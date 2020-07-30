Richmond Food News: Week of July 27-31

× Expand ’Tis the time of year to celebrate tomatoes, and this tomato hand pie from Little Cat Bakery captures the fruit in all its glory. Head below to find out where to get one (or three) of your own. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Coming out of Its Shell

Hatch Kitchen has a "can't stop, won't stop" way of doing things, and in the coming weeks, the commissary kitchen and business incubator is set to roll out three new, game-changing ventures. Look for Hatch Cafe to debut Aug. 6 with a daily lunch menu and pop-up events, the first of which is Cobra Burger, followed by a packaging facility and a butchery, all presenting a wealth of new opportunities for local food and beverage entrepreneurs. (Richmond magazine)

Rising Above

To say opening a restaurant isn’t easy is an understatement. Throw a global pandemic into the mix and water damage in the aftermath of a nearby fire, and the role of restaurateur becomes even more difficult. Writer Anika Mittu shares the story of how The Bombay Company at Rocketts Landing, with a menu fusing Indian and Hispanic cuisines, has hit its stride despite challenges and remains committed to its role as a neighborhood eatery. (Richmond magazine)

Keep It Cool

As the streak of 90-plus-degree scorchers continues, slushy-style cocktails can offer the salvation we all need. From frozen Negronis to a painkiller using local rum, area bartenders drop their knowledge so we can cool off at home. Whether you're hitting the backyard baby pool or couch-bound in the AC, we we’ve got recipes from Saison, Bell Cafe and Liberty Public House sure to offer relief. (Richmond magazine)

High Time for Pie

Pies are a year-round treat, but they truly shine during the warmer months with the help of summer produce. Making use of a market haul of summer squash, Mise en Place cooking school instructor Jenny Tremblay West whips up a squash custard pie and dishes out her secrets for the ultimate, croissant-level flaky pastry dough. (Richmond magazine)

Let's Stew It

While tomatoes may be having a moment, so are their husky friends, tomatillos. Abuelita’s co-owner Karina Benavides utilizes the bright green beauties in the restaurant's Mexican pork stew, or guiso. In this online extra from our August issue, learn how to make Costillas de Puerco en Salsa Verde, a salsa verde stew with pork ribs, with a recipe from Benavides and see tomatillos bring the magic. (Richmond magazine)

Helping Hand

A community collective, Beats Rhythm & Life LLC, has launched an outreach called the CARE Package initiative, providing free drinks and snacks to those in need. To kick off the program, during the month of August BRL will focus on the Jackson Ward neighborhood, distributing packages from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Calhoun Family Investment Center, 436 Calhoun St. Each month they plan to rotate and visit different under-resourced communities.

Little Cat Bakery

I’m a sucker for tomato pie, and last week I had a top-notch version from Little Cat Bakery, the weekend-only concept from Church Hill’s Alewife. Catch sous chef Amanda Sanders whipping up muffins, cookies, pies, and other sweet and savory treats, in addition to beverages including a orange chai kombucha, on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Preorder and take the opportunity to peep the wine club selection.

New Home

A familiar face in Richmond’s bar scene and winner of last year’s Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience, Sophia Kim, has found a new home base at Longoven. The seasoned bartender joined the Bon Appetit-recognized crew earlier this month, launching cocktails to go and crafting thoughtful creations such as the Celestial Basket, a marriage of gin, Cocchi Americano, suze, charred pineapple, kombucha, citrus lace and mint.

Droppin’ Beats

Little Nickel has always exuded a cool aura, from the “On Holiday” neon sign to its brimming, booze-packed punch bowls and, now, a weekly Spotify playlist. This week, the Forest Hill tropical oasis dropped Nickel Mix, a collection of tunes channeling disco beats, old school gems, new releases and beach grooves curated by Constantine Giavos and "special guests." Included on the first playlist: Khruangbin, Earth Wind & Fire, and Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band.

ICYMI

As dining rooms have reopened in phase three of the governor's plan for the commonwealth in relation to the pandemic, some restaurants have closed them again and reverted back to takeout, or continue to offer patio-only options. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond is overflowing with local booze options, and while we may be dubbed a beer city, we’re set to gain a lighter, more bubbly boozy companion in the future. Look for Richmond Seltzer Co. to make its debut in 2021. (Richmond magazine)

Littleneck clams, frosé slushies, T-bone steaks on the grill. However you celebrate the season, writer Genevelyn Steele shares her five favorite noshable ways to channel summer. (Richmond magazine)

EAT Restaurant Partners are at it again with the sushi-heavy, pan-Asian concept Lucky AF, set to take over the shuttered Aloi space at 3103 W. Leigh St. on Sept. 2. This marks the 13th restaurant from the group, its kitchen helmed by Chef Hai Truong of Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Cardinal State Butchers shuts its doors this Saturday, Aug. 1, after a year of dishing out prime cuts, hand-picked cheeses, craft brews and lots of local provisions. Stop by the Bon Air shop and bid the team a fond farewell before they transition to production and wholesale operations.

RVA Love

Where can you find one of the Best BBQ Joints in the United States? Follow the smoke to the Scott's Addition meat palace, ZZQ. The restaurant was recently recognized as one of the country's top spots, gracing the list with Texas institution Franklin Barbecue and South Carolina's Rodney Scott's BBQ. (Lonely Planet)

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

