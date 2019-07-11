Richmond Food News: Week of July 8-12

× Expand Pearl's Bake Shoppe may be best known for its cupcakes, but the 10-year-old bakery has elevated and expanded its offerings since the early days. Check out the story below and, next time you pop in the shop, some serious pastries. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

That's a Fact

On July 8, a new cafe and smoothie bar, Pulp Fiction Lakeside, debuted in the former Early Bird Biscuit spot on Lakeside Avenue. A wellness-focused food truck spawned the brick-and-mortar business, which is partnering with local purveyors for coffee beans and baked goods. P.S.: Want to get in touch with your inner Aussie? Pulp Fiction may just be the only spot in town with a Vegemite bagel sammie. (Richmond magazine)

Don't Leggo

Waffles and milkshakes are coming to Manchester when Brewer's Waffles opens its doors on Sunday, July 14. From the mind of Ajay "A.J." Brewer — owner of the community-centric Brewer’s Cafe — along with two partners, the eatery has an adjoining art space and aims to serve the neighborhood. For my inaugural order I'm eyeing The Munford: Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, caramel sauce and lemon zest atop a waffle. (Richmond magazine)

A Pearl of a Place

In our first-ever Westhampton Guide, writer Sarah Geroux takes readers along for the sweet journey of Pearl's Bake Shoppe. Over the course of a decade, Laurie Chapman Blakey has evolved the business from a small space on Grove Avenue that she owned with a partner to an almost 5,000-square-foot baking palace on Patterson where she serves as the sole owner. (Richmond magazine)

Pop-ups x Pop-ups

Jackson Ward’s Soul Taco recently partnered with Switch — the month-old multi-level pop-up bar with rotating themes, decor and menus — to host its own weekly pop-ups on Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight inside Switch. The pop-up within a pop-up will feature a handful of items from Soul Taco's regular menu. (News release)

Brew News

The Veil Brewing Co. has revealed plans to brew a special-release beer to honor Quy Pham, the beloved longtime bartender at Mekong who recently died while competing in a triathlon. All proceeds from the release will benefit Pham’s wife and two children.

This Saturday, July 13, from 2 to 6 p.m., Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity will host the House That Beer Built Pint Night, kicking off series of events held in partnership with local breweries and Blue Bee Cider. The mini beer fest features sips, food trucks and live tunes with proceeds dedicated toward the completion of a home for a local family. (News release)

ICYMI

Hotel Greene, from the husband-and-wife team behind Greenleaf’s Pool Room, is set to open later this month at 508 E. Franklin St. and marries mini golf, bites and libations. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

On July 6, after a five-year-run, Willow Lawn bid farewell to Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar. A couple weeks ago another chain venture, Matchbox, closed its Short Pump location after three years in business. (Richmond BizSense)

Last week, during a holiday weekend filled with hot dogs, brews and fireworks, Richbrau Brewing got the suds flowing in Shockoe Bottom. The brewery is a reincarnation of a brand that first emerged in the 1930s, and the preservation of Richmond’s hoppy history is at the forefront of its mission. (Richmond magazine)

Also shakin' in Shockoe these days is Carmela's, an eatery at 3 N. 17th St. from the owners of Belmont Pizzeria dishing out Sicilian-style 'za and antipasti.

Short Pump Town Center got a little cooler a couple weeks ago with the opening of Frost Gelato. It's the chain's first Virginia location, offering an abundance of Italian gelato and sorbet, including floats, milkshakes and sorbet blended with Pellegrino, dubbed Sorbettini.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …