Richmond Food News: Week of March 4-8

Elbys Nominations

The time has come, the wait is over, the nods are in. Without further ado, here are the 2019 Elby nominations for Richmond’s ultimate celebration of the local dining community. For this eighth annual event, the Elbys go West: The ceremony will be held Sunday, April 28, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery's West Creek outpost, where we'll highlight the breadth of the Richmond region's food community, celebrate the people who elevate it, and recognize those who go above and beyond for the larger community. (Richmond magazine)

The Story of Stella

Over the course of several weeks earlier this year, I spent time getting to know the legendary Stella Dikos and learn about her voyage from a small village in Greece to The Village Restaurant in Richmond and a string of namesake restaurants and groceries. For more than 50 years, Stella has been blessing the Richmond community with her authentic Greek cuisine. Her story is one of resilience, among the most rewarding and inspiring I have had the privilege of sharing to date. (Richmond magazine)

Pursuing a Passion

In honor of Women's History Month, we're highlighting a handful of fiercely driven women restaurant owners in Richmond who are advocating for a vision beyond the business, the plate or, in this case, the acai bowl. Saadia Yasmin of Saadia’s Juicebox is working to perfect her two-in-one juice bar and yoga studio, which recently celebrated two years, with a revamped menu, a forthcoming podcast and a mission to empower community members through health and wellness. (Richmond magazine)

Charleston or Bust

A pack of Richmond restaurateurs is heading to South Carolina for a big event on the culinary circuit, the Charleston Wine + Food festival. Pitmaster, author and Q Barbeque owner Tuffy Stone says when he reps the city at occasions like this he’s thinking, “All right, Richmond is in the house.” Fellow participants are the (literally) smokin' husband-and-wife team Alex Graf and Chris Fultz of ZZQ and festival veterans Ryan and Travis Croxton of Rappahannock Oyster Co. fame. (Richmond magazine)

Dodge for a Cause

Industry folks are gathering for a night of Cobra Burgers, camaraderie, charity and a little competition during the Autumn Olive Farms On the Fly Dodgeball Tournament on Sunday, March 24. Restaurant heavyweights will channel their inner Ben Stiller to battle for bragging rights and chance to seize the cup. Teams stepping up to the mound include The Veil Brewing Co., Southbound, Shagbark, Perch, Alewife, Longoven, L’Opossum, Cavalier Produce, Dutch & Co., Pepe’s, Maple & Pine, Hibachi Box, The Boathouse, and Casa Del Barco, but there are still slots for eager teams. Andy, a turkey rescued by the Traniums of Autumn Olive Farms following a highway crash, will have his own team for people who want to play but don't have a full roster. Proceeds benefit the Holli Fund, a nonprofit named in memory of longtime Richmond food critic and restaurant supporter Hollister Lindley. (Richmond magazine)

Winner, Winner, Vegan Dinner

In late January about 30 Richmond restaurants churned out plant-based menus for the second annual Vegan 72 weekend. Seitan steaks at Fresca sold out, restaurants were on hourlong waits, and The Pickle Back pie from The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer, a weirdly sensational medley of brine and bite, was so popular that it's now a permanent menu item — the pizza also won bronze for the Vegan 72 favorite restaurant dish over the weekend. Hang Space brought home the gold with its deep-dish pizza, and Cobra Cabana took silver with a pimento cheese sandwich. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Departures

Downtown, the corner sandwich shop Wall Street Deli has shut its doors. Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe at Rocketts Landing closed last week after three years in business; the Scott’s Addition, Shockoe Slip and Midlothian locations remain open. Out in Short Pump, after less than a year, Autentico’s Kitchen appears to have served its last meal; it is reported movers were seen in the space and the owners could not be reached. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Mesopotamia Deli, the Mediterranean gem in the Shops at Wellesley where owner Hummam al Naqeeb brought his family’s shish taouk to life, has shuttered. I will miss ordering a slew of sides by the pound and re-creating a Middle Eastern feast at home.

The famed pizza maker and doughy mastermind Giustino Riccio, known for slinging popular pies at South Side's Galley Go-To, has flown the coop to pursue other endeavors. Don't worry, his pies and their recipes will live on at the eatery, and Riccio even got to take a souvenir from his time as pizza chef.

New Bites on the Block

Ginger Juice is adding to its mix of smoothie shops, with a South Side location opening on Saturday, March 9, at 2061 Huguenot Road.

Things are heating up in Mechanicsville at Salty Pig Smokehouse & Co., a new barbecue outpost that opened last week at 9502 Chamberlayne Road.

ICYMI

Has Richmond become a city of early risers who seize the day with coffee and croissants at 6 a.m. and demand to get their sweet and savory pies on before noon? Local bakeries seem to think so, based on some recent store hour changes. Idle Hands, the Strawberry Street bake shop, is now operating from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday to serve those who rise and shine early as well as the post-work crowd. Proper Pie Co. in Church Hill is also rolling its hours back a bit earlier and now opening at 10 a.m.

The Market at 25th, the forthcoming East End grocery store anchored by The Kitchens at Reynolds culinary school, is now set to open April 24, instead of the original intended date of March 28.

Shout-out to one of my top three cereals, Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Nightingale Ice Cream recently released a Cinnamon Toast Brunch ice cream sandwich that is available at Tazza Kitchen locations, Red Salt and Wild Ginger.

RVA Love

Richmond graced a recent list of Top U.S. Cities for Food according to Yelp, coming in at seventh place alongside cities including Austin, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and top dog San Francisco. Local spots that scored a mention include established neighborhood institutions Stella’s and Heritage, along with newer venues Salt & Forge in Jackson Ward and South Side's Abuelita's and Bocata Latin Grill. (Food & Wine)

Smohk, the Scott's Addition caterer and barbecue restaurant, won first place in the USA Today Reader's Choice award for Best Brunswick Stew in Virginia.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...