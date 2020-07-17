5 Faves: Light My Fire

× Expand Frose Party Pack from Blue Bee Cider (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Frosé Party Pack

$30 at Blue Bee Cider

Cheers to a twofer. Truckle Cheesemongers partners with Blue Bee Cider to deliver wine slushies, crackers and tangy Caromont Farm goat cheese to your backyard. The Scott’s Addition cidery’s alcoholic Slurpee is made from the blackberry- and raspberry-heavy Mill Race Bramble.

2. Oysters or Clams

$25 and $12.50/25 count at Rappahannock Oyster Co.

Grillable middleneck clams, shimmering littlenecks and oysters grown off the briny coast of Chincoteague ship live, chilled and ready for shucking. To top off your warm bivalves, Rappahannock also delivers Merroir’s legendary chipotle barbecue butter.

3. Tri-tip Sirloin

$12.99 a pound at The Butcher at Bon Air

Select California cuts can be hard to find locally, but thick Angus steak is a specialty at this South Side meat merchant. Not up for grilling? Racks of smoked baby back ribs are a Saturday special. Call ahead, they sell out quickly.

4. Virginia Pork

Price varies at Cavalier Produce

Purveying local goodness, Cavalier is a woman-owned, Louisa-based, Virginia pork-friendly operation. Rivaling prosciutto di Parma, Edwards Surryano ham is perfect for out-of-the-package nibbling. Weber fans, reach for Autumn Olive Farms pork products, including chorizo and garlic-sage sausages.

5. Don Julio Especial

$129.99 at Captain Don Julio

A newer Chesterfield addition, Captain Don Julio recently retooled for efficient takeout. The gargantuan “Especial Tray” is a seafood party of lobster, clams, crab legs, shrimp, scallops and mussels, plus ceviche and fried seafood balls.