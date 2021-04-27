Fresh Take

The following is an online extra from our May 2021 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Asparagus Salad

By John Hartman, sous chef at Blue Atlas

John Hartman, sous chef at Blue Atlas (Photo by Sarah Clampett courtesy Blue Atlas)

As with any seasonal ingredient, it’s best to hit the ground running with asparagus. At Blue Atlas, sous chef John Hartman gets the jump with a springtime special of pork ravioli in pea broth, served with a shaved asparagus salad and topped with peanut gremolata. Hartman says tender asparagus lends itself well to raw preparations.

1 bunch asparagus

1/3 cup peanuts

1/4 cup parsley

1 tablespoon mint

1 lemon

1 garlic clove

Pinch of chile flakes or Aleppo

Salt and pepper to taste

Trim bottoms off of asparagus where the stocks naturally snap. You can throw out the bottoms.

Using a mandoline or a sharp knife, thinly slice the stocks of asparagus top to bottom. Submerge asparagus in salted ice water.

Meanwhile, lightly toast peanuts in a 325-degree oven. Mince parsley and mint. Zest garlic clove. Zest and juice lemon. Crush toasted peanuts with the back of your knife or pulse in a food processor. Mix crushed peanuts, minced herbs, garlic, lemon juice and zest, chile flakes, and salt. Add olive oil until desired consistency is reached. Toss with asparagus. Eat as is or top on pasta.