7

× Expand For all the events dedicated to moms, including cider and cheese tastings and spring markets, head below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Always Save Room

Richmond native and formally trained pastry chef Justin Christopher Ross is taking the local dessert game up a notch. After launching his Black-owned online business JC Desserts a few months ago, the 30-year-old’s almost-too-beautiful-to-eat creations, including jewel-like handmade chocolates, are raising eyebrows and gaining fans. (Richmond magazine)

The Eliminators

What do you do when you hear the words “Pack your knives and go” from Bravo “Top Chef” judge Padma Lakshmi? If you’re Richmond chef and restaurateur Brittanny Anderson, you form a culinary supergroup and take the loss in style. The Metzger Bar & Butchery, Brenner Pass, and Black lodge chef-owner and three fellow chef-testants made their first appearance as “The Eliminators” during a collaborative dinner in Richmond last weekend and have plans for more meals and a podcast in the future. (Richmond magazine)

All Glory to Garlic

A bulbous allium that often elicits the question “Is there ever too much?” in the kitchen, garlic is a superstar ingredient. This month, writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz celebrates garlic in all its glory with a dash of history, local dishes and a recipe from Oro pop-up Chef Laine Myers. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Living a vagabond lifestyle, Sprezza Cucina, Aloha Catering and Young Mother are bringing rustic Italian-, Hawaiian- and Japanese-inspired fare to the RVADine pop-up circuit. (Richmond magazine)

Grilling asparagus is so last summer. Head this way for a recipe from Blue Atlas sous chef John Hartman that calls for a raw preparation of the seasonal stalks. (Richmond magazine)

Explore the origin of mint juleps (hint, it’s close to home) in this month’s Open Tab, along with recipes from Linden Row’s Parterre, Jake’s Place in Ashland and, of course, Julep’s New Southern Cuisine — BYO crushed ice. (Richmond magazine)

Joining the mix of RVA restaurateurs and chefs making their small-screen debuts is Hamid Noori, chef-owner The Mantu in Carytown. On Thursday, May 13, tune in to catch the Afghan native's appearance on Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay.” According to the episode description, Noori will pair up with international chef Lien Lin in an “attempt to throw Bobby a curve ball with a dish he's never heard of.”

Cheesesteak fans and pro-Whiz purists, rejoice. Str8 Out of Philly and its giant half-sandwiches are back in action. After having shuttered its Church Hill storefront, the shop has settled in at 405 N. First St. in Jackson Ward.

Bringing puns and an array of the distinctive doughnut-shaped baked goods, the U.S. chain Nothing Bundt Cakes plans to open its first Richmond location at 11845 W. Broad St. in Short Pump. (Richmond BizSense)

Rise and shine, break out those shades and prepare to reconnect with local purveyors and makers across the region, because the time has come — farmers market season is upon us. From the newly rebranded RVA Big Market in Bryan Park to the RVA Black Farmers Market, many kick off this weekend. Stay tuned for more market coverage in the next issue of Richmond magazine.

Brewer’s Cafe owner Ajay Brewer is set to move his 6-year-old coffee shop from its current location in Manchester to 1012 Hull St., just a couple of blocks away. The new digs will feature a full bar, along with a ramped-up menu that will include items from the shuttered Brewer’s Waffles. Look for a yet-to-be-named juice bar to come to life in the former Brewer’s Cafe space. (Richmond BizSense)

The 3rd Street Diner, an almost 30-year-old Richmond stalwart and a respite for those looking to soak up booze or curb their midnight munchies, will no longer reside at its established corner at East Main and North Third streets. The building was recently purchased by a husband-and-wife team who plan to introduce a new restaurant concept. As for the diner? Partners say they are currently searching for a new, nearby location. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

RVA Love

Panoramic views, an in-house pilsner from Tabol Brewing on tap, and a chic, modern vibe earned Quirk Hotel’s rooftop bar a spot on Forbes’ recent list of high-in-the-sky retreats for celebrating springtime.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...