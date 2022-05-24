Cake Break

The following is an online extra from our June 2022 issue.

× Expand Photo by Keya Wingfield

Mango Snack Cake

By Keya Wingfield, owner of Keya & Co. baking studio

When Keya Wingfield was growing up in Mumbai, she and her family would travel annually to their mango farm and enjoy a bit of peace and quiet outside the city. Twice a year, the family would get 50-pound sacks of mangoes delivered to their flat, which meant that coming up with a plan for these summer fruits was imperative. Here, Wingfield shares a recipe for a mango snack cake that comes together in a snap without a mixer.

1/4 cup almond flour

3/4 cup fine semolina

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup fresh mango puree, about 2 medium mangoes

3 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

Generous pinch of salt

Combine ingredients in a bowl. Line a 5- or 6-inch cake pan with parchment, then grease and flour. Pour batter in the cake pan and bake at 350 for 35 to 45 minutes. If using a 6-inch pan, baking time may be lower by eight to 10 minutes.

Allow the cake to come to room temperature, serve with whipped cream and fresh mango slices or just a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Look out for Keya & Co.’s next mango shake pop-up. Follow Keya & Co. on Instagram for dates.