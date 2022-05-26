Richmond Food News: Week of May 23-27

× Expand A play on surf and turf from the most recent Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner at Alewife. Tickets for the next event, which benefits the VCU Rice Rivers Center, go on sale Friday. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Season of Growth

From now through the end of summer, head to the Quirk Hotel rooftop for dinner with a view as Eduardo Silva-Martinez’s Mexican-inspired pop-up Hueya takes over. The first member of his family to be born in the United States, with farming in his genes, the dishwasher turned fine-dining chef aims to offer a taste of seasonality and culture. (Richmond magazine)

Prime Time

There’s nothing quite like cooking a steak on the grill, but having someone else cook a steak for you can be pretty special, too. Writer Genevelyn Steele has compiled five spots serving up prime cuts around the city, from white-tablecloth establishments to a modern sushi and steak palace. (Richmond magazine)

Cake Break

In this online extra from our June issue, we check in with Keya Wingfield, owner of Keya & Co. baking studio and winner of Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship.” Having grown up with an abundance of the juicy fruit available in her native Mumbai, Wingfield serves up a mango-sweetened snack cake recipe destined to be a go-to dessert for backyard cookouts. (Richmond magazine)

It’s a Date

Tickets, get your tickets! The Richmond Flying Squirrels have announced the return of their summer soiree “Dinner on the Infield.” Guests at The Diamond can feast on food and drink from Lunch and Supper and enjoy sips at sunset with an open bar. Heads-up: The early bird rate expires June 21 — Father’s Day gift, perhaps? (News release)

Channeling ’90s vibes — think espresso martinis and Britney Spears bops — Cirrus Vodka and 1115 Mobile Kitchen have joined forces for their first-ever Brunch Club event on Saturday, June 4. Snag tickets for the first-meal mini party that includes two Cirrus-spiked cocktails and a Monte Crispo from the vegan-friendly food truck.

Resos for Alewife’s upcoming event in the restaurant’s Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner series go live on Friday. Next on the itinerary: a visit from Opie Crooks of D.C.’s No Goodbyes.

RVADine Debuts

Bringing life back to the space once occupied by late-night watering hole Third Street Diner, Nami is now open for lunch and dinner at 218 E. Main St., serving Japanese-inspired cuisine with a focus on sushi and a chef-selected omakase menu. (Richmond BizSense)

The time has come for a final farewell to Pop’s Market on Grace. After purchasing the downtown eatery in August, husband-and-wife duo Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey are 86ing the concept and introducing a familiar one — Buttermilk and Honey, set to open soon. This will mark the third location of the fried chicken venture.

Tuckahoe Shopping Center recently welcomed a new neighbor with the debut of Supper Club. Stocked with local provisions and fresh meats and seafood, the market from Carlisle Bannister, former executive chef of Upper Shirley Vineyards, is located at 417 N. Ridge Road.

Another Richmond food hall is on the horizon, this time in a 17,000-square-foot warehouse in the city’s booming Scott’s Addition from 13 restaurant-strong hospitality group EAT Restaurant Partners. Stay tuned for more details — hopefully including parking — about the future project at 3013 W. Leigh St. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

With celebration at the forefront — prepare to be greeted with a glass of bubbles — Manchester’s 40-seat Jubilee from Lindsey Food Group launched dinner service last week. (Richmond magazine)

With market season in full swing, learn about a holistic farm out of Amelia offering egg shares and supplying dozens of area restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

Prepare for powdered sugar-dusted fingers with the grand opening of food truck turned brick-and-mortar Cafe Beignet on Friday, May 27. Swing by 3 N. 17th St. for sweet, N’awlins-inspired treats. (Richmond magazine)

Taking the paddle boat experience up a notch, a group of VCU alumni are bringing their NOVA-based venture to the James. Pack the snacks and sips because this weekend, Paddle Club RVA — a BYOB and BYO food paddle boat cruise taking inspiration from bar-hopping trolley pedal pubs — hits the river for the first time. (News release)

Family-owned and -operated scoop shop Gelati Celesti has remodeled and reopened its Rutland Commons location in Mechanicsville. To celebrate, swing by this or any of their outposts for a free scoop on May 26. P.S.: They just dropped Pina Colada as a summer flavor.

Upcoming Events